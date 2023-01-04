GTPD Crime Stoppers Need Help Identifying Individual Who Allegedly Shoplifted $1,270 in Versace Sunglasses

Read full article on original website
New Jersey woman was assaulted by husband night he was killed, lawyers say
Marylue Wigglesworth appeared briefly in court via video from the jail.Photo byLynda Cohen. A Hamilton Township woman accused of fatally shooting her husband was the victim of “significant abuse,” her attorneys claim.
Boy aged SIX is arrested 'for shooting his female teacher at school, leaving her critically-ill'
A six year-old boy has been taken into custody after he allegedly shot his female teacher at his Virginia elementary school, leaving her critically-ill.
Pa. woman convicted of 'luring' estranged husband to bank and killing him on Valentine’s Day
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old woman was convicted of killing her husband at a bank on Valentine’s Day last year. On Dec. 21, the Lancaster County District Attorney announced Judge Merrill Spahn found Danielle Bewley guilty of first-degree murder following a five-day bench trial. On Feb. 14,...
N.J. man died in hospital 18 days after police pepper sprayed him. Cop now faces criminal charge.
A Trenton Police officer has been indicted on a criminal charge for pepper-spraying a 64-year-old man who died 18 days after a confrontation with police outside his home in 2020, state prosecutors said Wednesday. Officer Nicholas Piotrowski used excessive force while trying to subdue Joseph Ahr Sr., who was arguing...
Deaths of Delaware County couple found inside home ruled double homicide
CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) -- The deaths of a couple found inside their Chester Heights home were ruled Thursday as a double homicide. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the deaths of 72-year-old Richard Zajko and 69-year-old Rita Zajko.State police said the couple was found dead Monday inside their home on Highland Drive.The Delaware County Medical Examiner on Thursday ruled their deaths as a homicide.According to state police, troopers were called to the home Monday for a welfare check, where the Zajkos were both found inside.Neighbors tell CBS Philadelphia they cannot believe what happened on their quiet block."Everyone is super nice and friendly...
Duo steals $250K in jewelry from NJ home, suspects sought
Two men are being sought by New Jersey police for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry from a New Jersey home a day after Christmas, police said.
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
Two girls, ages 13 and 14, arrested in carjacking at Walmart
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Two girls are in custody in connection with the carjacking of a 54-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot, police said.In the January 2 incident, police say the girls forced their way into an SUV before driving away with the victim still inside and threatening her life.They later pulled over, got the victim out of the car and sped off with the vehicle, police said. The SUV was found a few hours later on North Dover Street in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood.The girls, ages 13 and 14, were identified and arrested Friday night, according to Upper Merion Township police. Their names are not being released because of their age. The girls were charged with robbery, kidnapping and other charges. They are being held at the Montgomery County Youth Center.
US marshals arrest man for kidnapping 7-month-old daughter from South Jersey
After several hours, New Jersey State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 7-month-old girl, Emerie Rivera, who was found safe Thursday morning.
Two deadly shootings in Philadelphia under investigation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that killed two men Tuesday in North Philly and Hunting Park.A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning after police went to the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue for a shooting. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police say.Officials say no weapons were recovered and there is no arrest at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the Homicide Detectives Division.A 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near North 15 Street & Germantown Avenue. The man was later pronounced dead and police say the man had one gunshot wound to the chest and one to his lower stomach.There is also no arrest for the deadly shooting at this time.
Pedestrian killed in NJ hit-and-run crash
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision in New Jersey on Tuesday night, according to authorities.
Man shot several times, killed in Woodbury, Gloucester County
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- A man was shot several times and killed in Woodbury, Gloucester County on Wednesday, police say. The shooting happened on Franklin Street at around 3 p.m.The motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.
Police Say Pants Thief Stole 60 Pairs of Jeans From Old Navy in New York
Old Navy's slogan is We are Change. But according to police, one individual wasn't offering up much change as he made off with around five dozen pairs of jeans from an Old Navy store in New York. Organized retail crime is a growing issue across the country, according to CBS...
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old NJ girl
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a girl abducted from Cumberland County.7-month-old Emerie Rivera is with her father, 22-year-old Ramon Rivera Jr.The pair were last seen in Vineland.They were in a bronze Acura MDX with the license plate H79NSN.Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Driver charged with fatally striking woman at Kensington bus stop
Authorities said 21-year-old Tavis Fields was driving and attempted to make a left turn from northbound Frankford Avenue onto eastbound Allegheny Avenue. He lost control and hit two women at a bus stop, killing one of them.
Violent crime down in Camden County despite recent murders of 2 teens: prosecutor
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Camden County Prosecutor's Office and local organizations are working to prevent youth violence following the deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old and the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy within one month of each other.The 16-year-old's death marked the first homicide of the year in Camden County.It happened roughly four weeks after 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen was shot and killed following a birthday party. "It's always tough, especially when a kid is involved," Maria Hernandez said. "Probably one of the toughest parts of our jobs." Hernandez supervises Camden Center for Family Services' Cure4Camden, which works with young...
Police investigating after miniature horse found shot to death in its pen in Southwest Michigan
Authorities in Van Buren County have asked for the public’s help after a miniature horse was found shot in the neck and killed on Thursday. Police investigating after miniature horse found shot to death in its pen in Southwest Michigan
CBI issues Missing Indigenous Alert for teen out of Pagosa Springs
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Alert Saturday for a teen out of Pagosa Springs, who reportedly eluded officers twice. Sequoya Tsosie, 14, was last seen on Friday night around 9:00 p.m., according to the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office.Authorities say he was last seen on 5th and 6th Street in Pagosa Springs. He was seen twice by authorities in the last 24 hours and eluded officers each time he was seen. Officers say he was last seen wearing a dark hoodie.CBI describes Tsosie standing approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds.Authorities are encouraging anyone with additional information on the whereabouts of Tsosie are to contact the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office at 970-731-2160.
