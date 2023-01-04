Read full article on original website
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil RightsLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central ExpresswayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Calls for Changes to Ankle Monitor System Following Murders Involving Parolees in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Everything on the Line for Dallas Cowboys in Showdown Against against Washington CommandersLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burger joints in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why a Greenville Avenue Restaurant Group Has Added a 3% Surcharge to Tabs
A pair of Greenville Avenue restaurants in Dallas started off 2023 with a new fee tacked onto customers’ bills. The owner of Rye and Apothecary in Lowest Greenville says the change comes due, in part, to the rising cost of food and health care. Tanner Agar hopes the community...
CandysDirt.com
2022’s Hottest ZIP Code in North Texas is Found in Forney
When I moved to the Dallas area in 2005, Forney was a tiny town with maybe two exits and a giant jackrabbit stationed just down the road from the town’s true claim to fame: a petite replica of the Statue of Liberty. Over the past 17 years, the Kaufman County town has morphed into a somewhat populous bedroom community and now has four exits, a Starbucks, and one of the hottest ZIP codes in all of America.
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Love Field passengers gets all 4 bags directly returned to her home, 4 $200 vouchers, too
DALLAS — As Southwest Airlines passengers impacted by the company's late-December cancellation debacle continue to wait and see if they will be reimbursed, one North Texan received a late Christmas present on her doorstep Friday. From Dec. 21 to Dec. 31, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 16,700 flights due...
Jon Smith Subs Opening in North Texas
Two spots are planned--one in Frisco and one in Fort Worth.
Where To Eat Healthy in Plano, Frisco And McKinney
New Year’s resolutions come and go. We set goals and abandon them within weeks. You might strive to eat healthy, but taking the time to prepare a well-balanced meal can be exhausting. Good thing there are restaurants. Here are some spots around Collin County that offer healthy meals to...
Frisco Resort Looking to Hire 1,000 for Upcoming Senior PGA Championship
The Omni PGA Frisco Resort, slated to open in May 2023, is recruiting to hire more than 1,000 employees for its golf-centered campus.Photo byCourtney CookonUnsplash. The Omni PGA Frisco Resort is set to open in May 2023 and is currently recruiting more than 1,000 employees for its 660-acre golf-centered campus. WFAA reports the resort is offering full-time, part-time, and seasonal on-property opportunities with competitive benefits, including hotel, meal, and recreation discounts, health and wellness insurance, retirement planning and 401(k) match, personal and professional development programs, student tuition reimbursements, and sign-on bonuses for eligible positions. Jobs available include administrative, operations, and more than 130 leadership positions.
These North Texas cities named among the worst for an active lifestyle in 2023
A new report from WalletHub has ranked 100 of the biggest cities in the nation based on which ones were the best and worst cities for an active lifestyle, and parts of North Texas need some improvement.
Your Guide To The Best Places For Steak In Collin County
When it comes to steak, Collin County has a rich and storied history. The 19th century saw herds of longhorn cattle traverse the Texas Road, also known as the Shawnee Trail. It was the principal trail over which cattle were driven to northern markets through Dallas, Preston and Collin County.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
Dallas restaurant to add 3% charge to every check to fund employee benefits
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are out for an evening meal at rye in Dallas, you will find a separate line item on your check. Officials from rye have announced on their website that they will now be adding a 3% charge to every check to fund its new Employee Benefit Fund.
Dallas named one of the top buyers’ markets in 2023: report
If you are thinking about buying a house in the new year, North Texas is the place to do it.
The Master Bedroom Looks Like XXX Dungeon in This Celina, TX Home
Let me start this by saying I am not here to judge anyone, do whatever makes you happy as long as you’re not putting anyone in danger. But, this home in Celina, Texas is something that I have never seen before. As I started looking through the photos of this home currently listed at $604,000 my jaw dropped as soon as I saw photos of the master bedroom. The bedroom looks more like a XXX dungeon than a bedroom that has been positioned to sell this home.
Iconic Chicago-based restaurant opens new location in Cedar Hill, Texas
CEDAR HILL, Texas — People from across North Texas are traveling to Cedar Hill to experience Harold's Chicken. The iconic Chicago-based restaurant is celebrating the grand opening of its new franchise location in the city of Cedar Hill this week. “I’m always excited when we expand,” said Corporate Owner...
Omni PGA Frisco Resort Seeks Employees
Omni Hotel and Resorts is looking to fill more than 1,000 positions at the highly anticipated PGA Frisco Resort during several hiring events. “The travel and hospitality industry is back in high demand and the need for top talent has never been greater than it is today,” said Jeff Smith, vice president and managing director for Omni PGA Frisco Resort in a statement.
peoplenewspapers.com
Seasons 52, Dreamscape Close at NorthPark
Seasons 52, a grill and wine bar restaurant known for healthy menu items, and Dreamscape, a virtual reality experience inside the AMC have both closed at NorthPark Center since the start of the new year. The Darden Restaurants concept opened in the prominent mall in 2012. “This is a tough...
Local restaurateurs, businessmen acquire Rockwall’s iconic Culpepper Steakhouse
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) Dallas-based UNCO, the owner of popular restaurants Standard Service, HG Sply, Leela’s, Milli and Downtown Dallas sports bar HERO, said Saturday in an email to patrons it acquired Culpepper Cattle Company, a popular Rockwall-area steakhouse that has been in business since 1982. UNCO has...
KXII.com
Gas prices in 2023, what to expect for your wallet
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As the holiday season comes to an end and we enter the new year, experts say expect price changes at the gas pump. Brad Douglass, of Douglass Distributing said, “What we’re seeing is a lot of volatility in the market place right now. Prices going up and down, just depending on what the world news is.”
Lucid Motors brings luxury electric cars to Plano
Lucid Motors specializes in luxury electric vehicles. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Lucid Motors opened its first Texas location Nov. 18 in Plano, according to a spokesperson with the company. The electric vehicle startup company, located at 7700 Windrose Ave., Ste. G172, originated in California and specializes in luxury electric cars. The storefront is part of the Legacy West shopping center and shares a space with Tesla, Gucci and Louis Vuitton. 469-954-8835.
