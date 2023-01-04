ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

CBS News

NEXT Weather: Freezing fog, colder temps move in after snowstorm

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a multi-day storm dropped record snow, Minnesotans will finally get a break on Friday as the system moves out of the state. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded 15 inches of snow between Tuesday and Thursday. Most of the accumulation reached from southwestern Minnesota to northwestern Wisconsin, and January is staying consistent with the last two months, which have all seen above-average snowfall in the state.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

First Winter Storm of 2023 Brings Impressive Snow Totals to Minnesota

Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first winter storm of the new year brought impressive snow totals and contributed to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota. The highest 24-hour snow total reported to the National Weather Service came from Savage, MN where 16.5 inches of snow was measured. 14.9 inches of snow was reported at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport while 14.5 inches were reported at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Snow plow buries vehicles in Minneapolis after heavy snow

FOX 9's Bill Keller captured a video Wednesday morning of a snow plow burying vehicles in Minneapolis. The city did not declare a snow emergency Tuesday, leaving residents to shovel out. The city's snow emergency was declared Wednesday morning, going into effect in the evening.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

They look pretty, but the costs of ice dams can really rack up

MINNEAPOLIS -- With this week's major dose of snow, many houses are showing the signs of ice dams. One company that clears ice dams says this is the busiest they've been in nearly a decade."I haven't seen it this bad in years, frankly. It's a bad season," Steve Kuhl said.He says hundreds of ice dams have been forming on homes across Minnesota, with his team now booking appointments several days out."We're just trying to work our way around the city to deal with the problems that are the worst problems, which is people that have the water coming in their...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Icy Roads in Rochester Area, Travel Not Advised in SW Minnesota

Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are advising motorists against traveling in the southwestern corner of Minnesota. MnDOT said Tuesday morning that heavy snow with strong winds has reduced visibility in Rock and Nobles Counties. The no travel advisory includes I-90 from Worthington to the South Dakota border, Hwy. 75 from Luverne to the Iowa border and Hwy. 59 from north of Worthington to the Iowa border.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

[WATCH] Scary Moment Semi Truck Jackknifes on Minnesota Highway

Snowy and icy conditions have been widespread across Minnesota and a traffic camera just caught the scary moment a semi-truck jackknifed on a busy highway recently. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

City of Albert Lea asking for public input on trails in Freeborn County

(ABC 6 News) – Even though it’s winter, work continues on trails in Freeborn County. Officials and staff from the City of Albert Lea and Freeborn County along with members of the Freeborn County Trail Association, are working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to plan a 13-mile trail along the former Union-Pacific rail corridor from Front Street in Albert Lea, through the city, and along Highway 13 to Hartland.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Alarming trend taking lives of seniors in Olmsted County

(ABC 6 News) – New data from the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office shows an alarming trend in deadly falls for seniors living in Olmsted County. The report states that in 2021, accidental falls were the leading cause of an unnatural death in seniors, taking the lives of 186 people. It says that once you are past 65+ years old, the risk of a fatal fall becomes more severe.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

I-35 accident sends Fillmore County man to the hospital

PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeast Minnesota were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities. It happened just before 5:30 pm Wednesday near mile marker 178 in Mission Creek Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Southwick, 56 of Rochester, was driving north on I-35 when he went into the right ditch and rolled. Southwick’s vehicle came to rest upside down.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KEYC

A registered offender has a new address in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city says Dwayne Qutez Irving, a level three predatory offender who was registered as homeless in Mankato, is now residing on the 1400 block of Second Avenue in Mankato. Authorities held a community notification prior to Irving’s release in October. They stress Irving has served...
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault Man Charged in Downtown Rochester Knife-Point Robbery

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged a Faribault man in connection to a knife-point robbery reported in downtown Rochester Wednesday afternoon. 41-year-old Brandon Carmichael was arraigned on felony charges of aggravated first-degree robbery and simple robbery in Olmsted County Court Thursday. A judge set his bail at $40,000. The...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

After Rose Parade glory, flights carrying Rosemount High School's marching band get diverted

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – On Tuesday night, there was a "full ground stop" at MSP at about 6:30 p.m., after another plane landing from Cabo San Lucas slid 30 feet off the taxi way into a snow bank.This temporary closure caused several evening flights to divert, including two planes carrying the Rosemount High School Marching Band.Two-hundred-and-thirty-four students and their staff were on their way home after performing in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California, which was an unforgettable moment for them to be one of 15 bands participating, and the only one from Minnesota."To see all those people there, knowing...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Thomas McElroy, 43, last seen leaving Mayo Clinic in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding 43-year-old Thomas McElroy.Police say McElroy left Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and was last seen near 11th Avenue Southwest.McElroy is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.Police say McElroy was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter.Anyone with information on McElroy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Power 96

