Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Teenager Survived the Electric ChairDee F. CeeSaint Martinville, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
Related
Traffic Closures Scheduled for Interstate 10 from Lafayette to Louisiana-Texas Border
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - There are some daytime and nighttime traffic closures scheduled to happen along I-10 from Lafayette to the Louisiana-Texas border - one set of closures will happen over the weekend and the other set will begin Monday and last through the month of June. Daytime Lane...
One Lane Open on I-10 Eastbound Overpass at I-49 as Crews Continue to Assess Damage to Bridge
DOTD announced that one lane of I-10 Eastbound will be open at I-49 as crews continue to assess damage to the overpass bridge. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish will be open to traffic on Wednesday night (Jan. 4) once safety measures are in place.
NOLA.com
Delays continue at Interstate 10 at I-49 as DOTD assesses Tuesday crash damage to bridge
Lafayette drivers and those passing through the area on Interstate 10 can expect continued delays at the I-10/I-49 intersection after an 18-wheeler hauling an excavator damaged the I-10 eastbound bridge in a Tuesday afternoon crash. Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers responded to the crash at 2:43 p.m....
Vermilion River Bridge on E. Broussard Road to Close Thursday Morning
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Thursday will be a big day for repair work across Lafayette Parish. Plus, there are lane closures happening near the Louisiana-Texas state line that you need to be aware of. Vermilion River Bridge on E. Broussard Road to Close Thursday Morning. Emergency bridge repairs are...
Northside Lafayette residents asked to complete community survey
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Residents of north Lafayette are being asked to go online and complete a community survey on the needs of the area. Lafayette Consolidated Government Chief of Minority Affairs Carlos Harvin says the online survey is available now. He says the survey initially ran for a month from December to November and […]
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed and Three Other Injured in Early Morning Crash on US 167
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed and Three Other Injured in Early Morning Crash on US 167. Vermilion Parish, Louisiana – Two people were killed and three more injured in a vehicle crash in Louisiana on 5 January, according to state police. Louisiana State Police reported that on January 5,...
KPLC TV
Historic Strand Theatre in Jennings floods
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Three thousand gallons of water have been pumped out of the historic Strand Theatre in downtown Jennings after it flooded over the holidays. The City of Jennings posted on its Facebook page that a rusted-out hot water heater upstairs caused the flooding. Restoration crews are working...
Concerns grow to fear for residents living in Lafayette neighborhood overtaken by squatters
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Some Lafayette residents are voicing their concerns about squatters setting up shop in their neighborhood. “We have seen people coming out of the woods dressing, putting on clothes, it is our understanding they are having sex in the field and doing drugs,” Brenda Montgomery said. “People walking the streets, on the main […]
UPDATE: Two dead, three critically injured in crash just outside Maurice
Louisiana State Trooper Thomas Gossen said two vehicles were involved in a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy. 167 just outside of Maurice city limits.
fox8live.com
La. State Police trooper fired after boat crash investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man. Louisiana State Police dismissed ex-trooper Justin Chiasson effective Jan. 6. The agency cites policy violations, including conduct unbecoming, lawful orders, false statements, and employee responsibilities.
theadvocate.com
Is Lafayette losing its identity as an oil and gas hub? City has been quietly, rapidly, diversifying
Growing up as the son of an attorney and a dance instructor, Joe Spell was more fortunate than many of his friends. Many of them, he recalled, had parents in the oil and gas business. Back in those days in the Lafayette area, that segment employed a majority of the population. And he learned quickly the industry’s boom-and-bust cycles and what effect that had on people.
wbrz.com
Three injured and two killed, including Lafayette man, in Vermillion Parish crash
VERMILLION PARISH - State police reported a two-vehicle crash that killed two people, including a man from Lafayette, early Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Highway 167 in Vermillion Parish near Lawrence Road around 1:30 a.m.. One vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, State Police said, and rear-ended another, sending both vehicles off of the highway and overturning them.
State Troopers investigating fatal crash in Vermilion Parish
Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on LA 167 at Lawrence Road. We will update this article as new information becomes available.
Chinese restaurant in Lafayette to close for good
A Chinese restaurant on Ambassador Caffery Parkway has announced that it will close for good next week.
theadvocate.com
Owners behind former Don's restaurant in downtown Lafayette have new name, plans for site
The former Don’s Seafood & Steakhouse in downtown Lafayette will be rebranded as Ashby Crossing and is looking for tenants. The owners behind the project at unveiled plans this morning for the site, which has remained mostly untouched since the new owners, Hub City Holdings, announced the purchase of the 12,000-square-foot building at 301 E. Vermilion St. and two adjacent properties two years ago.
Youngsville Man Arrested in St. Landry Parish with More Than $22,000 Worth of Meth
ST. LANDRY PARISH (KPEL News) - A Youngsville man with more than $20,000 worth of methamphetamines was arrested along I-49 in St. Landry Parish. On December 14, 2022, Johnathan Bourque, 35, of Youngsville was pulled over on I-49 while the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office was conducting criminal patrol, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Bourque was driving a white GMC Yukon when he was pulled over.
WBRZ Obtained Traffic Video of Addis Police Chase That Killed Two Teenage Girls
WBRZ's Chris Nakamoto managed to obtain traffic camera video that captured the heartstopping moment during a police chase that claimed the lives of two local beloved teenage girls. The Brusly community started 2023 in mourning after a fatal accident during a police pursuit claimed the lives of high school students...
Lafayette Police Provide Update After Evacuation of Comeaux High School
UPDATE: LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette Police are releasing more information after Comeaux High School was evacuated Thursday morning because of a bomb threat that was called into the school. According to LPD's press release, the call came in from an unknown male to Comeaux High School Administration around...
Another Lafayette Restaurant Announces Closing Date
Another Lafayette restaurant has announced that they are closing its doors. Lotus Garden which is located at 2865 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Ste 137 in Lafayette, La announced earlier today that its last day will be January 11, 2023. The owners, Michael and Michelle, posted to the Lotus Garden Lafayette Facebook...
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance locating missing woman
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing 58-year-old woman. Officials said Jean McSpadden was last in contact with her family in mid-November. When deputies completed a wellness check at her residence in the 2600 block of Railroad Road on January 1st, they were told Ms. McSpadden had moved […]
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0