ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Atmospheric River Expected to Trigger ‘Bomb Cyclone’ in California

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PBqbS_0k38pjPA00
Photo by: Tom Grubbe

After California saw a massive flood system that killed at least one person, the state is now preparing for another weather event. Over the last week, the state saw extreme flooding, power outages, landslides, and evacuations. Now, meteorologists are calling for another atmospheric river event. This is described as a long band of moisture drawn in from the tropics.

Currently, 12 million Central and Northern California residents are under a flood watch. Beginning on Wednesday, areas pummeled with brutal wind and rain are expected to be hit again with extreme weather.

In Los Angeles, the city saw temperatures in the high 70s less than two weeks ago. Now, city officials have issued a cold weather alert after the area received a cold front on Tuesday. In some areas, it will dip below 32 degrees.

A bomb cyclone can be triggered by atmospheric rivers, which are plumes of isolated moisture in the sky. This can also contribute to half of the precipitation in some parts of the state.

According to the Center for Western Weather and Extremes, a research group that categorizes atmospheric rivers on a scale of one to five depending on how much water vapor they move and how long they last, rated the predicted storm as a category three.

“This is a serious situation to be monitoring the forecast for and taking action,” said Marty Ralph, director of the group.

California braces for bomb cyclone event amid already extreme weather conditions

This phenomenon, paired with strengthening low pressure on the Pacifics ocean’s surface off the coast, is expected to “bomb out” and get stronger rapidly.

“It will become a meteorological bomb cyclone,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

A bomb cyclone is also a storm that grows in intensity quickly. Last month, a bomb cyclone slammed into the U.S., bringing fatal winter weather and killing 12 people.

However, this time, meteorologists believe the bomb cyclone won’t make landfall. Despite this, California will likely see strong winds and massive rainfall that will only add to its initial flooding problem.

The cyclone will also trigger warm and cold fronts over Northern California, which is already dealing with torrential rainfall. In addition, some meteorologists predict that the wet weather is here to stay in California.

“We’re locked in this prolonged wet pattern. It looks like it’s going to continue for a while, in fact, really for the foreseeable future now,” said Swain. According to Swain, the state could see more atmospheric river storms going into this weekend and next week.

On average, atmospheric rivers are responsible for over a billion dollars in yearly damage, per reports from the Center for Western Weather and Extremes.

Comments / 9

Won Cent Penny
3d ago

Atmospheric River Expected to Trigger ‘Bomb Cyclone’? Sounds like something you get after eating Taco Bell.

Reply
3
Related
Smithonian

California’s Snowpack Is High Above Average—but Its Drought Is Far From Over

California’s snowpack is off to a good start this winter, inspiring cautious optimism that the state may get some respite from its extreme drought. After the state’s first formal snow survey on Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada, officials announced that the statewide snowpack is measuring 174 percent of the historical average for this time of year. That’s the third-largest snowpack in the past 40 years, trailing only 1983 and 2011.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Laist.com

Brace For Another Round Of Rain And Stormy Weather

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. IN...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

U.S. Battered by Record Number of January Tornadoes

Though we’re only 6 days into 2023, the United States has already been battered by a record number of Tornados for the month of January. The Express reports that a total of 43 twisters have been confirmed by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. Quite a few of them have touched down on the ground too. It sounds like more of them are likely on the way too.
ILLINOIS STATE
Outsider.com

Popular Beach Washed Away in California During Bomb Cyclone

A popular beach has reportedly washed away in California during the bomb cyclone that continues to wreak havoc on the west coast. According to FOX Weather, the town of Capitola in Santa Cruz County witnessed the popular beach’s demise as the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river caused high waves and extensive flooding. A resident managed to grab some footage at the Stockton Avenue bridge over Soquel Creek in Capitola. It showed the beach has disappeared under brown water.
CAPITOLA, CA
Outsider.com

West Coast Could Face Near-Hurricane-Force Winds During Bomb Cyclone

Those on the west coast may face near-hurricane-force winds during a bomb cyclone that is currently hitting that side of the country. AccuWeather reports that the bomb cyclone is predicted to bring wind gusts up to 74mph. This is considered the speed of a Category 1 hurricane. The wind guys may also be greater in locations that are spanning from Washington state to Southern California. This is due to barometric pressure plummeting in the storm and causing the winds to rush towards the center often system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain

LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
CALIFORNIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

What We Know About the Huge Winter Storm Heading Southern California

A severe winter storm is headed toward Southern California, and things are expected to become worse for our northern neighbors. According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday night into Thursday we can predict strong winds and rain. They could produce mudflows and risky driving conditions, which is a concern. Before...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’

A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox5sandiego.com

How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

628K+
Followers
70K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy