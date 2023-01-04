ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Shams

Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’

‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
CLEVELAND, OH
TODAY.com

Jeremy Renner shares update on his recovery

Jeremy Renner posted a video on social media as he continues to make progress in his recovery. This comes as new details about the frantic 911 call moments after the accident are revealed. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Jan. 6, 2023.
TODAY.com

Is Robyn really Kody’s favorite wife? He answers in ‘Sister Wives’ special

Kody Brown sets the record straight about whether or not he has a favorite wife in the next and final "Sister Wives: One on One" special, airing this Sunday. The topic was brought up throughout Season 17. Kody's ex-wife Christine suggested that Robyn was Kody's preferred spouse in the season premiere, saying she felt like a "third wheel" in her marriage.
TODAY.com

Turns out Kylie Jenner is a Colleen Hoover fan, too

Author Colleen Hoover currently holds six of the top 10 spots on The New York Times’s paperback fiction best-seller list and sold 8.6 million print books in 2022 — more copies than the Bible, according to NPD BookScan. With stats like those, it's safe to say Hoover's books...
TODAY.com

Kim Basinger reveals daughter Ireland Baldwin is having a girl in sweet post

Kim Basinger is embracing her biggest role yet — grandma. On Jan. 5, Basinger shared her excitement for daughter Ireland Baldwin's pregnancy announcement with a throwback post comparing sonograms and announcing the baby's gender. You might say the 69-year-old grandma-to-be is pretty "doggone" excited to welcome a granddaughter in...
TODAY.com

Savannah Guthrie reveals the sweet birthday gift she got from her kids

The thought really counted when it came to Savannah Guthrie's sweet birthday present from her two children. The TODAY co-anchor shared what she got from her daughter, Vale, 8, and son, Charley, 6, when talking with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" about celebrating her 51st birthday. "You know what...

Comments / 0

Community Policy