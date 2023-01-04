ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

rejournals.com

McCarthy moves Dallas HQ to new office

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N. Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Broadnax’s Permitting Issues Drag Dallas Down

New home construction in North Texas, already handicapped by the City of Dallas’ permitting backlog, is on pace for its worst 12-month period since the Great Recession. Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) experienced its seventh consecutive month-over-month decline in new single-family home construction (NSF) permits being issued through November 2022, according to building permit data published by the Texas Real Estate Research Center (TRERC) at Texas A&M University.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas

A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New construction projects underway at former JCPenny headquarters in Plano

Construction workers drained the pond at CALWest to install new retaining walls. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) CALWest is commencing with new construction projects, including new installations, renovations and modifications to existing structures. CALWest, located at 6501 Legacy Drive, used to serve as the headquarters for retailer JCPenney. The three-story Class A...
PLANO, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Seasons 52, Dreamscape Close at NorthPark

Seasons 52, a grill and wine bar restaurant known for healthy menu items, and Dreamscape, a virtual reality experience inside the AMC have both closed at NorthPark Center since the start of the new year. The Darden Restaurants concept opened in the prominent mall in 2012. “This is a tough...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

2022’s Hottest ZIP Code in North Texas is Found in Forney

When I moved to the Dallas area in 2005, Forney was a tiny town with maybe two exits and a giant jackrabbit stationed just down the road from the town’s true claim to fame: a petite replica of the Statue of Liberty. Over the past 17 years, the Kaufman County town has morphed into a somewhat populous bedroom community and now has four exits, a Starbucks, and one of the hottest ZIP codes in all of America.
FORNEY, TX
Local Profile

Where To Eat Healthy in Plano, Frisco And McKinney

New Year’s resolutions come and go. We set goals and abandon them within weeks. You might strive to eat healthy, but taking the time to prepare a well-balanced meal can be exhausting. Good thing there are restaurants. Here are some spots around Collin County that offer healthy meals to...
PLANO, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Centennial Boulevard construction could cause road closures in Richardson

A construction project on Centennial Boulevard in Richardson is expected to last through mid-January. (Courtesy Pexels) Drivers could see closures on Centennial Boulevard in Richardson due to rehabilitation work. Concrete rehabilitation and replacement work may close the westbound side of Centennial Boulevard between Grove Road and Annapolis Drive at all...
RICHARDSON, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central Expressway

Some people who live along Central Expressway in North Dallas say the city has to do more to address the spread of homeless encampments.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Homelessness is a complex and multifaceted issue that affects communities across the United States. It is often caused by a combination of economic, social, and personal factors, and addressing it requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of homelessness as well as the immediate needs of those who are experiencing homelessness.
DALLAS, TX

