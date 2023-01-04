Auburn at Georgia odds, picks and predictions

The No. 20 Auburn Tigers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) visit Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0) Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Auburn vs. Georgia odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

While Auburn does not have the star power of last year’s 28-6 team, the Tigers are still a quality tournament team if they remain on the same track. G Wendell Green leads the team with 12.7 points per game and F Johni Broome leads with 8.4 rebounds. Auburn failed to cover a 5.5-point spread at home Dec. 28 in a 61-58 win over Florida.

Georgia is led by G Kario Oquendo, who leads the team with 14.3 PPG in 10 games played, and G Terry Roberts at 14.2 PPG. It last played Dec. 28, beating Rider 78-72, but failing to cover as a 9.5-point favorite.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Auburn at Georgia odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updates 8:26 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Auburn -300 (bet $300 to win $100) | Georgia +220 (bet $100 to win $220)

: Auburn -300 (bet $300 to win $100) | Georgia +220 (bet $100 to win $220) Against the spread (ATS) : Auburn -6.5 (-115) | Georgia +6.5 (-105)

: Auburn -6.5 (-115) | Georgia +6.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 135.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Prediction

Prediction

Auburn 72, Georgia 63

PASS.

Georgia plays its 1st SEC game and looks to defeat a top-25 team in Auburn. This will be a challenging task and this Georgia team is not up to it. Auburn will win and as -300 favorites, it is not worth a straight wager.

BET AUBURN -6.5 (-115).

Auburn is the better and more balanced team in this game. Coach Bruce Pearl will have the Tigers ready to try once again to take command of the SEC and make a run in the NCAA Tournament. While Georgia is getting better, it is still not to the level of Auburn and the Tigers will pull away at the end. Give me Auburn -6.5 (-115) as my favorite play.

BET UNDER 135.5 (-105).

Whether this game goes Over or Under, will be a close call as both teams can score, but both teams can also hit dry spells. Coming off the New Year break, these teams could come out a bit sluggish and it will not be until the 2nd half that they get going. So I will take the UNDER 135.5 (-105).

