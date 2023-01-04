Read full article on original website
Hayley Smith: Risk of future anorexia deaths, coroner warns
A coroner has warned more people could die as a result of NHS miscommunication after the death of a woman from complications caused by an eating disorder. Hayley Smith, from Sturry, Kent, died at Medway Maritime Hospital in 2019. The 27-year-old had been receiving treatment for anorexia nervosa at a...
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Prince Harry: One unanswered claim at the heart of his story
Forget, for one moment, the allegation of a physical attack by his brother reportedly set out in Prince Harry's upcoming memoir Spare. Put to one side claims of shouting matches and William criticising Harry's new wife. It's all good juicy stuff and it reveals - if true - the depths...
Edwin Chiloba: LGBTQ activist found dead in Kenya
Police in Kenya are investigating the death of young fashion designer and LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba after his body was found dumped in a metal box by the roadside near the town of Eldoret. A suspect believed to be a friend of the victim has been arrested but police have...
Australia helicopter collision: Passenger tapped pilot before crash, footage shows
A survivor of a deadly helicopter collision in Australia had tried to warn a pilot of impending danger, a video appears to show. In the footage, a passenger in the backseat of the aircraft is seen tapping the pilot's shoulder. Pilot Michael James turns his head in response, while the...
NHS Wales: Health boss apologises to patients for 'poor' experience
Wales' NHS chief executive has apologised to patients who suffered a poor experience as hospitals struggled with demand. Judith Paget denied that the service had underprepared for the "unprecedented" pressure in the service. Her comments come after a man spoke of having to carry his grandfather into A&E after he...
Fireworks plea after Horley woman's horse euthanised
A woman whose horse bolted during a new year fireworks display and ended up having to be put down has urged people to attend organised displays. Joanna Barnett, from Horley, Surrey, posted an appeal on Facebook after losing her "best friend Talullah". She said her horse ran through a wooden...
Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins
Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation. Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has...
Hereford farmer left carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water
A farmer has been banned from keeping livestock after leaving carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water. Complaints were made about the animals to Herefordshire Council which warned farmer Richard Sparey when they visited sites where he kept sheep and cattle. Trading standards officers said they found dead sheep...
Johnny Brady: Police appeal to arsonist to return to hospital
Police have made a direct appeal to an arsonist three days after he absconded from a mental health facility. Johnny Brady, 19, left the grounds of St Andrew's Hospital on Billing Road, Northampton, at about 15:30 GMT on 31 December. Northamptonshire Police asked him to return to focus on his...
Prince Harry's Spare: Have leaks helped or hindered his book's PR strategy?
It was billed as the publishing event of the year. But the meticulously-laid PR strategy for the launch of Prince Harry's tell-all autobiography appeared to unravel on Thursday in the face of a newspaper leak, followed by its surprise sale by some Spanish booksellers. Plans for a tightly choreographed publicity...
Shrewsbury serial killer Robin Ligus dies aged 70
A serial killer from Shrewsbury has died at the age of 70. Robin Ligus was jailed for life in 1996 for the murder of pensioner Robert Young, during a burglary in 1994. The former painter and decorator was moved to a psychiatric hospital in 2011 after a jury found he had also killed Trevor Bradley and Brian Coles in the same year.
New Cross: Boy, 16, fatally stabbed after grudge, court hears
A 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed over a year-long grudge as he walked to a boxing gym with his social worker in south-east London, a court has heard. Teon Campbell-Pitter was found fatally injured by police in Fordham Park, New Cross, Lewisham, on 13 April. Prosecutor Sally O'Neill KC told...
Dinosaur Dippy to take up three-year Coventry residency
A popular dinosaur exhibit is to spend three years at a city museum. Dippy the Diplodocus will take up residence at Coventry's Herbert Art Gallery and Museum from 20 February. Museum bosses said there would be free ticketing to see the giant so all can enjoy the "world-class exhibition". The...
Swindon and Wiltshire Pride returns after 2022 scale back
A Pride event will return in full this year after it was scaled back in 2022 due to a lack of volunteers. Swindon and Wiltshire Pride will bring the LGBTQIA+ community and allies together at Queen's Park on 12 August. Struggling to find volunteers to help run the usual 10,000...
Live power cables cut in spate of cable thefts in Devon
Live power cables have been cut from pylons in a series of thefts. Police said thieves stole 70m (230ft) of copper cable in the latest incident off the A38 at Sherford, Devon. Officers said the thefts were "extremely dangerous" both for the thieves and for any members of the public nearby.
ModMed® Acquires Software from Xtract Solutions to Build Premier Solution in Allergy
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Today, practice technology leader ModMed ® announced the acquisition of Xtract Solutions’ allergy testing and immunotherapy software. Xtract Solutions’ highly regarded software complements ModMed’s Allergy, Asthma & Immunology solution, which was launched in early 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005113/en/ ModMed® Acquires Software from Xtract to Build Premier Solution in Allergy (Graphic: Business Wire)
Employers could sue unions under planned anti-strike laws
Unions could be sued if they do not provide minimum levels of fire, ambulance and rail services, under planned anti-strike laws. Voluntary agreements would cover other sectors including health, education, other transport services, border security and nuclear decommissioning. The measures will not resolve the current wave of strikes. Unions have...
Aled Glynne Davies: Body found in search for ex-BBC editor
A body has been found in the search for a 65-year-old former BBC editor who went missing on New Year's Eve. Aled Glynne Davies, the former editor of BBC Radio Cymru, was last seen in Pontcanna, Cardiff, on 31 December. In an Instagram post, his family said his body was...
