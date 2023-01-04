Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Surviving homelessness in Richmond, VA Living in public places.The News&StuffRichmond, VA
Project ADAM at Children's Hospital in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RichmondTed RiversRichmond, VA
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus stationD.C. Hot NewsRichmond, VA
Related
After delays, Richmond opens third homeless shelter with one more still to go
Amid the dangerously low temperatures, the city's two shelters quickly reached capacity, leaving many vulnerable individuals and families questioning where'd they go for warmth.
Virginia Business
Richmond apartments sell for $19.3M
Arlington-based Ritz Banc Group has acquired the Forest Ridge Apartments complex in Richmond from Colony Management for $19.3 million, Colliers announced Jan. 4. The apartment community has 135 units and is located in the Stratford Hills neighborhood, at 2665 Granite Hills Circle. Most of the units have townhome-style floorplans. The...
She won Richmond Teacher of the Year. She thanked her students and ancestors.
Franklin Military Academy middle school science and civics teacher Christal Corey was named 2023 Richmond Public Schools Teacher of the Year in a surprise ceremony Friday.
Surviving homelessness in Richmond, VA Living in public places.
Homeless person sleeping in publicPhoto byJohn Moeses BauanonUnsplash. Virginia- The average rent in Richmond is between $1,305 and $1,672, according to rent.com , coupled with a high unemployment rate is causing the city to see an ever-increasing number of unhoused persons.
shoredailynews.com
Only 4 days left to apply for Virginia Women Veterans License Plate
The deadline is fast approaching to reach the required number of preapplications to make specialized license plates for Women Veterans a reality in Virginia. “The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has many specialized plates- unfortunately, despite having the highest percentage of women veterans in the country, we have no specialized plate for Virginia’s women veterans,” said Daniel Gade, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “The Governor and I believe that Virginia’s over 107,000 women veterans deserve the recognition of a special license plate. To make this plate a reality, we need 450 pre- applications to present to the Virginia General Assembly when it convenes in Richmond on January 11.”
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Sharpe retires from John Randolph Foundation
HOPEWELL, VA – After serving as executive director of John Randolph Foundation for 17 years, Mrs. Lisa H. Sharpe has retired this week and passed the torch to Mr. Kevin S. Foster. Mrs. Sharpe joined John Randolph Foundation in 1998 as Director of Development and Grants Management and became...
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 57 Va. localities, all of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 57 localities in Virginia, including all of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Rural village or suburban sprawl? Residents, developer in conflict over 1,000-home Henrico development
Residents of Varina and a prominent Chesterfield-base developer are in conflict over a proposed 1,000-home suburban development on a pocket of farmland in the rapidly developing eastern corner of Henrico.
cbs19news
Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Jan. 5-11
Offering a passport to global fare, two pals, former co-workers and chefs are hosting a plant-powered series of dinners later this month. Rachel Best of Blue Atlas and Xavier Beverly of Ellwood Thompson’s are teaming up for two nights of vegan dinners — think thoughtfully prepared small plates, worldly influences and plenty of culinary collaboration. (Richmond magazine)
Medical professionals teach Virginia school staff how to handle cardiac arrest
Virginia schools are preparing for a sudden cardiac arrest on school grounds by partnering with The Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. The hospital recently partnered with the national non-profit Project ADAM. It helps schools be prepared to care for students, faculty, staff, and visitors who may experience sudden cardiac arrest.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through January
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, SNAP benefits for Virginians will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on Monday, Jan. 16.
Hanover Fire Chief says proposed hospital would improve emergency response
Recently announced plans for a new hospital in Hanover are already making rounds through the community.
wvtf.org
Should Richmond or Petersburg get a casino? Lawmakers will soon decide
Lawmakers are about to make an important decision about the future of casinos in Virginia. A casino is already up and running in Bristol, and another is about to open in Portsmouth. Two more are in the works in Danville and Norfolk. But, where should the fifth casino be?. The...
NBC12
Richmond working to find how much universal preschool program would cost
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The push is on to figure out how much it would cost for the City of Richmond to provide a universal preschool. In 2022, Mayor Leval Stoney announced the idea to provide school readiness to prepare 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds who need it for Kindergarten at no or low cost for their families. The city’s Office of Children and Families says only families who make under a certain income benefit from subsidized preschool programs; over half of incoming RPS kindergarteners do not benefit from these programs.
Chic’n & Beer opens as new Richmond restaurant
Chic’n & Beer opened last week at 1800 E. Main Street, in the space formerly occupied by the short-lived 1800 Brewhouse
Why Richmond restaurant Hot Chick closed in Shockoe Bottom
EAT Restaurant Partners shuttered its fried chicken joint Hot Chick at 7 N. 17th St. in Shockoe Bottom.
Operation Ceasefire to begin in Hopewell: 'Our city is in a crisis'
Del. Carrie Coyner (R-Chesterfield) was invited to speak to Hopewell City Council on Thursday night about Operation Ceasefire.
ggwash.org
Why should it cost $2.5 million to lower the speed limit 5 mph in Richmond?
After a driver killed Aajah Rosemond while she was walking home from school in 2020, her family vowed that Richmond’s attitude toward speeding must change. Taking up the concerns of her constituents, Delegate Betsy Carr (D-Richmond) sponsored legislation 2021 to allow localities to lower speed limits on residential roads and commercial corridors below the state minimum of 25 miles per hour. Since the bill passed, however, plans to lower Richmond’s default speed limit from 25 mph to 20 mph have stalled.
rvamag.com
Yes, That Is A Stove Under The Bed
It was clear to everyone renting in Richmond that the past holiday season was financially challenging for many due to rising rent prices and inflation. This is particularly difficult for Richmond residents, who previously were able to afford to live, work, and create in the city while maintaining a decent lifestyle. However, in the past three years, rent prices have significantly increased, forcing people to either purchase a home if they can or move to a different part of the city.
Comments / 0