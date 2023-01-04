Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hearing held for man accused of murdering baby; autopsy report still not available
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A hearing was held Friday at the Boone County Courthouse for a man accused of murdering his baby. Staffone Fountain, 30, of Independence, appeared by video from the Boone County Jail. He is charged with first-degree murder and abandoning a corpse. He is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail. Samone Daniels, The post Hearing held for man accused of murdering baby; autopsy report still not available appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police Reports For January 6, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Thursday morning, Officers stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of South Limit Avenue because it had a faulty headlight. Upon contact with the driver, it was discovered through investigation that the driver's Missouri privileges were revoked. William Scott Gudde, 29, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Revoked and transported to the Pettis County Jail.
Man faces several charges after allegedly breaking into classroom at East Elementary
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A homeless man faces several charges after police say he broke into a school classroom trailer. Tarrance Woods, 37, is charged with second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, making a false report and second-degree property damage. Woods is being held without bond at the Cole The post Man faces several charges after allegedly breaking into classroom at East Elementary appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Lincoln Man Arrested For Harassment, Domestic Assault
Sedalia Police were dispatched to the Break Time store, 101 Rebar Road Saturday evening in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with the caller, who stated that during the exchange of a child, the child's father lost his temper. He began to threaten and make aggressive gestures towards the caller and the caller's passenger.
Centralia man faces multiple gun charges after allegedly threatening to shoot man
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to the 7400 block of North Brown Station Road in Columbia on Saturday after a Centralia man allegedly pointed a gun at someone’s chest. Johnnie Creason Jr., 50, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed-criminal action. He is being held at The post Centralia man faces multiple gun charges after allegedly threatening to shoot man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Judge denies motion, homicide suspect released, prosecutors to refile after FBI assistance
COLUMBIA — Curtis Allen Lewis, a murder suspect accused of killing Tershawn E. Kitchen in 2020, will be released from jail. According to the Boone County Prosecutors Office, a judge in Boone County denied a motion by prosecutors to delay the trial for Lewis that was set for January 24 of this year.
kjluradio.com
Saline County man pleads guilty in Benton County methamphetamine case
A Saline County man pleads guilty to his part in a case involving more than 100 grams of methamphetamine. Randall Wilson, of Marshall, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He’ll be sentenced March 8. Wilson and four others were arrested last January after...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants
Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
lakeexpo.com
BREAKING: Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks
LAURIE, Mo. — An officer-involved shooting left one man dead and the Highway Patrol investigating, on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The shooting took place at Park Place on Highway O across from Jiffy Stop Gas Station in Laurie. At approximately 7:30 p.m. neighbors of a mobile home say they heard shots and yelling between an officer and a tenant at the neighboring residence. The witness said it was a domestic dispute that police were called to, with the suspect uncooperative with the Laurie Police officer.
KCTV 5
Police release surveillance pics of gunman robbing Casey’s in Oak Grove
OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a gunman who was caught on camera robbing an Oak Grove Casey’s on Thursday night. Surveillance pictures released by police show a man in a white hoodie under a dark blue coat pointing a handgun at the convenience store’s cashier. The suspect’s face was hidden by a hunting/camouflage mask, and he was wearing dark-colored pants.
lakeexpo.com
Police Release Name Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks Trailer Park
LAURIE, Mo. — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The Laurie Police Department says 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach, Mo., was shot and killed by a police officer during an encounter with police, after Mummert allegedly tried to pull a firearm out of his waistband.
northwestmoinfo.com
Richmond Teen Arrested For Meth Possession
A Richmond ten is facing a felony level drug charge after being arrested in Lafayette County Tuesday afternoon. Troop A of the Highway Patrol say 18-year-old Richmond resident Adalynn E. Coggins was arrested at 12:56 P.M. Tuesday for felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also cited for not wearing a seat belt.
Sedalia Woman Arrested on $10,000 Taney County Warrant
On Friday night, Sedalia Police conducted a warrant check in the 100 block of East 31st. Contact was made and the warrant was confirmed. 65-year-old Robin E. Bell was arrested on a Taney County warrant which carried a $10,000 cash-only bond. The warrant stems from 2013 on an original charge...
Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police found shell casings on Thursday night in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane at Columbia Square Apartments. Police responded to a shots-fired call and a separate domestic disturbance call. An ABC 17 News reporter saw eight police vehicles, including a K-9 unit on the scene searching the area. Police have The post Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Crash
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Jeep Liberty, driven by 20-year-old Zander D. Fletcher of Warsaw, was at Bent Tree Drive and Homer Avenue (north of Route Z) around 5:15 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
myozarksonline.com
Warrant issued for man accused of forging over $5,000 in checks
A man from Ozark is facing charges in Camden and Laclede County following an investigation into forged checks belonging to a Lebanon business. The investigation began on October 10th, when the business owner reported that she found 2 checks written on her business bank account and that she didn’t recognize the signatures. One of the checks was for more than $ 33 hundred and the other was for more than $ 24 hundred, and had been cashed at Heritage Bank locations in Lebanon and Camdenton. The business owner reported that she believed the checks had been stolen from the mail. During the investigation, 37-year-old Joshua Witt of Ozark was identified as a suspect. Witt who has a long history of identity theft, and stealing in at least 3 states, has been charged with stealing and forgery in Camden County, and 3 counts of Forgery in Camden County. His bond was set at $25-hundred-cash or $ 25 thousand surety. A warrant has been issued for Witt’s arrest after he failed to show up for court in Laclede County.
Chariton County teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to Keytesville School
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A teenager was arrested and charged after the Chariton County Sheriff’s says he brought a handgun to a school. Christian Logue, 18, of Keytesville, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon. A sheriff’s deputy met with Logue in the principal’s office of Keytesville School on Thursday, Dec. 15. Logue allegedly told The post Chariton County teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to Keytesville School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One of the two men convicted for the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor is set to be released on parole next week. Charles Erickson is scheduled for release from the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison after confessing to the murder of The post Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Dallas County woman charged with DWI crash in Camden County pleads guilty, ordered to pay fine
A woman from Dallas County is sentenced for causing a DWI crash with serious injuries. Lillian Lange, of Tunas, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. The charge was amended to a misdemeanor last month. During yesterday’s hearing, Lange was ordered to pay a $680 fine.
KCTV 5
Grain Valley Police Department warns of phone scammer claiming to be chief, captain
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Grain Valley police want residents to be aware that someone has been calling residents, claiming to be their police chief or a captain. According to the police department, concerned residents have called them and said that they received a call from an individual called the claiming to be Captain Palecek and/or Captain Hedger.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0