Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alabama Baseball Releases Non-Conference Schedule
The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team has released its non-conference schedule for 2023. The team kicks off its season with a home series against Richmond (Feb. 17-19). The other series' include Pepperdine (Feb. 24-26), UIC (March 3-5), and Columbia (March 10-12). The non-conference single games are Tennessee Tech on Feb....
Alabama Defeats Michigan State in Season Opener
No. 7 Alabama defeated No. 12 Michigan State 196.975-196.550 in its 2023 season opener at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Tide senior Luisa Blanco won the All-Around with a total score of 39.575. Alabama led from the get-go, scoring a 49.325 in its first rotation which was on the vault....
Are Alabama Football Fans Spoiled?
Alabama head coach Nate Oats met with the media on Friday afternoon to discuss Alabama's upcoming matchup with the surprisingly 10-4 and unranked Kentucky Wildcats. Coach Oats was asked during his press conference if he thinks Kentucky fans are getting a little bit restless with this years team and the lack of meeting expectations year in and year out.
Alabama Commit Named Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year
Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver and Alabama commit Ryan "Hollywood" Williams is the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Alabama. The sophomore had a huge season, recording 88 receptions for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns, as well as 57 rush attempts for 700 yards and 15 touchdowns.
abc17news.com
Mizzou remains unbeaten in the SEC after a back-and-forth game at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Al. (KMIZ) The Mizzou women's basketball team remains unbeaten in the SEC after winning a back-and-forth battle against Alabama 66-65. The Tigers went into the half trailing by two, but after that the shots from beyond the arch started to fall. MU was led by big performances off the...
Former Alabama Running Back Finds New Home
Former Alabama running back Trey Sanders has announced his new home. The Fla., native is transferring to Texas Christian University, joining a national championship contending program. He spent three seasons at the Capstone and saw time in 26 games with 116 rushing attempts for 528 yards and three touchdowns. He...
Bryce Young Leaves Tuscaloosa as the Greatest QB in Alabama History
As the confetti laid on the field at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Bryce Young walked off the field wearing the Crimson and White for the final time after delivering one last sensational performance in the Sugar Bowl. A career filled with numerous accolades and unforgettable performances that the...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer
Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
Alabama Defensive Lineman Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
One of Alabama's best defensive players from last year, Byron Young has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Young, a former four-star recruit from Laurel, MS, committed to the Tide in July 2018, officially signing with the Tide in 2019. Young joined Evan Neal, Will Reichard, Jordan Battle, and others as a part of Alabama's 2019 recruiting class.
Alabama football schedule for 2023 season
How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
Crimson Tide baseball to take over Toyota Field
The Tide will be rolling into Toyota Field this year for a matchup against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.
Former Alabama Defensive Back Signs With Tennessee Titans
Former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter has signed with the Tennessee Titans practice squad. The La., native spent four seasons at the Capstone, recording 101 total tackles (57 solo, 44 assisted), six tackles for loss for nine yards, 21 passes defended, three interceptions, two touchdowns, and two forced fumbles. Carter...
Alabama Softball Player Inks New NIL Deal
Alabama softball infielder Kali Heivilin has announced her latest NIL deal. The Team 27 member has partnered with Athletes Thread to release merchandise. "The New Year is here, I’m excited to finally welcome in Heivilin Bama Softball gear! I have partnered with Athletes Thread to get this accomplished !! Click the link in comments to get your swag before season starts! Super excited to get the 2023 season started! ROLL TIDE," tweeted Heivilin.
atozsports.com
There are rumors that Jeremy Pruitt could be returning to the SEC
Rumors are swirling among Alabama media that Nick Saban may be considering hiring Jeremy Pruitt for an opening on the Crimson Tide staff. We talked about the Vols’ former head coach possibly returning to the SEC in the YouTube video below…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big...
WLBT
Three Mississippi schools receive 2023 preseason baseball rankings
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Baseball continues to reign supreme in the Magnolia State. Three Mississippi universities received preseason rankings ahead of the 2023 NCAA Division 1 College Baseball season from Collegiate Baseball on December 20 and Perfect Game on Wednesday. Current National Champions, the Ole Miss Rebels, were given a...
Former Alabama QBs Playoff Hopes Dependent on Week 18 Results
Three former Alabama quarterbacks each find their playoff hopes and positioning depending on their teams' performances in Week 18 as well as that of some other teams. The quarterback in the best position is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. If the Eagles win on Sunday against the New York Giants, the Philadelphia will secure the first seed in the NFC, which includes a first round bye, as well as at least tying the best record in the NFL this season. Hurts missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury, which resulted in Philadelphia falling from 13-1 to 13-3. Now, the Eagles are in a fight with the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East crown, in which if they lose and the Cowboys win, the Eagles will fall all the way from first to fifth in the NFC.
Former Alabama Quarterback Donates to Damar Hamlin Charity
Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and his family have donated to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's charity. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills Monday Night Football game versus the Cincinnati Bengals late in the first quarter. CPR was administered by the medical staff in attendance for around ten minutes, then he was put on a stretcher and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he remains in critical condition. It was later announced that he suffered a cardiac arrest.
Former Alabama Safety Signed by Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills have signed former Alabama safety Jared Mayden off of the New York Jets practice squad. Mayden spent four seasons at the Capstone, recording 82 total tackles (44 solo, 38 assisted), three tackles for loss for 14 yard, one sack for eight yards, four interceptions, and ten passes defended.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thisisalabama.org
12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar – one for every month
It’s a new year, and we’ve already made plans for you. We’ve put together this list of 12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar — one for every month of the year. January to December. Florence to Orange Beach. Fried catfish to smoked chicken.
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
818K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0