Radnor Township, PA

Villanova at Georgetown odds, picks and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo
 3 days ago
The Villanova Wildcats (7-7, 1-2 Big East) take on the Georgetown Hoyas (5-10, 0-4) Wednesday. Tip from Capital One Arena is at 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Villanova vs. Georgetown odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

While coaches like Duke’s John Scheyer have found success in their first year, Kyle Neptune and Villanova have found tough sledding in the initial stages of the year. The Wildcats — last season’s runners-up — are in danger of missing the tournament for the first time in many years. Leading scorer G Caleb Daniels (16.0 points per game) and co. will be forced to make a significant move in the Big East to make a run in the tournament again. A date with Georgetown could be just what the doctor ordered.

After finishing 2021-22 with a record of 6-25 and 0-19 in the Big East, Georgetown is now 5-10 and 0-4 Big East in 2022-23. Things are not going well for coach Patrick Ewing and this might be the final straw for a Hoyas team who has faded into irrelevance in recent years. Both teams are extremely disappointing, but only Villanova looks to be on a trajectory with any positive signs ahead.

Villanova at Georgetown odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updates at 8:22 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Villanova -525 (bet $525 to win $100) | Georgetown +360 (bet $100 to win $360)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Villanova -10.5 (-105) | Georgetown +10.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 143.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Villanova at Georgetown picks and predictions

Prediction

Villanova 70, Georgetown 55

PASS.

If you think Georgetown (+360) is going to win, then the moneyline is the way to play this game, but I am not willing to take the risk for it to win its first Big East game in 2 years. Villanova (-525) needs to get things figured out, and despite it being the better team in this game, there isn’t enough value here.

BET VILLANOVA -10.5 (-105).

Georgetown is just that bad. It lost 80-51 against Butler as a 4-point underdog Sunday and it cannot be trusted to be competitive at this point. The spread is my favorite play in this game.

BET UNDER 143.5 (-110).

We saw against Butler that Georgetown can give up points, but the issue is it is not always able to score points — especially in conference play.

After scoring only 51 in its last game, I see a similar output in this game for the Hoyas. This would mean Villanova would need to get to 80, and I do not see that happening. Give me UNDER 143.5 (-110).

