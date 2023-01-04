Read full article on original website
Related
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
coinjournal.net
Markets where crypto usage is highly likely to explode in 2023
Despite the current crypto winter more and more people would want to link their businesses to cryptocurrencies. Online casinos are now accepting crypto deposits and withdrawals. There are also various companies that have ventured into creating infrastructure for the crypto industry. In 2021, the cryptocurrency market experienced significant growth, which...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin remains close to $17k after FOMC minutes release: Will BTC rally soon?
Bitcoin price steadied above $16,800 as US Federal Reserve officials agreed to slow its pace of interest rate hikes. The latest FOMC minutes indicate that US policymakers are focused on controlling the pace of price hikes. Bitcoin could surge past the $17k resistance level soon. BTC eyes the $17k resistance...
coinjournal.net
Is Huobi safe? Why customers should be withdrawing funds
Crypto exchange Huobi is reportedly laying off 20% of its workforce and has requested employees take their salaries in stablecoins. Internal communication has reportedly been suspended in order to quell discontent. Customers are pulling their funds from the exchange, while volume is down 23%. Its native token has fallen 10%....
coinjournal.net
Creating centralised products defeats the purpose of using blockchain, says MyEtherWallet’s CEO
MyEtherWallet’s CEO believes that blockchain technology should be used to buid decentralised products. The CEO added that MyEtherWallet remains a decentralised wallet because that is the best way to use blockchain technology. He added that MyEtherWallet doesn’t have plans to do an airdrop yet. Decentralisation is how blockchain...
coinjournal.net
The rise and fall of Internet Computer: How ICP imploded
Internet Computer is a major blockchain project valued at over $1 billion. ICP’s token has slumped by over 95% from its all-time high. Its ecosystem is a bit weak to justify a billion-dollar valuation. Internet Computer has had a spectacular fall from grace in less than two years. ICP,...
coinjournal.net
Near Protocol adds 20% in a week. What price action says about the token
The cryptocurrency saw increased volumes at the $1.25 bottom after a disastrous 2022. NEAR face bears at the descending trendline and could correct downwards. Near Protocol (NEAR/USD) ended 2022 on a low note. At just $1.26 on December 31 2022, NEAR is among the worst-performing cryptocurrencies, having started the year above $16. The selloff in the cryptocurrency accelerated in November 2022 post-FTX collapse. Investors earmarked the cryptocurrency after reports showed FTX had invested in Near Protocol tokens for nearly $50 million.
coinjournal.net
Ethereum Classic breaks above descending trendline but exercise caution
Ethereum Classic (ETC/USD) has been of bull interest in the last two days. Despite losing by an intraday 1% on Friday, it was still up 18% in the week. A majority of these gains happened on January 04, 2023. The gains pushed the cryptocurrency above a crucial descending trendline that has contained ETC for a while. But how far can ETC gains continue?
coinjournal.net
73% less Bitcoin millionaires than a year ago, as crypto losses top $2 trillion in torrid 2022
Cryptocurrency industry was valued close to $3 trillion entering 2022, now it is $800 billion. There are 73% less Bitcoin millionaires after 2022. Bitcoin has pulled back 75% from its all-time high fo close to $69,000. 25% of the bitcoin supply was in a loss entering the year, now it...
coinjournal.net
MEXC unveils $20M ecosystem fund to support Sei Network
MEXC Venture’s $20 million ecosystem fund targets support for key projects on Layer 1 blockchain Sei Network. Sei Network secured $5 million in August from investors such as Coinbase Ventures and Multicoin Capital. The platform plans to support 20 dApps as its mainnet launch approaches. MEXC, a leading Singapore-based...
coinjournal.net
Silvergate plunges after crypto meltdown triggered deposit run
Silvergate held deposits for FTX units and Alameda Research. Silvergate appears to be most at risk from what happened to FTX. Shares of crypto bank Silvergate Capital Corp. have plummeted. The company says the crypto industry’s breakdown caused a run on deposits, prompting it to fire 40% of its staff and sell assets at a major loss.
coinjournal.net
NFP payrolls news and its impact on Bitcoin price
Bitcoin price has been in a consolidation phase in the past few weeks. The US will publish the latest non-farm payrolls (NFP) data. Strong jobs numbers will be bearish for BTC. Bitcoin price has been in a tight range in the past few months. BTC/USD has remained between last month’s...
coinjournal.net
XRP price stalls as Ripple CEO remains “cautiously” optimistic about 2023
The price has been tied to the crypto sentiment and case with SEC. Garlinghouse expects a “breakthrough” in crypto regulation in 2023. Ripple (XRP/USD) trades around $0.33, a level it started for 2023. The cryptocurrency has held the price zone for the past three weeks. Bulls recovered quickly as the price slid to $0.30 on January 2. But still, the upside remains limited. What holds for XRP this year?
coinjournal.net
CNBC analyst: It could take months for FTX fallout to be fully uncovered
You could see another company start to struggle a month from now that’s tied to FTX. Sometimes there’s a bit of a lag period before everything is uncovered. John Todaro, Principal of crypto and blockchain research at Needham & Company, talks about FTX contagion risks to CNBC. The...
Comments / 0