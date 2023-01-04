Read full article on original website
WRAL
Family-owned Henderson businesses with a national presence are committed to community
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When most people think about Henderson, NC, the first things that come to mind are its great location, picturesque landscape, and a plethora of outdoor activities. While Henderson is known for its recreational lake assets and small-town charm, it has also proven to be a time-tested location where local businesses have been able to find national success. While some businesses are just discovering Henderson with its small-town atmosphere and convenient proximity to I-85 and major cities like Raleigh, many businesses have been calling Henderson home for generations such as Alumadock and Hoyle’s Tire and Axle. These businesses, both with national distribution, use their impact to give back to the community that helped them succeed.
warrenrecord.com
From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
• Jarad Wesley Robinson, 27, of US Hwy. 1, Norlina, was arrested on Dec. 29 and charged with driving under the influence. He was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $500 secured bond. Robinson is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on Feb. 7. Incident reports.
WRAL
Room to grow: Henderson supports the growth of local food distribution and manufacturing companies
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. As a furloughed Eastern Airlines Pilot, Mike Williams relocated to Henderson, NC, in 1976. The same year, he purchased a faltering distribution company, rebranding it as MR Williams Distributors. At first, the company was focused on supplying country stores in the area but Williams sought to scale the company and compete with larger wholesalers. This required the company to expand inventory and increase warehouse space to support the demands of new clients. "Our company started with a 25,000-square-foot low-ceiling warehouse and now we have a 250,000-square-foot facility that is very modern. And we are making room for future expansions," said Williams. "We are one of the few family businesses who have expanded and eventually worked our way up to compete with the larger wholesalers," he continued.
nsjonline.com
New counsel named for NC Administrative Office of the Courts
RALEIGH — With the election of Trey Allen to the North Carolina Supreme Court, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts has tapped his replacement. Andrew Brown was named as general counsel for the NCAOC on Dec. 30. Brown served in several roles within the state’s judicial branch...
warrenrecord.com
Development, improvements move forward in town of Norlina
For the town of Norlina, 2022 was a year of progress as development projects and infrastructure improvements moved closer to reality, bringing a renewed sense of optimism about the town’s potential with the start of the New Year. “This has been a good year,” Norlina Director of Operations Blaine...
warrenrecord.com
Brotherhood of Warrenton plans MLK Unity Day Luncheon
The Brotherhood of Warrenton will host an MLK Unity Day Luncheon on Monday, Jan. 16, at noon at the Warren County Middle School Cafeteria. The keynote speaker will be Pastor Eddie W. Lawrence of the Greenwood Baptist Church in Warrenton. Music will be rendered by local vocalists from Warren County, Angela Neal Williams, Elder Allen F. Brown and more. Awards will be presented to some of Warren County’s entrepreneurs.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
New Mayor takes oath of office.
Jacqueline S. Morgan, left, Clerk, administered the oath of office to LaWanda Tatum as the Mayor of Lawrenceville. The ceremony was held Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at the SPC4Life headquarters.
WSLS
Halifax County man arrested after stealing two pickups, an ATV, police say
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A Halifax County man has been arrested after a slew of crimes that started in Southside and spread into North Carolina, according to the South Boston Police Department. Authorities said that Allen Brandon, 27, of Halifax County was arrested on Thursday in Person County, North...
warrenrecord.com
Halifax EMC awards education grants
Halifax EMC has awarded $8,193 in Bright Ideas education grants to six local teachers to fund creative, engaging projects for their students. More than 775 students at schools in Warren and Halifax counties will benefit from these grants. The grant funds go to support special classroom projects focusing on theatre, music, history and STEM.
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Card theft; defrauding innkeeper
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. On November 30 around 10 a.m. a man and woman took a victim’s financial card from their purse and used it without permission. The crime occurred at a business in the area of Premier Boulevard. Police...
A year after Jan. 6 attack, some in NC say attempts to overthrow the US are ‘ongoing’
The group Democracy Out Loud held a rally outside the federal building on New Bern Avenue to remember the events of that day and to voice ongoing concerns.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
New year…new leader
JACKSON – A new year was ushered in here Sunday with a new leader for victims of crimes. Kim Gourrier Scott of Murfreesboro was sworn in as the District Attorney for the 7th Prosecutorial District (Bertie, Halifax, Hertford, and Northampton counties). She replaces Valerie Asbell who retired last month after serving as District Attorney since 2000.
WBTM
Update: Suspect Arrested for Multiple Vehicle Thefts in Virginia and North Carolina
A South Boston man that was wanted for vehicle thefts in Halifax County and Person County, North Carolina has been arrested. 27-year-old Alan Leon Brandon was taken into custody in Person County on Thursday afternoon. Brandon had been wanted since 9 pm on Wednesday after stealing a four-wheeler in Halifax...
WSET
Man wanted by Halifax Co. deputies arrested in North Carolina
HALIFAX, Va. (WSET) — A man who Halifax County Sheriff's Office says is armed and dangerous has been arrested. Deputies alerted the public they were looking for Alan Leon Brandon on Thursday. The department shared on Facebook that Brandon was found in Person County, North Carolina. No immediate details...
WRAL
Theft suspect arrested after manhunt by Person County authorities
ROXBORO, N.C. — Authorities in Person County arrested Allen Brandon Thursday afternoon, after Brandon stole multiple vehicles, a gun and a police scanner earlier in the morning. This was a multi-agency effort between the Roxboro Police Department and the Person County Sheriff's Office. Roxboro police arrested Brandon around 4...
cbs17
Armed and dangerous Roxboro suspect found after hours-long search, lockdowns: sheriff
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — For much of the day Thursday, a man with facial tattoos who was considered armed and dangerous was on the loose, according to the Person County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies with the sheriff’s office were working throughout the morning and afternoon to locate the man...
carolinajournal.com
Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
WRAL Investigates: Buyer beware if you're in the market for a car
Imagine buying a used car, only to find out two months later you can’t legally drive it. A change in state law gave dealers wiggle room on securing titles and tags, but WRAL Investigates found that it can put some buyers in a predicament. When it comes to "title in transit," buyers need to know the risks and their rights.
WITN
Rocky Mount police investigate homicide
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating a homicide after responding to a call about a fight and finding a man dead. Police say around 8:22 pm Thursday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers...
2 years after shooting, injured Nash County deputy faces physical, emotional challenges
Toney has undergone surgeries in both arms and his hip. He's in constant pain, telling CBS 17 he can't button a shirt or open a water bottle. When it's rainy and cold out, his hips are in pain.
