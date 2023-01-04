Read full article on original website
warrenrecord.com
Brotherhood of Warrenton plans MLK Unity Day Luncheon
The Brotherhood of Warrenton will host an MLK Unity Day Luncheon on Monday, Jan. 16, at noon at the Warren County Middle School Cafeteria. The keynote speaker will be Pastor Eddie W. Lawrence of the Greenwood Baptist Church in Warrenton. Music will be rendered by local vocalists from Warren County, Angela Neal Williams, Elder Allen F. Brown and more. Awards will be presented to some of Warren County’s entrepreneurs.
nsjonline.com
New counsel named for NC Administrative Office of the Courts
RALEIGH — With the election of Trey Allen to the North Carolina Supreme Court, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts has tapped his replacement. Andrew Brown was named as general counsel for the NCAOC on Dec. 30. Brown served in several roles within the state’s judicial branch...
warrenrecord.com
Halifax EMC awards education grants
Halifax EMC has awarded $8,193 in Bright Ideas education grants to six local teachers to fund creative, engaging projects for their students. More than 775 students at schools in Warren and Halifax counties will benefit from these grants. The grant funds go to support special classroom projects focusing on theatre, music, history and STEM.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
This North Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
WRAL
Family-owned Henderson businesses with a national presence are committed to community
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When most people think about Henderson, NC, the first things that come to mind are its great location, picturesque landscape, and a plethora of outdoor activities. While Henderson is known for its recreational lake assets and small-town charm, it has also proven to be a time-tested location where local businesses have been able to find national success. While some businesses are just discovering Henderson with its small-town atmosphere and convenient proximity to I-85 and major cities like Raleigh, many businesses have been calling Henderson home for generations such as Alumadock and Hoyle’s Tire and Axle. These businesses, both with national distribution, use their impact to give back to the community that helped them succeed.
'Falling through the cracks': Lack of rural health transportation options puts family in bad spot
The sound of voicemails and a silent answering machine is all too familiar for Annette Strong.
warrenrecord.com
Development, improvements move forward in town of Norlina
For the town of Norlina, 2022 was a year of progress as development projects and infrastructure improvements moved closer to reality, bringing a renewed sense of optimism about the town’s potential with the start of the New Year. “This has been a good year,” Norlina Director of Operations Blaine...
C&H Cafeteria, a Beloved After-Church Gathering Spot for Regulars, Closes Permanently
In 2022, the local restaurant scene suffered the loss of institutions like Dos Perros, Garland, and Saint James Seafood. As the economy slowly regains its footing and local cities take measures to help bring foot traffic back to downtowns, 2023 looks to be brighter for restaurants. But just days into...
The 12 most anticipated restaurant openings in Raleigh, Durham, Cary and Chapel Hill in 2023
The Triangle's restaurant scene is set for another year of expansion.Here are some of the openings we are most excited about in the coming months: Giorgio Pizza Bar, 141 Park at North Hills #112, RaleighThe first of several new projects from prolific Triangle restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias (Vin Rouge, Rosewater and Kipos), Giorgio Pizza Bar has set an opening date of Jan. 10 in North Hills. Giorgio is focused on thin-crust pizzas and an expansive bar.Plus: It'll have an outdoor patio. Las Ramblas, 141 Park at North Hills St #100, Raleigh Las Ramblas is named after Barcelona's famous pedestrian street, La...
warrenrecord.com
Warren County Parks and Recreation offers Pickleball 101 for adults
Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering Pickleball 101 for adults at the John Graham Gym, located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton, at no charge. The winter session will occur on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-noon beginning Jan. 10 and running through Feb. 28. Registration is ongoing until the session ends,...
chapelboro.com
UNC Health’s Hospitals Experiencing Post-Holiday COVID Surge
COVID-19 cases within the UNC Hospital system are climbing, according to a recent report. Alan Wolf, Director of News for UNC Health, told Chapelboro Wednesday that COVID patients had quadrupled at the health system’s hospitals from about 80 in mid-November to about 320 this month. “Our physicians expect that...
Racial slur, threat scribbled on table at NC school under investigation
"The investigation is underway and we do have leads," the principal of a magnet high school in west Raleigh told parents in an announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
'I have a big girl job': Durham program providing stipend to ex-offenders sees success
The pilot program has been in operation for almost a year, and not a single person in the program has reoffended.
warrenrecord.com
From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
• Jarad Wesley Robinson, 27, of US Hwy. 1, Norlina, was arrested on Dec. 29 and charged with driving under the influence. He was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $500 secured bond. Robinson is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on Feb. 7. Incident reports.
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Card theft; defrauding innkeeper
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. On November 30 around 10 a.m. a man and woman took a victim’s financial card from their purse and used it without permission. The crime occurred at a business in the area of Premier Boulevard. Police...
WSET
Man wanted by Halifax Co. deputies arrested in North Carolina
HALIFAX, Va. (WSET) — A man who Halifax County Sheriff's Office says is armed and dangerous has been arrested. Deputies alerted the public they were looking for Alan Leon Brandon on Thursday. The department shared on Facebook that Brandon was found in Person County, North Carolina. No immediate details...
'The city got ripped off': DPD says ShotSpotter did not detect shooting, city leaders ask for grace
Two days after gunfire erupted in Wellons Village injuring five people, Durham police established a Community Resource Unit as they continue investigating.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Raleigh
Raleigh might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Raleigh.
Bulk of severe storms push east out of central North Carolina
The bulk of severe weather expected Wednesday has moved out of central North Carolina.
