Oregon State

WWEEK

State of Oregon Struggles With Transition to New Payroll System

Legacy computer systems can create big headaches, as the state of Oregon learned when the Employment Department’s failed during the early days of the pandemic. The latest glitch is far smaller and affects only state employees, rather than the general public, but is nonetheless significant. On Dec. 1, according...
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Nearly $10 Million in Grants to Fund Fish Screening and Passage Projects Available

Wallowa County – (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) An allocation of $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds and $4.41 million from an ODFW-ODOT fish passage restoration agreement provides a chance to tackle high priority fish passage and screening projects to help Oregon’s native fish. ODFW is accepting applications through January 31, 2023.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’

Ebony Clarke, who has family experience with addiction, plans to  take a collaborative approach to a high-profile job: tackling Oregon’s crisis of mental health and substance abuse. Gov.-elect Tina Kotek on Friday announced the appointment of Clarke, director of the Multnomah County Health Department, to lead the behavioral health division in the Oregon Health Authority. […] The post Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

New Oregon laws will expand health care and help crime victims

New Oregon laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 will affect thousands of Oregonians, by providing  home screenings for newborns, dental care for veterans and restitution for crime victims.   They’re among a slate of new laws approved during the 2022 legislative session and signed into law. “These changes will make Oregon more safe, more […] The post New Oregon laws will expand health care and help crime victims appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

GO STEM’s Mobile Maker Lab set to bring accessible STEM learning across Eastern Oregon

LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) Eastern Oregon University will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of the Greater Oregon STEM Hub’s (GO STEM) new Mobile Maker Lab (MML). The MML is a classroom on wheels, with hands-on STEM learning activities, a career-connected learning curriculum, and an open concept of tinkering with STEM-related tools and materials. The Mobile Maker Lab was created with the mission of making STEM education accessible to all students across Eastern Oregon, no matter how remote their location.
LA GRANDE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon Department of Energy Announces New Round of $12 Million in Grant Funding for Renewable Energy and Energy Resilience Projects

EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Department of Energy) The Oregon Department of Energy is now accepting applications for the second round of funding through the agency’s Community Renewable Energy Grant Program. ODOE is making $12 million available to support planning and construction of renewable energy or energy resilience projects for Tribes, public bodies, and consumer-owned utilities.
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Oregon OKs Amazon plan to buy chain of medical clinics

The Oregon Health Authority has quickly approved Amazon’s plan to buy One Medical, a multi-state medical clinic network, overriding objections by several dozen individuals and groups that the deal merits denial or a more in-depth review. The state said it found no reason to take more than 30 days,...
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
OREGON STATE
bendsource.com

Oh So Very Much Weed

Like any state, Oregon has its problems, and for cannabis producers, 2022's biggest problem was oversupply. Our Adult Use cannabis program, established in 2014, moved cannabis from an illicit drug to a heavily taxed and regulated commodity. And as with any commodity, supply and demand drives rising, or falling, prices.
OREGON STATE

