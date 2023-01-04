Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Oregon hospitals struggle financially, ask lawmakers to plan for possibility of closures
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Association of Hospitals & Health Systems is sounding the alarm on the economic situation facing hospitals across the state. With lawmakers preparing to submit bill drafts ahead of the 2023 legislative session, the OAHHS is asking them to start planning for the worst-case scenario.
WWEEK
State of Oregon Struggles With Transition to New Payroll System
Legacy computer systems can create big headaches, as the state of Oregon learned when the Employment Department’s failed during the early days of the pandemic. The latest glitch is far smaller and affects only state employees, rather than the general public, but is nonetheless significant. On Dec. 1, according...
Oregon dispensaries face financial issues due to lack of banking options
Financial regulators in Oregon are investigating an alternative banking business in town that advertised itself as a solution for cash-heavy cannabis companies
elkhornmediagroup.com
Nearly $10 Million in Grants to Fund Fish Screening and Passage Projects Available
Wallowa County – (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) An allocation of $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds and $4.41 million from an ODFW-ODOT fish passage restoration agreement provides a chance to tackle high priority fish passage and screening projects to help Oregon’s native fish. ODFW is accepting applications through January 31, 2023.
Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’
Ebony Clarke, who has family experience with addiction, plans to take a collaborative approach to a high-profile job: tackling Oregon’s crisis of mental health and substance abuse. Gov.-elect Tina Kotek on Friday announced the appointment of Clarke, director of the Multnomah County Health Department, to lead the behavioral health division in the Oregon Health Authority. […] The post Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
New Oregon laws will expand health care and help crime victims
New Oregon laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 will affect thousands of Oregonians, by providing home screenings for newborns, dental care for veterans and restitution for crime victims. They’re among a slate of new laws approved during the 2022 legislative session and signed into law. “These changes will make Oregon more safe, more […] The post New Oregon laws will expand health care and help crime victims appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
elkhornmediagroup.com
GO STEM’s Mobile Maker Lab set to bring accessible STEM learning across Eastern Oregon
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) Eastern Oregon University will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of the Greater Oregon STEM Hub’s (GO STEM) new Mobile Maker Lab (MML). The MML is a classroom on wheels, with hands-on STEM learning activities, a career-connected learning curriculum, and an open concept of tinkering with STEM-related tools and materials. The Mobile Maker Lab was created with the mission of making STEM education accessible to all students across Eastern Oregon, no matter how remote their location.
KTVZ
Parents share their struggles finding child care, as NeighborImpact offers grants to help close the gap
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The state of Oregon is investing more than $8 million to ease the child care crisis in Central Oregon. Crook and Deschutes counties are classified as "child care deserts," where fewer than 33% of kids have access to a slot. NeighborImpact is expanding its child care...
ODOT worker who filched $6M from state gets 12 years in prison; 3 others sentenced
The prime mover in a $6 million conspiracy to hawk Oregon Department of Transportation chainsaws on eBay was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison after covering his tracks for more than 15 years. John W. Tipton, 61, pleaded guilty to 36 charges, including first-degree aggravated theft, computer crime and...
KTVZ
EPA issues permits to Army Corps of Engineers ordering halt to oil, chemical discharges in Columbia
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Environmental Protection Agency has ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to stop oil and other toxic chemical discharges into the Columbia River in Washington and Oregon. Recent spills have the issue at the forefront once again. The group Columbia Riverkeeper sued the Corps last...
WWEEK
Small Oregon Cannabis Businesses Say Publicly Traded Weed Giant Chalice Owes Them Tens of Thousands of Dollars
In the latest sign of an ailing industry, one of the biggest buyers of Oregon cannabis—the publicly traded Canadian company Chalice Brands—is facing charges that it failed to pay some Oregon farmers and product makers for flower, pre-rolls, edibles and other weed products it placed in its Oregon dispensaries.
2022 cannabis sales: This Oregon county is No. 1 for a third time
PORTLAND, Ore. — It might take actually moving the Oregon-Idaho border west to end Malheur County’s reign as Oregon’s top pot spot. Despite a 6.4% sales decline, the border county was Oregon’s per capita leader in cannabis sales in 2022, its third straight year at No. 1.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon finally announces Jan. 15 opening of Dungeness crab season, but many commercial fishers say the damage has already been done
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab fishery, after passing a new round of testing, will open Sunday, Jan. 15 from Manzanita to south of Coos Bay, state regulators announced Friday. The season will open Feb. 1 from Cape Falcon, which is near Manzanita, north to the state of Washington, in accordance...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Department of Energy Announces New Round of $12 Million in Grant Funding for Renewable Energy and Energy Resilience Projects
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Department of Energy) The Oregon Department of Energy is now accepting applications for the second round of funding through the agency’s Community Renewable Energy Grant Program. ODOE is making $12 million available to support planning and construction of renewable energy or energy resilience projects for Tribes, public bodies, and consumer-owned utilities.
thelundreport.org
Oregon OKs Amazon plan to buy chain of medical clinics
The Oregon Health Authority has quickly approved Amazon’s plan to buy One Medical, a multi-state medical clinic network, overriding objections by several dozen individuals and groups that the deal merits denial or a more in-depth review. The state said it found no reason to take more than 30 days,...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KTVZ
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
bendsource.com
Oh So Very Much Weed
Like any state, Oregon has its problems, and for cannabis producers, 2022's biggest problem was oversupply. Our Adult Use cannabis program, established in 2014, moved cannabis from an illicit drug to a heavily taxed and regulated commodity. And as with any commodity, supply and demand drives rising, or falling, prices.
yachatsnews.com
Watch your mail box! Oregon Treasurer will begin sending checks to people with unclaimed funds
SALEM — Keep an eye on your mailbox, Oregon – the state Treasury is planning to send checks of up to $10,000 to people with unclaimed paychecks, security deposits, tax refunds or other unclaimed property. Treasurer Tobias Read announced this week that the agency will proactively return approximately...
Comments / 0