ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, NC

Roundup: Scots men’s and women’s hoops earn wins over Union Pines

By Staff report
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PkpN0_0k38syIC00

CAMERON — The Scotland women’s basketball team (6-5, 3-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) picked up a 54-42 SAC win over the Union Pines Vikings (2-7, 0-2 SAC) Tuesday night.

The Lady Scots led 10-7 after the first quarter and were up 23-7 at the half. The Scots increased their lead to 41-24 after three quarters of play before Union Pines outscored the Lady Scots 18-13 in the fourth quarter.

Morgan Thompson led the Lady Scots with 21 points and Alicia McClain scored 14 points. Madysan Hammonds dropped nine points, all coming from 3-pointers.

Corryn McCutchen finished with a team-high 15 points for the Vikings.

The Lady Scots will return to the court on Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. for a non-conference match-up against the Purnell Swett Rams in Pembroke. The Lady Scots hosted the Rams in their 2022-23 season opener on Dec. 2 where Purnell Swett won 67-48.

Caldwell leads Scots past Vikings

Jaiquez Caldwell was able to put up a game-high 21 points and three 3-pointers to help the Scotland men’s basketball team (9-2, 3-0 SAC) defeat the Union Pines Vikings (6-4, 1-1 SAC) 56-51 Tuesday night.

The Vikings led after the first quarter 19-15 before the Scots would outscore Union Pines 16-8 in the second quarter and lead at halftime 31-27. The Vikings took the lead back at the end of the third quarter 43-41 before a 3-pointer by Lamonte’ Cousar would put the Scots up 51-48 with two minutes left in the game and help the Scots pull away.

Cousar finished with 12 points and Isaac Ferguson had nine points for the Scots.

Owen St. John and Zion Kiser each scored 10 points to lead the way for the Vikings.

The Scots will continue their road stand on Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m. for a non-conference game against the Purnell Swett Rams in Pembroke. The Scots were victorious 69-39 the first time the two teams met earlier this season in Scotland’s season opener on Dec. 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Cumberland County has more than 1,000 without power, Duke Energy says

VANDER, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are without power in the state Wednesday afternoon, with a majority of outages coming in Cumberland County. Duke Energy’s power outage map currently shows at least 1,000 customers without power pegged just east of Fayetteville in Vander. The area stretches south through Judson and Cedar Creek. Power is projected to be out until at least 7 p.m., but could change.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

CareSouth Carolina welcomes new school-based counselor

McCOLL – Tabitha Hennagan, a Licensed Professional Counselor, has joined the CareSouth Carolina team of Behavioral Health professionals. She is a school-based counselor who sees students enrolled at McColl Elementary/Middle School. Hennagan says she is passionate about ensuring the people in our community are physically and mentally healthy. “When...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WRAL

Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg-Maxton Airport director honored upon her retirement

LAURINBURG — On Dec. 30, JoAnn Gentry officially retired as the executive director for the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport. Gentry was originally hired as an administrative assistant in 1982, she worked her way up to interim director in 2009. In 2013, she was promoted to executive director and has served in the role since. She is both the first female executive director and the longest-serving employee in the history of the airport.
LAURINBURG, NC
WBTW News13

Man shot to death in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said. Officers found the man shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Carver and Edgewood streets after they were dispatched to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, police said. He […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WRAL News

Car crashes into Durham house

DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Collision With Deer

SELMA – A dark, two-lane country road in northern Johnston County was the scene of a motorcycle accident Tuesday evening. The accident occurred just before 7:00pm in front of Riverside Baptist Church in the 1300 block of Old Dam Road. Bethany Fire, Johnston County EMS, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy