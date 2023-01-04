ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Baseball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team has released its non-conference schedule for 2023. The team kicks off its season with a home series against Richmond (Feb. 17-19). The other series' include Pepperdine (Feb. 24-26), UIC (March 3-5), and Columbia (March 10-12). The non-conference single games are Tennessee Tech on Feb....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Defeats Michigan State in Season Opener

No. 7 Alabama defeated No. 12 Michigan State 196.975-196.550 in its 2023 season opener at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Tide senior Luisa Blanco won the All-Around with a total score of 39.575. Alabama led from the get-go, scoring a 49.325 in its first rotation which was on the vault....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Are Alabama Football Fans Spoiled?

Alabama head coach Nate Oats met with the media on Friday afternoon to discuss Alabama's upcoming matchup with the surprisingly 10-4 and unranked Kentucky Wildcats. Coach Oats was asked during his press conference if he thinks Kentucky fans are getting a little bit restless with this years team and the lack of meeting expectations year in and year out.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Running Back Finds New Home

Former Alabama running back Trey Sanders has announced his new home. The Fla., native is transferring to Texas Christian University, joining a national championship contending program. He spent three seasons at the Capstone and saw time in 26 games with 116 rushing attempts for 528 yards and three touchdowns. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer

Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Defensive Lineman Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

One of Alabama's best defensive players from last year, Byron Young has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Young, a former four-star recruit from Laurel, MS, committed to the Tide in July 2018, officially signing with the Tide in 2019. Young joined Evan Neal, Will Reichard, Jordan Battle, and others as a part of Alabama's 2019 recruiting class.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
College Football HQ

Alabama football schedule for 2023 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year?  Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Defensive Back Signs With Tennessee Titans

Former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter has signed with the Tennessee Titans practice squad. The La., native spent four seasons at the Capstone, recording 101 total tackles (57 solo, 44 assisted), six tackles for loss for nine yards, 21 passes defended, three interceptions, two touchdowns, and two forced fumbles. Carter...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Softball Player Inks New NIL Deal

Alabama softball infielder Kali Heivilin has announced her latest NIL deal. The Team 27 member has partnered with Athletes Thread to release merchandise. "The New Year is here, I’m excited to finally welcome in Heivilin Bama Softball gear! I have partnered with Athletes Thread to get this accomplished !! Click the link in comments to get your swag before season starts! Super excited to get the 2023 season started! ROLL TIDE," tweeted Heivilin.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

There are rumors that Jeremy Pruitt could be returning to the SEC

Rumors are swirling among Alabama media that Nick Saban may be considering hiring Jeremy Pruitt for an opening on the Crimson Tide staff. We talked about the Vols’ former head coach possibly returning to the SEC in the YouTube video below…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WLBT

Three Mississippi schools receive 2023 preseason baseball rankings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Baseball continues to reign supreme in the Magnolia State. Three Mississippi universities received preseason rankings ahead of the 2023 NCAA Division 1 College Baseball season from Collegiate Baseball on December 20 and Perfect Game on Wednesday. Current National Champions, the Ole Miss Rebels, were given a...
STARKVILLE, MS
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama QBs Playoff Hopes Dependent on Week 18 Results

Three former Alabama quarterbacks each find their playoff hopes and positioning depending on their teams' performances in Week 18 as well as that of some other teams. The quarterback in the best position is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. If the Eagles win on Sunday against the New York Giants, the Philadelphia will secure the first seed in the NFC, which includes a first round bye, as well as at least tying the best record in the NFL this season. Hurts missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury, which resulted in Philadelphia falling from 13-1 to 13-3. Now, the Eagles are in a fight with the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East crown, in which if they lose and the Cowboys win, the Eagles will fall all the way from first to fifth in the NFC.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Quarterback Donates to Damar Hamlin Charity

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and his family have donated to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's charity. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills Monday Night Football game versus the Cincinnati Bengals late in the first quarter. CPR was administered by the medical staff in attendance for around ten minutes, then he was put on a stretcher and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he remains in critical condition. It was later announced that he suffered a cardiac arrest.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Safety Signed by Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have signed former Alabama safety Jared Mayden off of the New York Jets practice squad. Mayden spent four seasons at the Capstone, recording 82 total tackles (44 solo, 38 assisted), three tackles for loss for 14 yard, one sack for eight yards, four interceptions, and ten passes defended.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
