wbrc.com
Investigations expected in Moody landfill fire cause, items dumped in landfill
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - As the landfill fire in St. Clair County continues to burn, leaders expect to see an arson investigation to determine if anyone started the fire and if unauthorized items were being dumped at the landfill. “I think it’s logical to assume that when there is a...
Perry County prepares for more possible severe weather
Alabama State Senator says small towns need help with leaking pipes
REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sub-freezing temperatures were a shock to the system and too much for water systems in many small towns and cities in Alabama to handle. Now, a West Alabama state legislator believes more needs to be done to address the problem. State Senator Gerald Allen represents parts...
What’s burning at the landfill?
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Environmental Protection Agency is testing the air at the landfill in St. Clair County. They’ve placed air monitors on-site to collect data which should take about a week. Residents who live nearby continue to wonder what exactly is burning at the landfill. The fire...
Police: Vehicle abandoned in Hayneville connected to Tuscaloosa Co. double murder
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Hayneville Police Chief Kelvin Mitchell confirms an abandoned vehicle found in the town on Sunday is connected to a double murder investigation in Tuscaloosa County. According to police, authorities discovered the vehicle in Hayneville around 10 a.m. Sunday, prompting a heavy law enforcement presence on County...
Town of Marion under curfew following fatal shootings
MARION, Ala. (WBRC) - The town of Marion is under an overnight curfew following a series of fatal shootings. Mayor Dexter Hinton said the city council voted in favor of a curfew. It’s been in effect since Friday. He said they want to prevent loitering and stop people from quote “hanging out” in light of two recent shootings.
Alabama Power offers saving tips to help lower high energy bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power officials are warning customers of high bills, but they said it’s not because of the new rate increases. Alabama Power officials said they saw a large spike in usage during those bitter cold days over the holidays, and heating your home is likely why your bill may seem higher this month.
Two deaths under investigation in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are working two separate cases of dead bodies. They are calling the cases “possibly suspicious.”. According to TVCU, one of the bodies was found on I-59 near Fosters and the other was found on Frog Ridge Road...
Bessemer man dies at UAB Hospital following crash on New Year’s Eve
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old man from Bessemer died January 7 from a New Year’s Eve crash. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Demarius Deshun Williams. He was taken to UAB Hospital after a crash December 31 at 11:44 p.m. The multi-vehicle accident happened on...
Dog survives 5 months in severe winter weather, finds forever home
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - During severe weather and below-freezing temperatures, it’s especially important that pet owners bring their animals inside. Sadly, during Alabama’s 2022 record cold, one was left behind. Thankfully, he survived the unbearable. Gator, Rachael Dunlap’s newest rescue dog, is a 5-year-old American Bulldog who now...
Selma man dies after ATV crash in Dallas County
DALLAS Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Selma man lost his life after his ATV crashed at approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday. Antonio Martin, 33, was riding on Roosevelt Avenue east of Selma when his Yamaha Raptor left the roadway, hit a fence and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the...
Increase in illness, staff shortages add to lack of hospital bed availability
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flu cases are declining some in Alabama, but now COVID cases are ramping up which means Alabama hospitals are still full. Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association told me that just yesterday, we were back to being over 630 patients with COVID being admitted to hospitals.
Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office names new chief deputy
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office has announced that as of Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, Major Clay Hammac has been promoted to chief deputy. Chief Deputy Hammac has served with the Shelby Co. Sheriff’s office since 2004. SCSO released the following statement concerning Hammac’s...
Leaders hope 'RESTORE Program' can reduce youth violence
Perry County prepares for more possible severe weather.
NorthStar Paramedic Services hosts open house for EMT class
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2022, NorthStar Paramedic Services was forced to park many of its ambulances because it didn’t have enough people to drive them. That’s when the company decided to offer an EMS training course and hire the graduates to work for them. NorthStar hired 14...
Alabama parents can be held liable for child’s use of guns
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about what could happen in Alabama if a child committed a crime with their parent’s gun. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said it is a case by case basis, but in some, parents can be held liable in court for their child’s actions. Carr said it all starts with how the child got the gun.
Hoover Library opens Little Free Pantry
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When you think of libraries you probably think of books, but Hoover’s Public Library is also working to feed our neighbors in need. I’m standing next to what the library is calling the Little Free Pantry. It opened up back in December. It’s a...
Former Alabama Speaker of the House released from prison
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A former Alabama Speaker of the House was released from prison Sunday after spending over two years behind bars for felony ethics convictions. In 2016, a jury ruled that Mike Hubbard used his position as Alabama Speaker of the House for personal gain. He was convicted on 12 counts and was sentenced to four years in prison.
Hank Williams Jr. , Old Crow Medicine Show coming to Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Gather all of your rowdy friends. Hank Williams Jr. with special guests Old Crow Medicine Show are coming to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on Friday, May 12. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13th at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
Four donkeys mysteriously wandering around McCalla
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Depending on where you live, sometimes you don’t even notice new neighbors. However, four furry ones in McCalla have everyone talking. While they are the stars of several social media clips, we got the impression they were camera shy during the search for the McCalla donkeys. However, that hasn’t stopped them from making several appearances on local security cameras.
