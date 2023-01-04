A driver was killed and a passenger critically injured in a crash in Monroe County on Wednesday night, authorities reported. The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 71 near the intersection with Highway T in the town of Ridgeville, Monroe County Sheriff Wesley Revels said in a statement.
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Janesville-Beloit, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0