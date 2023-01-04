Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings
Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
BBC
Josh Bowler: Blackpool re-sign Nottingham Forest winger on loan
Blackpool have re-signed fans' favourite winger Josh Bowler on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest until the end of the season. Bowler, 23, left the Championship side for the City Ground last summer, and has been with Forest's partner club Olympiakos in Greece. He scored 10 goals in 52...
BBC
Kevin Long: Birmingham City sign Burnley defender on short-term deal
Birmingham City have made their first signing of the January transfer window by bringing in defender Kevin Long on a short-term deal from another Championship side, leaders Burnley. Long, 32, who had six months left on his deal at Turf Moor, has opted to join Blues for the rest of...
BBC
Hull City v Fulham: Championship side want to test Premier League high-flyers - Rosenior
Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January. Full details.
BBC
Peterborough: Burnley keeper Will Norris signs as Newcastle defender Kell Watts extends loan
Peterborough United have signed keeper Will Norris on loan from Championship leaders Burnley, as well as extending Newcastle United defender Kell Watts' loan until the end of the season. Former Cambridge United keeper Norris, 29, has made just three appearances since being signed by Sean Dyche for Burnley in August...
FOX Sports
Beckham's son Romeo joins Brentford B on loan
LONDON (AP) — David Beckham's son Romeo has joined the B team of English Premier League club Brentford on loan to the end of the season. Romeo Beckham has been training with Brentford B for a couple of months to keep fit in the Major League Soccer offseason. But...
BBC
Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion: Roberto De Zerbi has Charlton defeat 'in my head'
Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January. Full details.
BBC
Swansea City: Lots of interest in Michael Obafemi and Jamie Paterson, says Russell Martin
Russell Martin says he expects more players to leave Swansea City this month with rival clubs interested in Michael Obafemi and Jamie Paterson. Swansea are open to selling striker Obafemi, 22, and attacking midfielder Paterson, 31. Republic of Ireland striker Obafemi has been on Burnley's radar, while Paterson has been...
BBC
Emil Riis: Preston North End striker to see knee specialist after injury
Preston North End striker Emil Riis will see a knee specialist next week after he was injured early in their win at Stoke City on Monday. The 24-year-old, who was linked with Middlesbrough in the summer, has scored five goals for Preston this term. Riis, who was forced off in...
SB Nation
Everton at Manchester United: FA Cup Predicted Line-Up | Simms or Maupay?
After a humiliating midweek defeat, Frank Lampard’s position is under real pressure. So, it might not be a bad thing for him that Everton are quickly back in action, with a game they’re simply not expected to win in the cup. Away to Manchester United is a rotten...
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Manchester City, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
Tenth place Chelsea take on second place Manchester City tonight, and we can only hope the gap evident between the two teams doesn’t manifest too badly on the pitch — especially with City extra motivated to take advantage of league-leaders Arsenal dropping points yesterday. Couple changes for Chelsea...
BBC
Half-time switch proved key for City
Anything other than a win wouldn't have defined the title race, but a win gives City a real boost heading into a six-week spell that sees them compete in three domestic competitions - and includes Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham twice in the league. First half, I think Chelsea edged...
BBC
Gianluca Vialli: Former Chelsea, Juventus, Sampdoria and Italy striker dies aged 58
Former Chelsea striker and manager Gianluca Vialli, who played 59 times for Italy, has died at the age 58. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017 but said in April 2020 that he had been given the all-clear. Vialli was re-diagnosed in 2021 and in December 2022 left a...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Picking our favourite Sunderland FA Cup third round moments!
Our 2013 FA Cup third round replay against Bolton Wanderers might seem like an odd choice for my favourite tie at this stage of the competition. A Marvin Sordell double at the Stadium of Light sent us out after we’d been very lucky to avoid a similar fate in the first leg. For the majority of the two games, our team didn’t look bothered about a cup run, as has often been the case during my fifteen or so years of watching the Lads regularly.
‘I am a big boy’: Lampard demands Everton show courage in survival fight
Frank Lampard says the stark reality of Everton’s situation is that he and the team are in a fight for survival and must show “big balls” to drag themselves out of the mire. The Everton manager heads to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Friday under...
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Ings, Mings, and Martinez’s golden glove!
What did Cole, Tom, and Seb make of Aston Villa’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park on Wednesday evening?. More importantly, what can be made of Villa’s form under Unai Emery, securing 10 out of a possible 15 points?. With a very slow start during the...
BBC
'Villa probably would sell Ings if the money was right'
Aston Villa would consider selling Danny Ings in January if the price is right, but a loan move to Everton seems unlikely, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. Villa have reportedly rejected an offer from the Toffees and Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Ings is still only 30 and a lot of clubs need goals. He scored for Aston Villa against Wolves and is still very much involved.
BBC
Welsh Feathers appoint Emily Handyside as new head coach
Emily Handyside has been named the new head coach of the Welsh Feathers and will take charge at the 2023 Netball World Cup in August. Handyside was appointed as Technical Coach in September 2022 and helped the Welsh Feathers qualify for the World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa. The...
Comments / 0