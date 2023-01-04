It’s 18 months to 5 years behind bars for a Chesterton man who pleaded guilty to a car theft-related charge. It was April of 2021, when prosecutors say Charles W. Curry II, 45, drove off, without permission, in a vehicle that didn’t belong to him in Niles Township. It’s just one instance of many from Curry’s criminal record which includes nearly two dozen and 14 misdemeanors, many related to property crimes and auto theft, according to Leader Publications.

CHESTERTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO