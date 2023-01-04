Read full article on original website
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
“Human Behavior Hacker” Presenting to Region Business LeadersBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Gary mayor appoints Major Jerry Williams new interim police chief
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced Indiana State Police Major Jerry Williams will be the city's new interim police chief.
Indiana State Police major appointed interim Gary Police chief
After a months-long, nationwide search, the Gary Police Department still doesn't have a permanent police chief. Mayor Jerome Prince says he's opted not to hire any of the three recommended finalists and instead appoint one of the leaders of the police department's restructuring process as interim chief. "I asked the...
2 women found dead amid wellness check in Northwest Indiana
There is currently no one in custody
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
Will County Sheriff: Boy charged after killing Indiana man who was supposed to sell him a ‘large quantity of marijuana’
WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after he shot and killed a man who was supposed to sell him a “large quantity of marijuana” last month, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The boy, who hasn’t been identified, was charged...
City of Harvey Police Department Closed the Year with a Significant Decrease in Homicides
City of Harvey Police Department Closed the Year with a Significant Decrease in Homicides (Harvey, IL) — The City of Harvey closed the year with a significant decrease in homicides. Harvey Mayor Christopher J. Clark identified several proactive measures that triggered the decline. “My administration has been laser-focused on...
5 Small Children Found At Gary’s 63rd Homicide Scene
On December 27, 2022, at approximately 12:37 AM, Gary Police Department received a call for service at a residence in the 3800 block of Adams Street, according to Commander Jack Hamady. The call for service originally received was a shots fired call and later an ambulance was requested by the caller.
Man accused of murdering Chicago mother of 6 found dead in Gary, released on own recognizance
Carter was released because, under Indiana law, if a case isn't brought to trial within 180 days, the defendant has a right to be released while they wait.
Chesterton man pleads guilty to April 2021 car theft-related charge
It’s 18 months to 5 years behind bars for a Chesterton man who pleaded guilty to a car theft-related charge. It was April of 2021, when prosecutors say Charles W. Curry II, 45, drove off, without permission, in a vehicle that didn’t belong to him in Niles Township. It’s just one instance of many from Curry’s criminal record which includes nearly two dozen and 14 misdemeanors, many related to property crimes and auto theft, according to Leader Publications.
Police look for answers after body found in Cass County
Police are looking for answers after a body was found in a field in Cass County. The victim was found near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 on Thursday. That's just northwest of the fairgrounds. Police are working to identify that body. If you know anything call the Cass...
New Lenox Police Investigate Threat at Area Catholic School
The New Lenox Police Department is sharing details after an incident an area Catholic school on Thursday afternoon. It was around 1:00 pm that Police were called to Saint Jude Catholic School after a report of an alleged threat made by a student. During the investigation the NLPD have determined that no actual threat existed. An investigation is underway and authorities tell WJOL this appears to be an isolated incident.
Ground broken on $25M Illinois medical office building
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group have broken ground on a $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building in Orland Park, Ill., according to a Jan. 6 report from Rejournals. The building is scheduled to be completed in 2024. The two-story building will be fully occupied with primary and...
Man with Knife Alarms Neighborhood
(La Porte, IN) - People in a La Porte neighborhood are alarmed about a man caught on video holding a large knife outside a home. The recording was made Monday night in the area of Tyler and Harrison streets. In the video, the man holding a large knife walks up...
Man struck and killed while changing tire in Northwest Indiana
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville, Indiana is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230-mile marker in Jasper County, just north […]
Hammond Man Killed In Crete Township Shooting
A Hammond man was identified by the Will County Illinois Coroner after a Crete Township Shooting earlier this week. On 12/30/2022, at approximately 9:05 PM, Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the 1100 block of E. 263rd Street in Unincorporated Crete Township for a shooting. Deputies were advised that a twenty-five-year-old male had been struck by gunfire. Deputies were further advised that the male appeared to be deceased.
Man charged after woman shot, unborn child dies in East Garfield Park
Man, 23, charged in shooting of 16-year-old on CTA Red Line
Portage/Ogden Dunes South Shore Station Temporary Relocation
In Porter County, to accommodate construction for the Double Track Northwest Indiana project, the South Shore Line announces the temporary relocation of the Portage/Ogden Dunes parking lot and bus stop effective Monday, January 9, 2023, until the project’s completion in spring 2024. As passengers continue to be bused between Carroll Avenue-Michigan City and Gary Metro Center stations, the Portage/Ogden Dunes parking lot and bus stop will be located in the recently completed south parking lot; the entrance is off Stagecoach Road.
McDermott defends Hessville overpass plans during Mayor's Night Out event
Plans are moving forward to build a railroad overpass through a stretch of open land in Hessville, despite environmental concerns. Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. defended the proposal during a contentious Mayor's Night Out event Wednesday. He said the number one complaint he gets from Hessville residents is trains. "Over...
Charges in Gun Involved Road Rage
(La Porte County, IN) - The firing of a gun during an act of road rage locally on Christmas Day has resulted in criminal charges. Brett Kurpiel, 39, bonded out of the La Porte County Jail five days after his arrest. According to court documents, there was a dispute about...
