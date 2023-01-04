ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Comeback

Former five-star Alabama running back makes big transfer move

Former five-star Alabama running back Trey Sanders made a big move Thursday as he transferred to TCU. The Horned Frogs, who’ve already accumulated so much success of late, landed some more good news with Sanders‘ transfer. Sanders announced the move on his Instagram account.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Read more... The post Former five-star Alabama running back makes big transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Deadspin

Jimbo Fisher now has a creep, a racist, and a bonafide maniac on his coaching staff

After a preseason that featured an explosive back-and-forth with Nick Saban after the Alabama head coach made accusations about cheating and buying players through NIL, Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher responded by producing a disappointing 5-7 season. To turn things around he’s hiring Bobby Petrino to be his offensive coordinator — one of the most disgraceful coaches to ever blow a whistle.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
thecomeback.com

Shaq makes wild bet on Georgia-TCU title game

The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs face each other Monday night for college football’s national championship. Before the game, there are always bets made between the opposing fans, but things got a little weird on the set of TNT’s Inside the NBA on Thursday night. Host Ernie...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer

Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
College Football HQ

Alabama football schedule for 2023 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year?  Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanBuzz

Eric Musselman's Wife Danyelle is a Former ESPN Anchor

The Arkansas Razorbacks punched their ticket to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995 after beating Colgate, Texas Tech and Oral Roberts in the 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament. A big reason for the Hogs' success is the man in charge: men's basketball coach Eric Musselman. Musselman has endured...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Yardbarker

NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement

The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Two Key Defensive Starters out for Steelers Ahead of Browns Game

For the second straight day, a pair of impact players on the defensive side of the football did not practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns take on the Steelers in week 18, and Pittsburgh has a playoff shot alive. Injuries could be a factor ... Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: SEC Coach Reportedly Getting Massive Raise

There were a number of SEC football teams that failed to meet expectations this past year, but a few who far exceeded them too. One of those coaches who exceeded them is getting rewarded for it in a big way. According to ESPN's Chris Low, South Carolina head coach Shane...
GEORGIA STATE

