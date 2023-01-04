Record number of local organizations apply for 2023 marketing grants

Local events organizations to receive marketing support, grant funding

– Travel Paso this week announced a record number of community event marketing applicants during the 2022 application period which closed in early November.

Together, the Travel Paso Board of Directors and the Travel Paso Marketing Committee reviewed and selected 22 organizations to receive in-kind marketing support. Of these 22 applicants, 15 will also receive additional grant funding. Under the program, $98,500 was awarded to organizations that align with Travel Paso’s mission to make a significant impact on tourism growth in Paso Robles.

The 2023 Community Event Grant will support community events beginning in Jan. 2023 and continuing through Dec. 2023. This program enables Travel Paso to identify and support events, activities, and organizations that align with its mission to brand, market, and promote Paso Robles as the authentic destination of choice.

Grant recipients include Castoro Cellars Winery, Estrella Warbirds Museum, Edible Magazine San Luis Obispo, REC Foundation, Garagiste Events Inc., The Paderewski Festival, The Rhone Rangers, At Her Table, Paso Robles Horse Park Foundation, Paso Robles Distillery Trail, Wine Country Runs, San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, Red Wings Horse Sanctuary, FARMstead ED and The Bovine Classic.

Travel Paso says it recognizes that forging community partnerships with local cultural, social, and recreational organizations can make significant contributions to the overall quality of life in Paso Robles as well as the ability to market the destination and enhance visitation throughout the year. Accordingly, a portion of the annual marketing budget is allocated to the Community Event Marketing Program.

For more information, visit https://www.travelpaso.com/community-event-grant/ or contact info@travelpaso.com.