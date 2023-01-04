Read full article on original website
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Houston Superfan Mattress Mack Places $1.5 Million Bet on TCU Horned Frogs to Upset Georgia BulldogsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes focused on containing Bennett’s mobility in CFP semifinalThe LanternAthens, GA
Georgia men’s basketball gearing up for Mike White’s return to Florida
Georgia pulled off a surprising hire back in March when the Bulldogs convinced Florida head coach Mike White to leave Gainesville for Athens. With a strong win to open SEC play in their back pockets, the Bulldogs hit the road today in White’s first return to his old stomping grounds.
247Sports
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides injury updates on 2 Bulldogs in lead-up to national title game
LOS ANGELES — The Georgia Bulldogs have had plenty of bumps and bruises on their way to the national championship game. The Bulldogs have questions about a couple of starters going into Monday night’s game, and head coach Kirby Smart shed some light on them on Friday afternoon.
Live updates: Florida vs. Georgia
— The Gatos went on a 15-4 run at the end of the first half and reclaimed the lead over Georgia. Myreon Jones was just what Florida needed to get back in this. — Florida just played its best stretch of basketball all season to end the first half. Not even close. Firing on all cylinders and playing inspired basketball. They should do more of that. 39-34 Gators at the half.
247Sports
Georgia men’s basketball: Learning more about Florida from Gators insider Graham Hall
The Georgia Bulldogs started SEC play with a bang Wednesday night by taking down No. 22 Auburn in a convincing 76-64 victory. While the win over the Tigers was a massive one to start SEC play, the Bulldogs have another big one on the slate Saturday afternoon. Georgia (11-3, 1-0...
College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Mascot News
On Friday afternoon, Adam Murphy of Atlanta News First had unfortunate news to share regarding Georgia's beloved mascot. Uga will not make the trip to SoFi Stadium for the national championship game. The Seiler family said it would be "too far" of a trip for the nine-year-old bulldog. The college...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Take a look inside So-Fi Stadium ahead of national championship game
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Preparations are continuing at the multi-billion dollar state-of-the-art So-Fi Stadium in the Los Angeles metro area ahead of the National College Football Championship game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs. Our Atlanta News First reporter Patrick Quinn had the...
LOOK: Georgia Reveals National Title Uniforms
The University of Georgia is set to play for a second consecutive national title, attempting to become the first program in the CFP era to repeat as national champions. The stage is set for Monday night's showdown with the TCU Horned Frogs and we have at least an idea what the Bulldogs will look ...
247Sports
BREAKING: WVU nabs a Friday night transfer commitment
West Virginia has hit the transfer portal again, this time adding kicker Michael Hayes. The Georgia State transfer officially visited this week, heading home earlier on Friday. He got back home on Friday night, talked things over with his family and made the decision. "It went great," Hayes told EerSports...
TCU vs. Georgia: Breaking down their rosters as high school recruits
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — TCU and Georgia square off in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites to hoist the trophy, and if you were to take the players' high school recruiting rankings for gospel, this point spread would definitely ring true.
247Sports
Live Updates: FSU 57, GT 44 - Second Half
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State men's basketball returns to action on Saturday at 1 p.m. when they host Georgia Tech at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles and Yellow Jackets will be shown on Bally's Sports Network, with Tom Were and Mike Gminski on the call. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Adrian Crawford providing coverage.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football recruiting: Even at less than half-strength, the All-American ‘Dawgs stand tall in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There’s at least the curiosity about whether or not the All-American Bowl might be a little peeved at Kirby Smart and his back-to-back national championship-seeking Bulldogs. Just a little bit. The ‘Dawgs saw nine of their All-American signees named to the prestigious annual event. The...
Son of former Georgia football player honoring his father’s Bulldog legacy
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The final moments of 2022 were stressful but exciting for Georgia Bulldogs fans. In the final seconds of the Peach Bowl, the Ohio State Buckeyes missed a potential game winning field goal. Which meant the Dawgs are going to back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. Columbus native Dale […]
dawgpost.com
Former 5-star Georgia Bulldog Target Jordan Burch Enteres Transfer Portal
ATHENS - Another former 5-star prospect has entered the transfer portal. This time it’s NOT someone jumping ship from Texas A&M. It’s Jordan Burch, a former Columbia, South Carolina native who has decided that he’s had enough of the Gamecocks. A multi-year starter for South Carolina, Burch...
fox5atlanta.com
TCU vs. Georgia: Which team each state is rooting for in the 2023 CFP National Championship Game
ATLANTA - Most college football fans in the U.S. appear to be pulling for the TCU Horned Frogs to upset the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Sports gambling website BetOnline created a map of fans' rooting interest based on geo-tagged Twitter data and fan...
WMAZ
No, fans cannot tailgate at SoFi Stadium before Georgia-TCU game | Here's why
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Many Georgia and TCU fans making their way to Los Angeles for the College Football Playoff National Championship game are now up in arms over the reported tailgate policy at SoFi Stadium for the big game Monday night. Tailgating is synonymous with college football. It is...
Former UGA star has been there, done that
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — “I can hardly wait! My goodness,” Buck Belue exclaimed. When Buck talks, people listen. He’s been there and done that. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “1980, ‘81, and ‘82. We were in the mix three years in...
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The Varsity
Whether you had the good fortune to visit the original location in Athens, or now patronize the downtown Atlanta megasite or one of the other outposts of this Georgia institution, you likely appreciate the simplicity of the menu at The Varsity.
valdostatoday.com
Renewal by Anderson will open new facility in GA
ATLANTA – A full-service window replacement manufacturing company, Renewal by Anderson, will invest $420 million in a new Georgia facility. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, will create 900 new jobs and invest more than $420 million in a new manufacturing facility in Henry County.
mahoningmatters.com
Rare 2.3-magnitude quake rattles Georgia near wildlife reserve, geologists say
A 2.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Eatonton, Georgia, early Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 1-mile deep quake hit about 9 miles southeast of Eatonton at 10:13 a.m., the agency said. At least two dozen people reported feeling the tremor as of Tuesday afternoon, some as far away as Sparta.
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: With 6 loaded guns in Publix, man may not be convicted as felon
JAN. 6, 2023 | Did you hear about the story published recently of a guy found to be carrying six loaded guns in a restroom at a Publix in downtown Atlanta? The story was in The New York Times on January 3. This person had four handguns in his jacket...
