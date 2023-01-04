Read full article on original website
The Verge
Satechi’s new charger delivers 200 watts of power to six ports
At CES 2023, Satechi announced what it calls its most powerful charger yet: a new GaN charging hub capable of delivering 200 watts of power. Basically, it can charge a lot of stuff at once and do it at high speeds, too. The GaN charger comes with six USB-C PD...
The Verge
Sennheiser’s latest earphones offer high-end looks for $150
I mean, sure, if you’re wearing wired in-ear headphones in 2023, you could absolutely buy a pair with the cables going straight down. Or you could get a pair with wires that go up and swoops backward behind your ears like Sennheiser’s latest pair of earbuds, the IE 200, and pretend you’re a musician onstage at Glastonbury every time you’re wearing them.
The Verge
Asus debuts an impressive (glasses-free) 3D display on its new Vivobook Pro
For some companies that sell gaming and creator-oriented laptops, glasses-free 3D has become a bit of a dream. Acer first tried it back in 2021. Its SpatialLabs technology, which uses a combination of a stereo camera, optical lens, and real-time rendering technology to create decently realistic 3D images, has since made its way to a number of laptops, including the Predator Helios 300 gaming rig.
The Verge
OLED plus E Ink: Lenovo’s ThinkBook Twist is halfway to my dream laptop
Last month, I spent 15 whole minutes hunched over an HP Spectre x360 in a drafty Best Buy store — agonizing over whether its amazing OLED screen would destroy the laptop’s battery life and repeatedly googling for the answer. When I found out the answer was “yes, substantially less battery,” I had to walk away.
The Verge
AMD’s new Ryzen 7000 mobile processors include a massive 16-core chip
AMD has announced its new Ryzen 7000 mobile CPUs for laptops. The list is a real who’s who of mobile processor architecture, including Zen 4, Zen 3 Plus, Zen 3, and Zen 2 chips. The potential star of the show is the “Dragon Range” Zen 4 Ryzen 9 7945HX,...
ETOnline.com
The 40 Best Amazon New Year's Sale Deals: Save On Tech, Home, Fashion and More
The epic New Year's sale at Amazon is offering massive discounts on thousands of items to ring in 2023. Whether you're hunting down the best fitness equipment, a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, tech, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less this year.
The Verge
You can finally buy the Ring Car Cam
More than two years after announcing it, the Ring Car Cam is now available for preorder. Starting today, January 5th, you can order the company’s first dashboard security camera at Amazon.com or Ring.com for $199.99, a savings of $50 over the regular price. It will ship to US customers beginning February 15th.
The Verge
MSI made a stylus that is also a pencil
Okay, so. This is a pencil. You can draw with it on paper, the way you would with a pencil. Then, you can bring it up to your laptop screen and write on that, as you would with a stylus. This MSI Pen 2, announced earlier this week, actually seems...
The Verge
Google is making it easy to take music with you on Android 13
Google is introducing new features for Android 13 that should make it easier for users to transition between different audio devices when listening to music. Announced at CES 2023, media notifications will ask users if they want to switch over to a different listening device based on their proximity, allowing you to seamlessly transition between your phone, speakers, headphones, TV, car, and more.
The Verge
Audio-Technica straps a microphone onto its popular M50X headphones
Audio-Technica has taken its popular M50X headphones and added a built-in microphone to create a headset that the company claims is perfect for livestreaming content creators. There are two models available in total. The ATH-M50xSTS comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and XLR microphone connector (with a one-fourth-inch adaptor in the box), while the ATH-M50xSTS-USB has a USB-A connector and USB-C adaptor in the box. But the most important spec is that both headphones use the same 45mm drivers that have made the M50X headphones so popular across the internet.
The Verge
Disney Plus IMAX Enhanced streaming is expanding to include ‘signature sound’
Disney Plus has been streaming movies in a taller-than-usual “IMAX Enhanced” format for more than a year now, and now it will roll out a new wrinkle for the home theater certification, with IMAX signature sound by DTS. Set to roll out at some point this year, the format says its intent is “preserving the full dynamic range of the original mix.”
The Verge
Gran Turismo 7 is getting a free VR upgrade for PSVR2’s launch
Gran Turismo 7 will be getting a free upgrade to let you play the game on PlayStation VR2, PlayStation head Jim Ryan announced during Sony’s CES 2023 press conference on Wednesday. The update will be available when PSVR2 launches in February, and more than 30 games are “on track” for the PSVR 2’s launch, Ryan said.
The Verge
Lenovo’s new Yoga Book 9i laptop has a second screen above its screen
Dual monitor setups are great and all, but how about dual screens in a strangely tall laptop? Lenovo is here to answer that, as it’s announcing the Yoga Book 9i laptop at CES — the first laptop with dual OLED displays. This device is part laptop, part tablet,...
The Verge
Asus’ new TUF models fix one of the biggest problems with today’s gaming laptops
Asus has announced upgrades to its four TUF Gaming models: the F15, F17, A15, and A17. The devices have new processors and GPUs inside, but what’s especially good to see is that all four models now have a dedicated MUX switch supporting Nvidia’s Advanced Optimus technology. Previously, these...
The Verge
The new Asus ZenBook Pro 14 leads a line of impressively refreshed OLED laptops
From the beginning, the Asus Zenbook was an attempt to beat Apple’s MacBooks at their own game — using knowledge Asus originally obtained while helping to build those laptops for Apple. Why do I bring that up? We’re wondering whether the new Asus ZenBook Pro 14 and 16X might give them a run for their money.
The Verge
OLED gaming monitors have arrived to kick TVs off your desk
Giant OLED TVs don’t belong on computer desks, despite what my colleague Sean Hollister thinks. A number of gamers use them as monitors since they deliver near-perfect picture quality at a similar price to high-end gaming monitors. It’s hard to blame them, but they’re putting up with lackluster stands, TV-focused interfaces, and having no DisplayPort, a staple for super-fast PC gaming. The pros might outweigh those cons for some, but it’d be great to get rid of most of those cons altogether. Thankfully, better alternatives now exist — a lot of them, actually.
The Verge
The first smart deadbolt with wireless charging is coming this year — minus the wireless charging
The first wirelessly powered smart deadbolt is launching later this year — without wireless power. The Alfred DB2S is the first DIY-installable smart lock that can charge via infrared power transmission, and Alfred says it’ll be available for $299 at The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other retailers in early Q2.
The Verge
The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola is a ThinkPad owner’s dream
I’m generally a Windows user, but one of the things that’s always sorely tempted me about the Apple ecosystem is the interconnectedness. Not only are macOS and iOS comfortably similar in form and function (and getting moreso every year), but there are so many easy ways to transfer content between a Mac and an iPhone. That’s why I enjoyed testing out Lenovo’s ThinkPhone by Motorola, which is supposed to be — and I never thought I’d be writing this phrase — the smartphone version of a ThinkPad.
The Verge
Sony’s ultra-light LinkBuds S are $70 off at Best Buy
Happy first Saturday of 2023! What, that’s not a thing that people celebrate? Well, it is today because we’ve got some exceptional deals for you to check out. Teeing us off are the Sony LinkBuds S, which are on sale at Best Buy for $129.99 ($70 off) in their desert sand color. This colorway is a Best Buy exclusive, and the current sale drops the active noise-canceling (ANC) earbuds to their lowest price to date.
