ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn at Georgia odds, picks and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XhOZp_0k39AB7i00

The No. 20 Auburn Tigers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) visit Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0) Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Auburn vs. Georgia odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

While Auburn does not have the star power of last year’s 28-6 team, the Tigers are still a quality tournament team if they remain on the same track. G Wendell Green leads the team with 12.7 points per game and F Johni Broome leads with 8.4 rebounds. Auburn failed to cover a 5.5-point spread at home Dec. 28 in a 61-58 win over Florida.

Georgia is led by G Kario Oquendo, who leads the team with 14.3 PPG in 10 games played, and G Terry Roberts at 14.2 PPG. It last played Dec. 28, beating Rider 78-72, but failing to cover as a 9.5-point favorite.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Auburn at Georgia odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updates 8:26 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Auburn -300 (bet $300 to win $100) | Georgia +220 (bet $100 to win $220)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Auburn -6.5 (-115) | Georgia +6.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 135.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Ole Miss at Alabama picks and predictions

Prediction

Auburn 72, Georgia 63

PASS.

Georgia plays its 1st SEC game and looks to defeat a top-25 team in Auburn. This will be a challenging task and this Georgia team is not up to it. Auburn will win and as -300 favorites, it is not worth a straight wager.

BET AUBURN -6.5 (-115).

Auburn is the better and more balanced team in this game. Coach Bruce Pearl will have the Tigers ready to try once again to take command of the SEC and make a run in the NCAA Tournament. While Georgia is getting better, it is still not to the level of Auburn and the Tigers will pull away at the end. Give me Auburn -6.5 (-115) as my favorite play.

BET UNDER 135.5 (-105).

Whether this game goes Over or Under, will be a close call as both teams can score, but both teams can also hit dry spells. Coming off the New Year break, these teams could come out a bit sluggish and it will not be until the 2nd half that they get going. So I will take the UNDER 135.5 (-105).

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other matchup? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Dominick Petrillo on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Kirk Herbstreit gives his thoughts on if ‘Georgia is the new Alabama’

ESPN College Football analyst and commentator Kirk Herbstreit discussed if he felt Georgia was becoming the new Alabama in his media zoom call ahead of Monday’s National Championship game. Herbstreit will be on the call for the Bulldogs’ matchup against TCU on Monday night. Despite Alabama losing two...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Auburn parts ways with pair of athletics staffers

Auburn has parted ways with a few prominent athletics staffers, including chief operating officer Marcy Girton and senior executive AD for external relations Evin Beck, sources close to the program confirmed to Auburn Undercover on Friday. Girton, who's been at Auburn since 2016, served as acting athletic director after Allen...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Former Auburn assistant lands new job at Memphis, per reports

Former Auburn assistant Will Friend has reportedly found his next opportunity. Friend, who spent the last two seasons as Auburn’s offensive line coach, will take on the same role at Memphis on Ryan Silverfield’s staff, according to reports by The Daily Memphian and the Memphis Commercial Appeal. Memphis had yet to announce Friend’s hiring as of Thursday evening.
AUBURN, AL
flywareagle.com

Auburn football: SEC transfer linebacker DeMario Tolan visiting today

The recruiting out of the NCAA transfer portal continues for the Auburn football program today as they host a variety of transfer athletes from around the country. A lot of the Tigers’ recruiting during this offseason seems to revolve around offensive positions, but we can’t forget that linebacker is one of the biggest positions of need heading into the 2023 season.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

PODCAST: Former Auburn assistant Tommy Bowden joins the show

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King and Ronnie Sanders are joined by former Auburn assistant Tommy Bowden, who talks about his days on the Plains, coaching alongside his brother, Hugh Freeze and more. RUN TIME: 31 minutes. Listen to this episode elsewhere using these...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Longtime Auburn barber shop on the move

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Every college town in America seems to have an old-fashioned barber shop. Auburn is no different. “We were at the old location since 1969,” said Campus Barber Shop owner Carl Cochran. Cochran has owned the shop for 17 years. He’s been holding scissors most of...
AUBURN, AL
wvasfm.org

Severe weather in Central and South Alabama

Survey teams from the National Weather Service are working in areas across central and south Alabama following Tuesday’s severe weather. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado. Damage has been reported in the Gloucester Mews, Halcyon Boulevard Eastwood...
MONTGOMERY, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

History: Country Music award winner spent some early years in Phenix City

He was born Frederick Segrest in Loachapoka in 1926. He was one of 15 children born to sharecroppers. When he was five years old, he learned to play the guitar. At seven years old, he ran away from home. By the time he was 12 years old, he quit school and was sent away by his parents to serve a year in the Civilian Conservation Corps – actually, it was more of a sentence for being a juvenile delinquent. When he was 14 years old, he convinced his parents to lie so he could enlist in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. He saw combat action in both Iwo Jima and Guam. Following the war, he taught self-defense at the Los Angeles Police Academy. He drifted across Texas and New York doing manual labor.
PHENIX CITY, AL
AL.com

5 Montgomery colleges, police, sheriff, sign agreement to fight campus crime

Universities and law enforcement agencies in Montgomery signed a memorandum of understanding today that officials said would improve coordination of information, training, and investigations into acts of violence on campus. Alabama State University, Auburn University at Montgomery, Faulkner University, Huntingdon College, and Troy University at Montgomery signed the MOU today...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms

ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WTVM

INTERVIEW: New university now open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the height of the pandemic, approximately 57-percent of Americans lost their jobs - that gave them a lot of time to think about their futures. Many decided in 2023 they were going back to school to get a degree or a higher degree. The Chattahoochee...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wvasfm.org

New homicide report released by MPD

A new homicide report was released by the Montgomery police Thursday. The 2022 document showed a decrease in homicides compared to figures over the past two years. According to the 2022 report, there were 61 homicides with 66 percent of the cases solved. In 2021, 77 homicides were reported with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
DOTHAN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Teachers for the Next Generation

AUBURN — After 19 years of teaching, Shannon Brandt said she had no intentions of doing anything else. But when a friend approached her with an opportunity to step into a position as an instructional coach or local reading specialist at Yarbrough Elementary, apparently she couldn’t pass it up.
WSFA

EMA confirms damage from possible east Montgomery tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several homes and businesses in Montgomery were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, the damage was concentrated in the following areas:. Gloucester Mews. Eastwood Glen. Berryhill. Halcyon Blvd. Mayor Steven Reed says the city is working to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamawx.com

EXPIRED — Tornado Warning for Portions of Bullock, Macon Co. Until 3:45 pm

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. North central Bullock County in southeastern Alabama…. Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. * At 254 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located near Franklin Field, or 7 miles northwest of Union. Springs, moving northeast at...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Family thankful to be alive after Montgomery tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From monster machinery to simple rakes and gloves, crews could be seen picking up the mess in Montgomery’s Halcyon neighborhood Thursday. One home’s roof was swept away, and neighbors said a red truck out front was blown off the street. “Before this thing happened,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

201K+
Followers
252K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy