KCBD

Mike Pritchard’s Friends Fest: ‘It’s All About The Music’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A music festival commemorating prominent local musician Mike Pritchard will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Texas Cafe’ and Bar (The Spoon). This inaugural event is described as an effort to, “promote and support local music...
Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack

Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
Life Hacks to Make Wearing Skirts in Lubbock Easier

I have always been a big fan of wearing skirts and dresses because they are an easy and comfortable way to dress no matter the season. The only problem is that Lubbock is the ultimate enemy of skirts. It is so windy here that you have to hold your skirt down while outside or else you’ll be having an unwanted Marilyn moment and flashing everyone nearby. The wind ruffling the fabric then leaves it so full of static that it feels like your wearing pants with the way it sticks to your legs.
New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location

Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
Someone Please Open Up a Pickle Shop in Lubbock

One thing in this world that I can eat with every meal, every day, for the rest of my life, and not get sick of it, are pickles. Something about a cold, crunchy, refreshing, pickle brings me so much joy. Whether it’s dill, garlic, spicy, sour, or any other type, there is a pretty strong likelihood that I'll enjoy it. I also know that there are many other pickle lovers out there who agree with me.
Lubbock Hero Takes It Upon Himself To Fill In Pesky Potholes Around Town

A Lubbock resident has been going around town and filling in potholes. He's covered 500 of them over the past few weeks, and it doesn't look like he is slowing down any time soon. He's a saint! Why would someone go out of their way to fill in potholes for everyone in town? Sure, it's admirable, but man, that's a LOT of work. What a guy!
Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster

I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
everythinglubbock.com

19-year-old dies in his sleep, Lubbock family blames herbal supplement, kratom

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock mother is mourning the loss of her son after she said her son passed away from taking an herbal supplement. The supplement is called kratom and is made from tree leaves that have psychoactive compounds that may be addictive. It’s typically found in smoke shops in the form of a pill or powder. Kratom is marketed as a natural energy booster, pain reliever or mood enhancer but a study by Mayo Clinic calls the substance “unsafe” and “ineffective” with 1,800 reports to poison control centers involving kratom, including several deaths.
Is It Past Time For Lubbock To Ban Herbal Supplements Like Kratom?

It seems like everywhere in Lubbock, you can find various displays that promote "Better Stamina!" or "Stress Relief!", and you can't help but wonder what this stuff is made of, or if it's even safe. Also, substances like "Kratom" are starting to become all the rage, and many people are starting to look to these substances more often for various reasons.
