ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Anglers Left Scratching Their Heads Over These Milky-Colored ‘Marshmallow’ Fish

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wkvrh_0k38qZUZ00
Photo by: ClarkandCompany

New Zealand anglers have been left scratching their heads after they’ve spotted fish with milky-colored flesh. The odd-looking fish have baffled anglers and researchers alike. In addition, it’s also created a concern about consuming such fish.

Anglers in northeast New Zealand first spotted the bizarre-looking creatures in August. Since then, similar reports have steadily increased, causing concern for fishermen in the area.

“This summer is the worst recreational fishers, and our Kai Ika Project filleters have ever seen,” said Trish Rea, an angler and analyst who works for the non-profit marine restoration group, LegaSea. “On some fishing charter boats, there are more fish with milky flesh than without.”

Anglers have reported seeing these “milky fish” throughout the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park, which encompasses over a million hectares off New Zealand’s North Island coast.

Currently, LegaSea has partnered with a similar organization known as the Kai Ika Project, whose goal is to filet fish for recreational anglers to keep unwanted fish parts and deliver them to communities that can use them.

However, the recent uptick in milky flesh fish sightings has created problems for them as they cannot be distinguished from their external body.

New Zealand fishing organizations working to understand the risks of eating these milky-colored fish

“You can only tell when you cut into them,” revealed Rea. “But the Kai Ika Project filleters don’t see it in fat, well-conditioned fish. If it’s a skinny fish it’s more likely to be a milky fish.

Rea also said that they’re finding this milky condition mostly in the snapper species since it’s so widely caught and eaten by anglers on the northeast coast. However, they’re starting to see it in other fish species, including the kingfish and tarakihi.

According to the group in a Facebook post, they’re now worried about people eating or touching these fish.

Currently, researchers are unsure if these milky fish threaten people who come in contact with them. However, previous test results indicate no signs of disease or infection.

“The government is saying it’s safe to eat,” said Rea. “We haven’t heard anyone getting sick from milky fish, but it’s not desirable.”

Additionally, some theorize that the milky fish are males that have recently spawned. “If you catch a male after he’s been spawning he’s limp and he falls sideways because he’s so tired,” Rea said.

She continued: “We don’t think it’s spent fish, however, as spent fish flesh is not attractive but it’s still edible. The milky fish our filleters are seeing is like soft, white marshmallow. It feels really bad compared to spent fish. And the problem first started becoming evident in August, before fish started spawning.”

However, LegaSea thinks the issue results from fishing vessels disrupting their habitat.

“The one thing these milky fish have in common is that they are poorly conditioned, and the question has to be asked if they’re starving and why. Where has their food gone?”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
Whiskey Riff

Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath

Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO

A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Buck Takes Down Hunter in Act of ‘Revenge’

This deer got back at its hunter with one final act of revenge. Two hunters walk up to a buck that they’ve shot, and as one of the men gets close to the buck, it jumps up and seems to attack the hunter. Then, after making contact with the man and knocking him to the ground, the deer falls back to the ground, where it seems to slowly succumb to death.
CNET

A Coyote Unexpectedly Killed a Human in 2009. Scientists Now Know Why

In 2009, 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell was attacked by a pack of coyotes while on a hike at the Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Canada. She was just about to start the popular Skyline Trail when climbers in the area saw the animals close- in, unprovoked. Onlookers called...
Outsider.com

Massive Fish Vomits Eight-Legged Octopus on Fishing Boat Deck

Every once in a while, somebody pulls something out of the deep ocean that makes you think it might be outer space down there. A research scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently hauled aboard an 8-legged alien-looking creature. The Miami Herald reports that captain Eric Hesse was fishing off the Gulf of Maine when the fish that he caught regurgitated an extraterrestrial-looking bioluminescent octopus.
MAINE STATE
brytfmonline.com

New discovery: – It can’t be true

The discovery of coins in Rhode Island, in the United States, has stunned scientists. This discovery is new evidence of the presence of pirates in the American colonies in the seventeenth century. Parts of the United States at that time were colonized by Great Britain. The news agency reported that...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

628K+
Followers
70K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy