— The Gatos went on a 15-4 run at the end of the first half and reclaimed the lead over Georgia. Myreon Jones was just what Florida needed to get back in this. — Florida just played its best stretch of basketball all season to end the first half. Not even close. Firing on all cylinders and playing inspired basketball. They should do more of that. 39-34 Gators at the half.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO