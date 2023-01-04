Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former five-star Alabama running back makes big transfer move
Former five-star Alabama running back Trey Sanders made a big move Thursday as he transferred to TCU. The Horned Frogs, who’ve already accumulated so much success of late, landed some more good news with Sanders‘ transfer. Sanders announced the move on his Instagram account. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Read more... The post Former five-star Alabama running back makes big transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deadspin
Jimbo Fisher now has a creep, a racist, and a bonafide maniac on his coaching staff
After a preseason that featured an explosive back-and-forth with Nick Saban after the Alabama head coach made accusations about cheating and buying players through NIL, Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher responded by producing a disappointing 5-7 season. To turn things around he’s hiring Bobby Petrino to be his offensive coordinator — one of the most disgraceful coaches to ever blow a whistle.
5-star Buford athlete KJ Bolden names top schools
Georgia football offered a scholarship to Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) star KJ Bolden back in 2021. Bolden, a member of the class of 2024, is now ranked as a five-star recruit. Bolden is the No. 4 recruit in the junior class. He is ranked as the No. 2 recruit...
Former Oklahoma QB Named Tennessee Offensive Coordinator
A former Sooners signal-caller will be the new offensive coordinator under fellow former OU quarterback Josh Heupel.
atozsports.com
Elite 5-star recruit from Georgia makes bold statement about Tennessee Vols football
2024 five-star linebacker Sammy Brown revealed his top six schools this week (via On3) and he included the Tennessee Vols, along with Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. Brown, 6-foot-2.5/225 lbs from Jefferson, GA, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 1 linebacker in the nation...
thecomeback.com
Shaq makes wild bet on Georgia-TCU title game
The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs face each other Monday night for college football’s national championship. Before the game, there are always bets made between the opposing fans, but things got a little weird on the set of TNT’s Inside the NBA on Thursday night. Host Ernie...
Breaking: Former Alabama Running Back Trey Sanders Announces Transfer Destination
Former Alabama running back Trey Sanders entered the transfer portal this winter after spending his first three college seasons with the Crimson Tide. Today, the former five-star tailback recruit has found his new home: Texas Christian University. Sanders took to social media today ...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer
Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
Alabama football schedule for 2023 season
How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
Eric Musselman's Wife Danyelle is a Former ESPN Anchor
The Arkansas Razorbacks punched their ticket to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995 after beating Colgate, Texas Tech and Oral Roberts in the 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament. A big reason for the Hogs' success is the man in charge: men's basketball coach Eric Musselman. Musselman has endured...
Jackson State adds former ACC, SEC quarterback
Jackson State just brought in a well-traveled QB who has played in the ACC and SEC. The post Jackson State adds former ACC, SEC quarterback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Five-star Jordan Burch makes college football transfer portal decision
South Carolina edge rusher Jordan Burch has elected to enter the college football transfer portal and take his chance on another school, according to reports. Burch is considered a premier player at his position, emerging as a five-star prospect coming out of high school before pledging to the ...
Georgia Governor Takes Clear Shot at CFP Championship Game's Policy
Ever since the College Football Playoff announced on Wednesday that tailgating will not be allowed prior to Monday's national title game, college football fans have made their displeasure clear. Joining them Thursday was a particularly prominent figure. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp took a shot at Los ...
Utah wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis is headed to SEC country
Chad Bumphis, who shared a goodbye message to Utah football on social media, is returning to his alma mater, Mississippi State, where he’ll coach wide receivers.
Yardbarker
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
Yardbarker
Two Key Defensive Starters out for Steelers Ahead of Browns Game
For the second straight day, a pair of impact players on the defensive side of the football did not practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns take on the Steelers in week 18, and Pittsburgh has a playoff shot alive. Injuries could be a factor ... Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick...
Look: SEC Coach Reportedly Getting Massive Raise
There were a number of SEC football teams that failed to meet expectations this past year, but a few who far exceeded them too. One of those coaches who exceeded them is getting rewarded for it in a big way. According to ESPN's Chris Low, South Carolina head coach Shane...
KJ Henry Announces Decision on his Future
KJ Henry has played his final snap as a Clemson Tiger.
