NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why a Greenville Avenue Restaurant Group Has Added a 3% Surcharge to Tabs
A pair of Greenville Avenue restaurants in Dallas started off 2023 with a new fee tacked onto customers’ bills. The owner of Rye and Apothecary in Lowest Greenville says the change comes due, in part, to the rising cost of food and health care. Tanner Agar hopes the community...
rejournals.com
McCarthy moves Dallas HQ to new office
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N. Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
dallasexpress.com
Broadnax’s Permitting Issues Drag Dallas Down
New home construction in North Texas, already handicapped by the City of Dallas’ permitting backlog, is on pace for its worst 12-month period since the Great Recession. Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) experienced its seventh consecutive month-over-month decline in new single-family home construction (NSF) permits being issued through November 2022, according to building permit data published by the Texas Real Estate Research Center (TRERC) at Texas A&M University.
Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas
A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Dallas restaurant to add 3% charge to every check to fund employee benefits
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are out for an evening meal at rye in Dallas, you will find a separate line item on your check. Officials from rye have announced on their website that they will now be adding a 3% charge to every check to fund its new Employee Benefit Fund.
New construction projects underway at former JCPenny headquarters in Plano
Construction workers drained the pond at CALWest to install new retaining walls. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) CALWest is commencing with new construction projects, including new installations, renovations and modifications to existing structures. CALWest, located at 6501 Legacy Drive, used to serve as the headquarters for retailer JCPenney. The three-story Class A...
'Why leave a good thing?': Dallas Parkland Hospital employee celebrates 50 years
DALLAS — Glenda Redd of Dallas has an incredible story of longevity. The 69-year-old radiology department educator has been working for 50 years and, better yet, at the same place. There are not many people who can boast working at the same place for five decades. Redd works in...
peoplenewspapers.com
Seasons 52, Dreamscape Close at NorthPark
Seasons 52, a grill and wine bar restaurant known for healthy menu items, and Dreamscape, a virtual reality experience inside the AMC have both closed at NorthPark Center since the start of the new year. The Darden Restaurants concept opened in the prominent mall in 2012. “This is a tough...
Your Guide To The Best Places For Steak In Collin County
When it comes to steak, Collin County has a rich and storied history. The 19th century saw herds of longhorn cattle traverse the Texas Road, also known as the Shawnee Trail. It was the principal trail over which cattle were driven to northern markets through Dallas, Preston and Collin County.
Iconic Chicago-based restaurant opens new location in Cedar Hill, Texas
CEDAR HILL, Texas — People from across North Texas are traveling to Cedar Hill to experience Harold's Chicken. The iconic Chicago-based restaurant is celebrating the grand opening of its new franchise location in the city of Cedar Hill this week. “I’m always excited when we expand,” said Corporate Owner...
Local restaurateurs, businessmen acquire Rockwall’s iconic Culpepper Steakhouse
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) Dallas-based UNCO, the owner of popular restaurants Standard Service, HG Sply, Leela’s, Milli and Downtown Dallas sports bar HERO, said Saturday in an email to patrons it acquired Culpepper Cattle Company, a popular Rockwall-area steakhouse that has been in business since 1982. UNCO has...
CandysDirt.com
2022’s Hottest ZIP Code in North Texas is Found in Forney
When I moved to the Dallas area in 2005, Forney was a tiny town with maybe two exits and a giant jackrabbit stationed just down the road from the town’s true claim to fame: a petite replica of the Statue of Liberty. Over the past 17 years, the Kaufman County town has morphed into a somewhat populous bedroom community and now has four exits, a Starbucks, and one of the hottest ZIP codes in all of America.
Where To Eat Healthy in Plano, Frisco And McKinney
New Year’s resolutions come and go. We set goals and abandon them within weeks. You might strive to eat healthy, but taking the time to prepare a well-balanced meal can be exhausting. Good thing there are restaurants. Here are some spots around Collin County that offer healthy meals to...
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
Centennial Boulevard construction could cause road closures in Richardson
A construction project on Centennial Boulevard in Richardson is expected to last through mid-January. (Courtesy Pexels) Drivers could see closures on Centennial Boulevard in Richardson due to rehabilitation work. Concrete rehabilitation and replacement work may close the westbound side of Centennial Boulevard between Grove Road and Annapolis Drive at all...
Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central Expressway
Some people who live along Central Expressway in North Dallas say the city has to do more to address the spread of homeless encampments.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Homelessness is a complex and multifaceted issue that affects communities across the United States. It is often caused by a combination of economic, social, and personal factors, and addressing it requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of homelessness as well as the immediate needs of those who are experiencing homelessness.
Study names this Texas city the most competitive rental market in Texas; Can you guess what it is?
Which markets in Texas were the most competitive in the last year?
A Major West Dallas Polluter Finally Agrees To Leave – But It’s Taking Its Sweet Time
This story is published collaboratively with Dallas Free Press as part of the Equitable Cities Reporting Hub for Environmental Justice, an initiative led by Grist and Next City. Along a stretch of Singleton Road, West Dallas’ major thoroughfare, sits GAF Materials, a large industrial plant that chemically treats fiberglass to...
Royse City ISD purchases 40 acres from Magness family for future middle school site
ROYSE CITY, TX (Jan. 6, 2023) Royse City ISD and Mrs. Shirley Magness have closed on a land transaction that will be the home of future David & Shirley Magness Middle School. The 40 acre tract of land is just south of I-30 on FM 35. Funds from a successful bond referendum in May of 2021 were used for this future school site purchase.
