Roundup: Scots men’s and women’s hoops earn wins over Union Pines

CAMERON — The Scotland women’s basketball team (6-5, 3-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) picked up a 54-42 SAC win over the Union Pines Vikings (2-7, 0-2 SAC) Tuesday night.

The Lady Scots led 10-7 after the first quarter and were up 23-7 at the half. The Scots increased their lead to 41-24 after three quarters of play before Union Pines outscored the Lady Scots 18-13 in the fourth quarter.

Morgan Thompson led the Lady Scots with 21 points and Alicia McClain scored 14 points. Madysan Hammonds dropped nine points, all coming from 3-pointers.

Corryn McCutchen finished with a team-high 15 points for the Vikings.

The Lady Scots will return to the court on Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. for a non-conference match-up against the Purnell Swett Rams in Pembroke. The Lady Scots hosted the Rams in their 2022-23 season opener on Dec. 2 where Purnell Swett won 67-48.

Caldwell leads Scots past Vikings

Jaiquez Caldwell was able to put up a game-high 21 points and three 3-pointers to help the Scotland men’s basketball team (9-2, 3-0 SAC) defeat the Union Pines Vikings (6-4, 1-1 SAC) 56-51 Tuesday night.

The Vikings led after the first quarter 19-15 before the Scots would outscore Union Pines 16-8 in the second quarter and lead at halftime 31-27. The Vikings took the lead back at the end of the third quarter 43-41 before a 3-pointer by Lamonte’ Cousar would put the Scots up 51-48 with two minutes left in the game and help the Scots pull away.

Cousar finished with 12 points and Isaac Ferguson had nine points for the Scots.

Owen St. John and Zion Kiser each scored 10 points to lead the way for the Vikings.

The Scots will continue their road stand on Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m. for a non-conference game against the Purnell Swett Rams in Pembroke. The Scots were victorious 69-39 the first time the two teams met earlier this season in Scotland’s season opener on Dec. 2.