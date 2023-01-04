ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginia Business

Richmond apartments sell for $19.3M

Arlington-based Ritz Banc Group has acquired the Forest Ridge Apartments complex in Richmond from Colony Management for $19.3 million, Colliers announced Jan. 4. The apartment community has 135 units and is located in the Stratford Hills neighborhood, at 2665 Granite Hills Circle. Most of the units have townhome-style floorplans. The...
RICHMOND, VA
shoredailynews.com

Only 4 days left to apply for Virginia Women Veterans License Plate

The deadline is fast approaching to reach the required number of preapplications to make specialized license plates for Women Veterans a reality in Virginia. “The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has many specialized plates- unfortunately, despite having the highest percentage of women veterans in the country, we have no specialized plate for Virginia’s women veterans,” said Daniel Gade, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “The Governor and I believe that Virginia’s over 107,000 women veterans deserve the recognition of a special license plate. To make this plate a reality, we need 450 pre- applications to present to the Virginia General Assembly when it convenes in Richmond on January 11.”
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Sharpe retires from John Randolph Foundation

HOPEWELL, VA – After serving as executive director of John Randolph Foundation for 17 years, Mrs. Lisa H. Sharpe has retired this week and passed the torch to Mr. Kevin S. Foster. Mrs. Sharpe joined John Randolph Foundation in 1998 as Director of Development and Grants Management and became...
HOPEWELL, VA
cbs19news

Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
VIRGINIA STATE
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Jan. 5-11

Offering a passport to global fare, two pals, former co-workers and chefs are hosting a plant-powered series of dinners later this month. Rachel Best of Blue Atlas and Xavier Beverly of Ellwood Thompson’s are teaming up for two nights of vegan dinners — think thoughtfully prepared small plates, worldly influences and plenty of culinary collaboration. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond working to find how much universal preschool program would cost

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The push is on to figure out how much it would cost for the City of Richmond to provide a universal preschool. In 2022, Mayor Leval Stoney announced the idea to provide school readiness to prepare 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds who need it for Kindergarten at no or low cost for their families. The city’s Office of Children and Families says only families who make under a certain income benefit from subsidized preschool programs; over half of incoming RPS kindergarteners do not benefit from these programs.
RICHMOND, VA
ggwash.org

Why should it cost $2.5 million to lower the speed limit 5 mph in Richmond?

After a driver killed Aajah Rosemond while she was walking home from school in 2020, her family vowed that Richmond’s attitude toward speeding must change. Taking up the concerns of her constituents, Delegate Betsy Carr (D-Richmond) sponsored legislation 2021 to allow localities to lower speed limits on residential roads and commercial corridors below the state minimum of 25 miles per hour. Since the bill passed, however, plans to lower Richmond’s default speed limit from 25 mph to 20 mph have stalled.
RICHMOND, VA
rvamag.com

Yes, That Is A Stove Under The Bed

It was clear to everyone renting in Richmond that the past holiday season was financially challenging for many due to rising rent prices and inflation. This is particularly difficult for Richmond residents, who previously were able to afford to live, work, and create in the city while maintaining a decent lifestyle. However, in the past three years, rent prices have significantly increased, forcing people to either purchase a home if they can or move to a different part of the city.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy