Anglers Left Scratching Their Heads Over These Milky-Colored ‘Marshmallow’ Fish

Photo by: ClarkandCompany

New Zealand anglers have been left scratching their heads after they’ve spotted fish with milky-colored flesh. The odd-looking fish have baffled anglers and researchers alike. In addition, it’s also created a concern about consuming such fish.

Anglers in northeast New Zealand first spotted the bizarre-looking creatures in August. Since then, similar reports have steadily increased, causing concern for fishermen in the area.

“This summer is the worst recreational fishers, and our Kai Ika Project filleters have ever seen,” said Trish Rea, an angler and analyst who works for the non-profit marine restoration group, LegaSea. “On some fishing charter boats, there are more fish with milky flesh than without.”

Anglers have reported seeing these “milky fish” throughout the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park, which encompasses over a million hectares off New Zealand’s North Island coast.

Currently, LegaSea has partnered with a similar organization known as the Kai Ika Project, whose goal is to filet fish for recreational anglers to keep unwanted fish parts and deliver them to communities that can use them.

However, the recent uptick in milky flesh fish sightings has created problems for them as they cannot be distinguished from their external body.

New Zealand fishing organizations working to understand the risks of eating these milky-colored fish

“You can only tell when you cut into them,” revealed Rea. “But the Kai Ika Project filleters don’t see it in fat, well-conditioned fish. If it’s a skinny fish it’s more likely to be a milky fish.

Rea also said that they’re finding this milky condition mostly in the snapper species since it’s so widely caught and eaten by anglers on the northeast coast. However, they’re starting to see it in other fish species, including the kingfish and tarakihi.

According to the group in a Facebook post, they’re now worried about people eating or touching these fish.

Currently, researchers are unsure if these milky fish threaten people who come in contact with them. However, previous test results indicate no signs of disease or infection.

“The government is saying it’s safe to eat,” said Rea. “We haven’t heard anyone getting sick from milky fish, but it’s not desirable.”

Additionally, some theorize that the milky fish are males that have recently spawned. “If you catch a male after he’s been spawning he’s limp and he falls sideways because he’s so tired,” Rea said.

She continued: “We don’t think it’s spent fish, however, as spent fish flesh is not attractive but it’s still edible. The milky fish our filleters are seeing is like soft, white marshmallow. It feels really bad compared to spent fish. And the problem first started becoming evident in August, before fish started spawning.”

However, LegaSea thinks the issue results from fishing vessels disrupting their habitat.

“The one thing these milky fish have in common is that they are poorly conditioned, and the question has to be asked if they’re starving and why. Where has their food gone?”