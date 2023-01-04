Read full article on original website
Lubbock, Keep Your Resolutions With These Awesome Local Salads
As a personal rule, I try not to get too technical or complicated when it comes to, shall we say, setting an intention with food. I tend to be wildly overzealous, which isn't sustainable, and a week later I'm back to donuts and hamburgers. However, it is a good idea...
Everyone In Lubbock Is Totally Obsessed With This Local Seafood Restaurant
When you think of things Lubbock is known for, seafood is usually not at the top of the list. But, apparently, one spot in town is really making their customers happy. I noticed a discussion on the LBK Foodies Facebook page about Royal Seafood Shack located at 7604 Milwaukee Ave, and they were getting a TON of praise.
Mike Pritchard’s Friends Fest: ‘It’s All About The Music’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A music festival commemorating prominent local musician Mike Pritchard will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Texas Cafe’ and Bar (The Spoon). This inaugural event is described as an effort to, “promote and support local music...
Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack
Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
Can You Believe This Tea Store Is Actually Open In Lubbock?
After probably years of waiting this new tea spot is now open in Lubbock. To me, there's nothing quite like a good tea place. I'm a sucker for all kinds of teas, so when I saw the signs up for this place a long time ago I got so excited.
Wishing For Another Lubbock Fun Noodle Bar? Dreams Do Come True
It is finally open and I am so excited. When Fun Noodle Bar first came to Lubbock I knew people would like it. I first checked it out when they opened back in September 2020 and man, was I impressed the first time I went. The food and service were great. I loved how fresh everything was.
Lubbock restaurant ‘Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen’ remembers longtime kitchen manager Quincy Sowells
A Lubbock staple restaurant, 'Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen', is mourning the loss of longtime employee and friend, Quincy Sowells.
Fresh on the Market: A Beautiful Cottage Style South Lubbock Home
With so many new homes hitting the market in Lubbock, it can be hard to keep up. If you are looking to live in south Lubbock and love a cottage style home, then this might be for you. Take a look inside at the open floor plan, large master suite,...
Life Hacks to Make Wearing Skirts in Lubbock Easier
I have always been a big fan of wearing skirts and dresses because they are an easy and comfortable way to dress no matter the season. The only problem is that Lubbock is the ultimate enemy of skirts. It is so windy here that you have to hold your skirt down while outside or else you’ll be having an unwanted Marilyn moment and flashing everyone nearby. The wind ruffling the fabric then leaves it so full of static that it feels like your wearing pants with the way it sticks to your legs.
New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location
Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
Someone Please Open Up a Pickle Shop in Lubbock
One thing in this world that I can eat with every meal, every day, for the rest of my life, and not get sick of it, are pickles. Something about a cold, crunchy, refreshing, pickle brings me so much joy. Whether it’s dill, garlic, spicy, sour, or any other type, there is a pretty strong likelihood that I'll enjoy it. I also know that there are many other pickle lovers out there who agree with me.
Lubbock Winner Parks Tiny Yellow Truck Like A Total Douche For All To See
One Lubbock driver took it upon themselves to park their bright yellow, teensy, tiny, baby truck absolutely horribly today in front of Academy. Maybe they thought it was cute and nobody would notice. Unfortunately for them, an FMX listener submitted this photo today and we think it's pretty gosh darn...
Anime Lubbock is Back Sooner Than Expected with an Exciting Lineup
Anime lovers from all around the Hub City are excited for the return of Anime Lubbock, an all-inclusive Anime Hotel Convention that takes place at the MCM Elegante Inn & Suites. While you might be used to this event happening during the summer, they brought it back earlier this year...
Lubbock Hero Takes It Upon Himself To Fill In Pesky Potholes Around Town
A Lubbock resident has been going around town and filling in potholes. He's covered 500 of them over the past few weeks, and it doesn't look like he is slowing down any time soon. He's a saint! Why would someone go out of their way to fill in potholes for everyone in town? Sure, it's admirable, but man, that's a LOT of work. What a guy!
Spoil Your Pets With Cute Handmade Products From This Small Lubbock Business
I'm all about shopping with local small businesses anytime I can and I recently came across one that specializes in hand-made accessories and treats for the furry friends in your life. Bernadette Hernandez, of Lubbock, Texas, has been the owner of Sweet Pup Co. for 12 years and creates signature...
Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster
I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
Lubbock Residents Panic Over Tumbleweeds Plot To Enslave The Earth
This is a day long feared, but not totally unexpected. A day which will be long remembered as the day that nature took back West Texas. This...is the day of the Great Tumbleweed Invasion. Glad I used up all of my Dutch Bros points before the world ended...whew!. Well, while...
19-year-old dies in his sleep, Lubbock family blames herbal supplement, kratom
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock mother is mourning the loss of her son after she said her son passed away from taking an herbal supplement. The supplement is called kratom and is made from tree leaves that have psychoactive compounds that may be addictive. It’s typically found in smoke shops in the form of a pill or powder. Kratom is marketed as a natural energy booster, pain reliever or mood enhancer but a study by Mayo Clinic calls the substance “unsafe” and “ineffective” with 1,800 reports to poison control centers involving kratom, including several deaths.
Is It Past Time For Lubbock To Ban Herbal Supplements Like Kratom?
It seems like everywhere in Lubbock, you can find various displays that promote "Better Stamina!" or "Stress Relief!", and you can't help but wonder what this stuff is made of, or if it's even safe. Also, substances like "Kratom" are starting to become all the rage, and many people are starting to look to these substances more often for various reasons.
Olton’s Rejino Barbeque Is Moving Locations & Expanding
One of West Texas's favorite BBQ joints is officially moving locations. They took to Facebook to confirm the good news. They have been open for four and a half years and can't wait to add to the West Texas area. Rejino made the Top 50 Texas Monthly BBQ joint list...
