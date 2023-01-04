ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings

Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
BBC

Josh Bowler: Blackpool re-sign Nottingham Forest winger on loan

Blackpool have re-signed fans' favourite winger Josh Bowler on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest until the end of the season. Bowler, 23, left the Championship side for the City Ground last summer, and has been with Forest's partner club Olympiakos in Greece. He scored 10 goals in 52...
BBC

Kevin Long: Birmingham City sign Burnley defender on short-term deal

Birmingham City have made their first signing of the January transfer window by bringing in defender Kevin Long on a short-term deal from another Championship side, leaders Burnley. Long, 32, who had six months left on his deal at Turf Moor, has opted to join Blues for the rest of...
BBC

Hull City v Fulham: Championship side want to test Premier League high-flyers - Rosenior

Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January. Full details.
FOX Sports

Beckham's son Romeo joins Brentford B on loan

LONDON (AP) — David Beckham's son Romeo has joined the B team of English Premier League club Brentford on loan to the end of the season. Romeo Beckham has been training with Brentford B for a couple of months to keep fit in the Major League Soccer offseason. But...
BBC

Emil Riis: Preston North End striker to see knee specialist after injury

Preston North End striker Emil Riis will see a knee specialist next week after he was injured early in their win at Stoke City on Monday. The 24-year-old, who was linked with Middlesbrough in the summer, has scored five goals for Preston this term. Riis, who was forced off in...
SB Nation

Everton at Manchester United: FA Cup Predicted Line-Up | Simms or Maupay?

After a humiliating midweek defeat, Frank Lampard’s position is under real pressure. So, it might not be a bad thing for him that Everton are quickly back in action, with a game they’re simply not expected to win in the cup. Away to Manchester United is a rotten...
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Manchester City, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Tenth place Chelsea take on second place Manchester City tonight, and we can only hope the gap evident between the two teams doesn’t manifest too badly on the pitch — especially with City extra motivated to take advantage of league-leaders Arsenal dropping points yesterday. Couple changes for Chelsea...
BBC

Half-time switch proved key for City

Anything other than a win wouldn't have defined the title race, but a win gives City a real boost heading into a six-week spell that sees them compete in three domestic competitions - and includes Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham twice in the league. First half, I think Chelsea edged...
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Picking our favourite Sunderland FA Cup third round moments!

Our 2013 FA Cup third round replay against Bolton Wanderers might seem like an odd choice for my favourite tie at this stage of the competition. A Marvin Sordell double at the Stadium of Light sent us out after we’d been very lucky to avoid a similar fate in the first leg. For the majority of the two games, our team didn’t look bothered about a cup run, as has often been the case during my fifteen or so years of watching the Lads regularly.
BBC

'Villa probably would sell Ings if the money was right'

Aston Villa would consider selling Danny Ings in January if the price is right, but a loan move to Everton seems unlikely, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. Villa have reportedly rejected an offer from the Toffees and Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Ings is still only 30 and a lot of clubs need goals. He scored for Aston Villa against Wolves and is still very much involved.
BBC

Welsh Feathers appoint Emily Handyside as new head coach

Emily Handyside has been named the new head coach of the Welsh Feathers and will take charge at the 2023 Netball World Cup in August. Handyside was appointed as Technical Coach in September 2022 and helped the Welsh Feathers qualify for the World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa. The...

