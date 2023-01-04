ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

247Sports

Live updates: Florida vs. Georgia

— The Gatos went on a 15-4 run at the end of the first half and reclaimed the lead over Georgia. Myreon Jones was just what Florida needed to get back in this. — Florida just played its best stretch of basketball all season to end the first half. Not even close. Firing on all cylinders and playing inspired basketball. They should do more of that. 39-34 Gators at the half.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Mascot News

On Friday afternoon, Adam Murphy of Atlanta News First had unfortunate news to share regarding Georgia's beloved mascot. Uga will not make the trip to SoFi Stadium for the national championship game. The Seiler family said it would be "too far" of a trip for the nine-year-old bulldog. The college...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Take a look inside So-Fi Stadium ahead of national championship game

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Preparations are continuing at the multi-billion dollar state-of-the-art So-Fi Stadium in the Los Angeles metro area ahead of the National College Football Championship game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs. Our Atlanta News First reporter Patrick Quinn had the...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

LOOK: Georgia Reveals National Title Uniforms

The University of Georgia is set to play for a second consecutive national title, attempting to become the first program in the CFP era to repeat as national champions. The stage is set for Monday night's showdown with the TCU Horned Frogs and we have at least an idea what the Bulldogs will look ...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

BREAKING: WVU nabs a Friday night transfer commitment

West Virginia has hit the transfer portal again, this time adding kicker Michael Hayes. The Georgia State transfer officially visited this week, heading home earlier on Friday. He got back home on Friday night, talked things over with his family and made the decision. "It went great," Hayes told EerSports...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WFAA

TCU vs. Georgia: Breaking down their rosters as high school recruits

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — TCU and Georgia square off in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites to hoist the trophy, and if you were to take the players' high school recruiting rankings for gospel, this point spread would definitely ring true.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Live Updates: FSU 57, GT 44 - Second Half

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State men's basketball returns to action on Saturday at 1 p.m. when they host Georgia Tech at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles and Yellow Jackets will be shown on Bally's Sports Network, with Tom Were and Mike Gminski on the call. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Adrian Crawford providing coverage.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
dawgpost.com

Former 5-star Georgia Bulldog Target Jordan Burch Enteres Transfer Portal

ATHENS - Another former 5-star prospect has entered the transfer portal. This time it’s NOT someone jumping ship from Texas A&M. It’s Jordan Burch, a former Columbia, South Carolina native who has decided that he’s had enough of the Gamecocks. A multi-year starter for South Carolina, Burch...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former UGA star has been there, done that

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — “I can hardly wait! My goodness,” Buck Belue exclaimed. When Buck talks, people listen. He’s been there and done that. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “1980, ‘81, and ‘82. We were in the mix three years in...
ATHENS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Renewal by Anderson will open new facility in GA

ATLANTA – A full-service window replacement manufacturing company, Renewal by Anderson, will invest $420 million in a new Georgia facility. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, will create 900 new jobs and invest more than $420 million in a new manufacturing facility in Henry County.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
mahoningmatters.com

Rare 2.3-magnitude quake rattles Georgia near wildlife reserve, geologists say

A 2.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Eatonton, Georgia, early Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 1-mile deep quake hit about 9 miles southeast of Eatonton at 10:13 a.m., the agency said. At least two dozen people reported feeling the tremor as of Tuesday afternoon, some as far away as Sparta.
EATONTON, GA

