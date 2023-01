A Christmastime visit to campus by Jeff McCormack brought great cheer to the CIU nursing program. McCormack is the executive director of South Carolina Physicians Care Charity. In his hand was an envelope containing a check for $50,000 for the nursing program with $40,000 designated to four $10,000 nursing scholarships and the rest for nursing equipment. This is the second gift to CIU nursing from the charity. The first was in 2022 for $100,000.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO