The cryptocurrency saw increased volumes at the $1.25 bottom after a disastrous 2022. NEAR face bears at the descending trendline and could correct downwards. Near Protocol (NEAR/USD) ended 2022 on a low note. At just $1.26 on December 31 2022, NEAR is among the worst-performing cryptocurrencies, having started the year above $16. The selloff in the cryptocurrency accelerated in November 2022 post-FTX collapse. Investors earmarked the cryptocurrency after reports showed FTX had invested in Near Protocol tokens for nearly $50 million.

1 DAY AGO