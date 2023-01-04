Read full article on original website
CBS News
NEXT Weather: Freezing fog, colder temps move in after snowstorm
MINNEAPOLIS -- After a multi-day storm dropped record snow, Minnesotans will finally get a break on Friday as the system moves out of the state. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded 15 inches of snow between Tuesday and Thursday. Most of the accumulation reached from southwestern Minnesota to northwestern Wisconsin, and January is staying consistent with the last two months, which have all seen above-average snowfall in the state.
First Winter Storm of 2023 Brings Impressive Snow Totals to Minnesota
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first winter storm of the new year brought impressive snow totals and contributed to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota. The highest 24-hour snow total reported to the National Weather Service came from Savage, MN where 16.5 inches of snow was measured. 14.9 inches of snow was reported at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport while 14.5 inches were reported at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.
fox9.com
Snow plow buries vehicles in Minneapolis after heavy snow
FOX 9's Bill Keller captured a video Wednesday morning of a snow plow burying vehicles in Minneapolis. The city did not declare a snow emergency Tuesday, leaving residents to shovel out. The city's snow emergency was declared Wednesday morning, going into effect in the evening.
They look pretty, but the costs of ice dams can really rack up
MINNEAPOLIS -- With this week's major dose of snow, many houses are showing the signs of ice dams. One company that clears ice dams says this is the busiest they've been in nearly a decade."I haven't seen it this bad in years, frankly. It's a bad season," Steve Kuhl said.He says hundreds of ice dams have been forming on homes across Minnesota, with his team now booking appointments several days out."We're just trying to work our way around the city to deal with the problems that are the worst problems, which is people that have the water coming in their...
Icy Roads in Rochester Area, Travel Not Advised in SW Minnesota
Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are advising motorists against traveling in the southwestern corner of Minnesota. MnDOT said Tuesday morning that heavy snow with strong winds has reduced visibility in Rock and Nobles Counties. The no travel advisory includes I-90 from Worthington to the South Dakota border, Hwy. 75 from Luverne to the Iowa border and Hwy. 59 from north of Worthington to the Iowa border.
[WATCH] Scary Moment Semi Truck Jackknifes on Minnesota Highway
Snowy and icy conditions have been widespread across Minnesota and a traffic camera just caught the scary moment a semi-truck jackknifed on a busy highway recently. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
KAAL-TV
City of Albert Lea asking for public input on trails in Freeborn County
(ABC 6 News) – Even though it’s winter, work continues on trails in Freeborn County. Officials and staff from the City of Albert Lea and Freeborn County along with members of the Freeborn County Trail Association, are working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to plan a 13-mile trail along the former Union-Pacific rail corridor from Front Street in Albert Lea, through the city, and along Highway 13 to Hartland.
Injury Crash on I-35 Near Hinckley Involved Rochester Residents
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Rochester residents and an elderly Fillmore County man were involved in an injury crash yesterday on a slippery section of I-35 in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 56-year-old James Southwick of Rochester was headed north on the freeway when...
KAAL-TV
Alarming trend taking lives of seniors in Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) – New data from the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office shows an alarming trend in deadly falls for seniors living in Olmsted County. The report states that in 2021, accidental falls were the leading cause of an unnatural death in seniors, taking the lives of 186 people. It says that once you are past 65+ years old, the risk of a fatal fall becomes more severe.
KIMT
I-35 accident sends Fillmore County man to the hospital
PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeast Minnesota were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities. It happened just before 5:30 pm Wednesday near mile marker 178 in Mission Creek Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Southwick, 56 of Rochester, was driving north on I-35 when he went into the right ditch and rolled. Southwick’s vehicle came to rest upside down.
KEYC
A registered offender has a new address in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city says Dwayne Qutez Irving, a level three predatory offender who was registered as homeless in Mankato, is now residing on the 1400 block of Second Avenue in Mankato. Authorities held a community notification prior to Irving’s release in October. They stress Irving has served...
KIMT
Residents of Rochester neighborhoods urged to check property for missing man
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Law enforcement in southeastern Minnesota is looking for a man last seen on Dec. 27. Thomas McElroy was seeking medical help at St. Marys when he left the facility. He was not dressed for the outside environment and hasn’t been heard from or seen since. He...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
Winter storm and ice storm warnings issued in Minnesota
A winter storm warning over I-35 in Eagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The Twin Cities and a large area of Minnesota is in a winter storm warning for Monday and Tuesday, while a slice of far southern Minnesota is in an ice storm warning for the same period.
Faribault Man Charged in Downtown Rochester Knife-Point Robbery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged a Faribault man in connection to a knife-point robbery reported in downtown Rochester Wednesday afternoon. 41-year-old Brandon Carmichael was arraigned on felony charges of aggravated first-degree robbery and simple robbery in Olmsted County Court Thursday. A judge set his bail at $40,000. The...
Small Minnesota City Has the Most Mispronounced Name in the U.S.
There are a lot of cities and towns here in Minnesota that can be a little tricky to pronounce. But one small Minnesota city was named the town with the most mispronounced name in the entire country. Having city and town names that are tough to pronounce is not just...
CBS News
NEXT Weather Alert: Drawn-out snow storm could leave metro with 8-10 inches by Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS -- More rounds of shoveling and plowing are in store for many Minnesotans this week. The Twin Cities were downgraded Tuesday night from a Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory. Southwestern Minnesota will also be downgraded at midnight Wednesday. The advisory mainly warns of poor road conditions and possible blowing snow.
After Rose Parade glory, flights carrying Rosemount High School's marching band get diverted
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – On Tuesday night, there was a "full ground stop" at MSP at about 6:30 p.m., after another plane landing from Cabo San Lucas slid 30 feet off the taxi way into a snow bank.This temporary closure caused several evening flights to divert, including two planes carrying the Rosemount High School Marching Band.Two-hundred-and-thirty-four students and their staff were on their way home after performing in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California, which was an unforgettable moment for them to be one of 15 bands participating, and the only one from Minnesota."To see all those people there, knowing...
Watch: Scary moment as semi jackknifes on Hwy. 169 bridge over Hwy. 55
Traffic cameras captured a scary moment a semi-trailer jackknifed on a Hwy. 169 overpass over Hwy. 55. The incident happened on northbound Hwy. 169 at 7:44 a.m. Monday, with the cameras showing the semi slide just as it entered the overpass in Plymouth. Fortunately, the semi stayed on the roadway,...
Missing: Thomas McElroy, 43, last seen leaving Mayo Clinic in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding 43-year-old Thomas McElroy.Police say McElroy left Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and was last seen near 11th Avenue Southwest.McElroy is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.Police say McElroy was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter.Anyone with information on McElroy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
