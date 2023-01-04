ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

2022’s Hottest ZIP Code in North Texas is Found in Forney

When I moved to the Dallas area in 2005, Forney was a tiny town with maybe two exits and a giant jackrabbit stationed just down the road from the town’s true claim to fame: a petite replica of the Statue of Liberty. Over the past 17 years, the Kaufman County town has morphed into a somewhat populous bedroom community and now has four exits, a Starbucks, and one of the hottest ZIP codes in all of America.
Where To Eat Healthy in Plano, Frisco And McKinney

New Year’s resolutions come and go. We set goals and abandon them within weeks. You might strive to eat healthy, but taking the time to prepare a well-balanced meal can be exhausting. Good thing there are restaurants. Here are some spots around Collin County that offer healthy meals to...
Frisco Resort Looking to Hire 1,000 for Upcoming Senior PGA Championship

The Omni PGA Frisco Resort, slated to open in May 2023, is recruiting to hire more than 1,000 employees for its golf-centered campus.Photo byCourtney CookonUnsplash. The Omni PGA Frisco Resort is set to open in May 2023 and is currently recruiting more than 1,000 employees for its 660-acre golf-centered campus. WFAA reports the resort is offering full-time, part-time, and seasonal on-property opportunities with competitive benefits, including hotel, meal, and recreation discounts, health and wellness insurance, retirement planning and 401(k) match, personal and professional development programs, student tuition reimbursements, and sign-on bonuses for eligible positions. Jobs available include administrative, operations, and more than 130 leadership positions.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
The Master Bedroom Looks Like XXX Dungeon in This Celina, TX Home

Let me start this by saying I am not here to judge anyone, do whatever makes you happy as long as you’re not putting anyone in danger. But, this home in Celina, Texas is something that I have never seen before. As I started looking through the photos of this home currently listed at $604,000 my jaw dropped as soon as I saw photos of the master bedroom. The bedroom looks more like a XXX dungeon than a bedroom that has been positioned to sell this home.
Omni PGA Frisco Resort Seeks Employees

Omni Hotel and Resorts is looking to fill more than 1,000 positions at the highly anticipated PGA Frisco Resort during several hiring events. “The travel and hospitality industry is back in high demand and the need for top talent has never been greater than it is today,” said Jeff Smith, vice president and managing director for Omni PGA Frisco Resort in a statement.
Seasons 52, Dreamscape Close at NorthPark

Seasons 52, a grill and wine bar restaurant known for healthy menu items, and Dreamscape, a virtual reality experience inside the AMC have both closed at NorthPark Center since the start of the new year. The Darden Restaurants concept opened in the prominent mall in 2012. “This is a tough...
Gas prices in 2023, what to expect for your wallet

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As the holiday season comes to an end and we enter the new year, experts say expect price changes at the gas pump. Brad Douglass, of Douglass Distributing said, “What we’re seeing is a lot of volatility in the market place right now. Prices going up and down, just depending on what the world news is.”
Lucid Motors brings luxury electric cars to Plano

Lucid Motors specializes in luxury electric vehicles. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Lucid Motors opened its first Texas location Nov. 18 in Plano, according to a spokesperson with the company. The electric vehicle startup company, located at 7700 Windrose Ave., Ste. G172, originated in California and specializes in luxury electric cars. The storefront is part of the Legacy West shopping center and shares a space with Tesla, Gucci and Louis Vuitton. 469-954-8835.
