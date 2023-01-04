Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career
Le’Veon Bell was one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL before he sat out the 2018 season, but the former running back insists the time off had nothing to do with the downfall of his career. One of the people he blames is Adam Gase. After Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during... The post Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills’ Sean McDermott breaks down in first speech since Damar Hamlin collapse and hails ‘amazing’ $7m raised for charity
BUFFALO Bills head coach Sean McDermott broke down in his first press conference since the dramatic events of Monday night. During the first quarter of the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed as he went into cardiac arrest following a tackle on receiver Tee Higgins.
NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday
The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
Browns Myles Garrett reacts to Jadeveon Clowney's comments: "We just want volunteers, not hostages"
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns sent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney home on Friday after telling Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he was "95 percent sure" he would not be back in Cleveland next season amongst other things. "I did (send him home)," Kevin Stefanski said after Friday's practice....
Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth
In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why
For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Speaks About College Teammate Damar Hamlin
The Damar Hamlin injury has affected a ton of people. Especially Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. The rookie passer played along with Hamlin when they were Panthers at Pitt, before the NFL dreams came true. Those college days are over, but the memories remain. The NFL is going to go...
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team
The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
Look: NFL Coach's Wife Getting Praised For Classy Gesture
In the wake of Damar Hamlin's hospitalization Monday, acts of kindness and generosity have flooded the Buffalo Bills and Hamlin family. Notable names around the league such as Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Matthew Stafford have made donations to Hamlin's charity foundation. But not all ...
Football World Reacts To The Derrick Henry Decision
The Tennessee Titans activated running back Derrick Henry, defensive back Jeffrey Simmons and outside linebacker Denico Autry for the team's detrimental divisional matchup on Saturday. All three were removed from the Titans injury report. The 7-9 Titans play the 8-8 Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC ...
Bengals mad at NFL over rule change
The NFL decided not to resume the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. However, because of that, they’ve had to change the rules for the playoffs as the Bills and Bengals will enter having played fewer games than other teams. And Cincinnati Read more... The post Bengals mad at NFL over rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Josh Allen Makes His Opinion On Playing Sunday Very Clear
In the nearly three full days since Damar Hamlin's tragic on-field collapse, football fans have sent the Bills safety tons of well-wishes and prayers. This Thursday, Hamlin and his family have sent the NFL world a blessing of their own. Bills quarterback Josh Allen spoke to the media ...
Tee Higgins speaks for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'I'm in a good place right now'
Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins spoke to reporters after practice on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Baltimore Ravens. He shared that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's mother contacted him Thursday morning to share updates about her son's condition after he collided with Higgins and collapsed on the field during "Monday Night Football."
Report: Bengals' Katie Blackburn pushed back hard on AFC playoff seeding proposal
Cincinnati Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn pushed back hard on the NFL's proposed solutions to the AFC playoff seeding drama and will seek to whip up "no" votes before Friday's vote. The proposal, which means the Bengals could lose out on hosting a playoff game despite being AFC North...
