Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Bossier’s East Bank District to Let the Good Times Roll for Mardi Gras
The East Bank District in Bossier City is ready to let the good times roll with their 2023 Mardi Gras Market and Parade!. Bossier's East Bank District is my pick when it comes to places to hang out locally. It has tons of entertainment options, plenty of parking and lighting, and best of all, I feel safe walking to my car at night. So, when you combine one of my favorite places to party with my favorite season of the year, you've got my attention!
Crawfish Prices in Shreveport-Bossier 2023
Crawfish have started to trickle in to some Shreveport and Bossier restaurants. But if you just have to have your fix, you might want to run to the bank and get a loan. Crawfish prices this early in the season will set you back almost as much as a good ribeye steak.
KSLA
Mardi Gras 2023: Parades & Events
Mardi Gras Mass 9 a.m. - St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4300 N Market St., Shreveport. Usher in the Mardi Gras season with a special mass. Loblolly Luncheon 1 to 3 p.m. - Holiday Inn Downtown, 222 Lake St., Shreveport. Dress is Mardi Gras casual for this event, which toasts...
q973radio.com
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
What’s Epiphany and Why is it Important to Louisiana, Mardi Gras?
Epiphany is a Christian holiday celebrated annually on January 6th, but what is it all about, and what does it have to do with Mardi Gras?. According to Metro, Epiphany marks the official end of Christmas and the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist. Metro also says that 'while the Catholic Church marks the Epiphany for one day, many protestants mark ‘the season of the Epiphany’ from January 6 up until Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent.'
earnthenecklace.com
Tayler Davis Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport News Anchor Going?
Tayler Davis has been responsible for bringing the latest coverage to her native Louisiana for only two years but already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her broadcasting career. Tayler Davis announced she is leaving KSLA in Shreveport in 2023. News 12 viewers and her followers have since been asking where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will be leaving Louisiana too. Here’s what Tayler Davis said about her departure from KSLA.
ktalnews.com
Taylor brothers restore family’s musical legacy with Shreveport music school’s reopening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Taylor’s School of Music is re-opening in Shreveport and hosting a ribbon cutting on Saturday to mark the musical family’s return to their passion for song and sound. Brothers Alan and William Taylor will continue their father’s legacy of providing music education in...
KSLA
SPD announces school zone time changes starting Jan. 9
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says it’s changing school zone times throughout the city. Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, school zone times will change from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. to 7-9 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. SCHOOL ZONE TIMES CHANGES. 2-4 p.m. >>> 2:30-4:30 p.m. SPD says...
Video of Raging Fire That Destroys Historical Dixie Inn Landmark
A part of history is gone! Fire has completely destroyed so many memories of the patrons of Dorcheat Seafood and Grill on the banks of Bayou Dorcheat in Dixie Inn, Louisiana. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 6, fire consumed the location and from all observations of this landmark, it is total loss.
KSLA
FOUND: Teen last seen Dec. 30 in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: The missing 16-year-old was found and returned home safely, the Shreveport Police Department reported around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. The 16-year-old was last seen Dec. 30, 2022 in the...
KTBS
Be aware of fake check scam in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's a new year, but plenty of old crooks trying to scam you out of your money. The holidays have just passed and many are thinking about how they are going to pay for all those Christmas gifts charged to a credit card. The bad guys know...
Who Wants to Serve on Caddo Commission in Shreveport?
The Caddo Parish Commission will interview the candidates who have applied to fill a vacancy on the panel next week. Five people have submitted applications to serve as a Commissioner for District 8 now that Jim Taliaferro has resigned his Parish seat to serve on the Shreveport City Council. Grace...
KSLA
Shreveport city council holds redo vote for chairman.
Lawyer releases statement after temporary restraining order filed against Commissioner Jackson. "We do not take this matter lightly and understand the serious nature of the allegations and all circumstances." Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The investigation into the fire has been turned over to the Louisiana State Fire Marshals. Alleged...
Results from Day Two of the Don Redden Classic
FINAL SCORE: WEST MONROE 58, GENERAL TRASS 55 WOSSMAN 75, A.J. ELLENDER 46 ST. FRED’S 65, SUMMERFIELD 39
ktalnews.com
Coroner identifies victim of overnight north Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was found dead in her home after police responded to shots fired on Bond Drive in Shreveport. Caddo 911 logs show a shooting reported at 2:39 a.m. Saturday. Police officers said when they arrived at the home, they found a woman had been...
magic1029fm.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
KSLA
Neighbors frustrated by a recent spate of crime in Bossier City’s Cumberland area
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Frustrated neighbors are reacting to documented recent violent crime in a neighborhood not far from Margaritaville Casino. A week ago, a home invasion. A few weeks before that, a drug-related triple shooting. And a couple weeks before that, a shootout with bullets striking a...
ktalnews.com
Police investigate Mooretown shooting, two injured
The Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened in Mooretown on Thursday afternoon, leaving two injured. Police investigate Mooretown shooting, two injured. The Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened in Mooretown on Thursday afternoon, leaving two injured. Chance of rain and thunderstorms returns Saturday. Arklatex morning weather...
Are You Guilty Of Breaking This Simple Louisiana Law?
The website for personal injury attorney, Morris Bart, posted a number of Louisiana laws, that a good number of us could be proven guilty for violating. Thank the Lord that most of these are not longer enforced, but it makes you wonder what prompted the state of Louisiana's need for such legislation to begin with.
KSLA
Two tornadoes touched down in the ArkLaTex during Monday’s storms
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Monday’s storms produced at least 2 confirmed tornadoes in the ArkLaTex. No one was injured in the storms, but some minor damage was found in Sabine and Red River parishes. A KSLA viewer captured one of the twisters on camera near Pleasant Hill in northern...
