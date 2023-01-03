ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Alabama State Senator says small towns need help with leaking pipes

REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sub-freezing temperatures were a shock to the system and too much for water systems in many small towns and cities in Alabama to handle. Now, a West Alabama state legislator believes more needs to be done to address the problem. State Senator Gerald Allen represents parts...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

What’s burning at the landfill?

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Environmental Protection Agency is testing the air at the landfill in St. Clair County. They’ve placed air monitors on-site to collect data which should take about a week. Residents who live nearby continue to wonder what exactly is burning at the landfill. The fire...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Town of Marion under curfew following fatal shootings

MARION, Ala. (WBRC) - The town of Marion is under an overnight curfew following a series of fatal shootings. Mayor Dexter Hinton said the city council voted in favor of a curfew. It’s been in effect since Friday. He said they want to prevent loitering and stop people from quote “hanging out” in light of two recent shootings.
MARION, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama Power offers saving tips to help lower high energy bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power officials are warning customers of high bills, but they said it’s not because of the new rate increases. Alabama Power officials said they saw a large spike in usage during those bitter cold days over the holidays, and heating your home is likely why your bill may seem higher this month.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two deaths under investigation in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are working two separate cases of dead bodies. They are calling the cases “possibly suspicious.”. According to TVCU, one of the bodies was found on I-59 near Fosters and the other was found on Frog Ridge Road...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Dog survives 5 months in severe winter weather, finds forever home

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - During severe weather and below-freezing temperatures, it’s especially important that pet owners bring their animals inside. Sadly, during Alabama’s 2022 record cold, one was left behind. Thankfully, he survived the unbearable. Gator, Rachael Dunlap’s newest rescue dog, is a 5-year-old American Bulldog who now...
DADEVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Selma man dies after ATV crash in Dallas County

DALLAS Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Selma man lost his life after his ATV crashed at approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday. Antonio Martin, 33, was riding on Roosevelt Avenue east of Selma when his Yamaha Raptor left the roadway, hit a fence and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the...
SELMA, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office names new chief deputy

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office has announced that as of Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, Major Clay Hammac has been promoted to chief deputy. Chief Deputy Hammac has served with the Shelby Co. Sheriff’s office since 2004. SCSO released the following statement concerning Hammac’s...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

NorthStar Paramedic Services hosts open house for EMT class

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2022, NorthStar Paramedic Services was forced to park many of its ambulances because it didn’t have enough people to drive them. That’s when the company decided to offer an EMS training course and hire the graduates to work for them. NorthStar hired 14...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama parents can be held liable for child’s use of guns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about what could happen in Alabama if a child committed a crime with their parent’s gun. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said it is a case by case basis, but in some, parents can be held liable in court for their child’s actions. Carr said it all starts with how the child got the gun.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Hoover Library opens Little Free Pantry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When you think of libraries you probably think of books, but Hoover’s Public Library is also working to feed our neighbors in need. I’m standing next to what the library is calling the Little Free Pantry. It opened up back in December. It’s a...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Former Alabama Speaker of the House released from prison

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A former Alabama Speaker of the House was released from prison Sunday after spending over two years behind bars for felony ethics convictions. In 2016, a jury ruled that Mike Hubbard used his position as Alabama Speaker of the House for personal gain. He was convicted on 12 counts and was sentenced to four years in prison.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Hank Williams Jr. , Old Crow Medicine Show coming to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Gather all of your rowdy friends. Hank Williams Jr. with special guests Old Crow Medicine Show are coming to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on Friday, May 12. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13th at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Four donkeys mysteriously wandering around McCalla

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Depending on where you live, sometimes you don’t even notice new neighbors. However, four furry ones in McCalla have everyone talking. While they are the stars of several social media clips, we got the impression they were camera shy during the search for the McCalla donkeys. However, that hasn’t stopped them from making several appearances on local security cameras.
MCCALLA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy