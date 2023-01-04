Read full article on original website
Naughty Dog Shares Concept Art From The Last of Us Multiplayer Game, More Details Coming This Year
Naughty Dog has shared new concept art from The Last of Us multiplayer game and promised it will release more information later this year, possibly on the original game's 10th anniversary. Studio co-president Neil Druckmann said in a blog post that, while the game obviously is a multiplayer experience and...
The Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming PC with GeForce RTX 4080 or 4090 GPU Is On Sale
Dell is offering its only GeForce RTX 4080 equipped gaming PC, the latest Alienware Aurora R15, for $3399.99 today after a $100 off coupon code "100OFF1499". Alternatively, you can upgrade to an RTX 4090 for $3879.99 after the same code. The RTX 40 series video cards are only half of the story; the Alienware Aurora R15 is also equipped with the new 13th generation Intel Core i7-13700KF 16-core Raptor Lake CPU.
Sony PlayStation 5: Keeping the Gaming Console Standing Upright Can Be Disastrous to Its Long-Term Health
Ever since its release over two years ago, Sony has claimed that users can use the next-generation console in the PlayStation 5 both vertically and horizontally. With a console of PS5's size, it's a relief for many users, as they have the choice to keep their console any way they want. For the last two years, it seemed like the PS5's alignment wouldn't be causing any particular issues to its long-term health. However, new reports and revelations seem to suggest otherwise.
Genshin Alhaitham Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Alhaitham is a new Genshin Impact character who is set to become playable in the upcoming Version 3.4 update. He is a 5-star sword user, who uses the power of Dendro. Officially showcased in the Version 3.4 special program, Alhaitham has a "calm and clear" mind, preferring to use logic over emotions - occasionally seeming a little insensitive to others, but as he isn't particularly sociable, he isn't overly concerned about this. Here's everything we know about Alhaitham's release date, skills, and abilities.
You have to see this incredible Skyrim map in Halo Infinite Forge
You can (almost) play Skyrim in Halo
Pokemon Go Quality Quills Special Research Story
The fun of Pokemon Go's January 2023 Community Day does not end with simply catching Chespin. Take a deeper dive and help Professor Willow discover the Pokemon culprit behind the sudden appearance of many broken rocks. Purchase the Quality Quills Special Research Story for $1.00 USD to access this Special...
Knockout City - Official TMNT Villains Event Trailer
Knockout City's TMNT Villains event kicks off on January 10, 2023, featuring iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise villains Bebop and Rocksteady, along with the Foot Clan. Check out the latest Knockout City trailer to see what to expect with this TMNT Villains event for the team-based multiplayer action game, including the TMNT Villains Bundle and more.
All Genshin Impact Codes 3.4 Livestream January 2023
This is a complete list of all Genshin Impact codes that miHoYo has released, both currently active and inactive, including Version 3.4 livestream codes. Genshin Impact codes are typically handed out during a stream or special event, and can be redeemed for rewards and goodies like Primogems and EXP books.
Coral Island Wiki Guide
When Oliver is not attending school with Randy, he lives at the Beach Shack with his father Sunny and mother Eleanor. This page of IGN's Coral Island wiki guide has all the information you need to know about Oliver, one of Starlet's Town Townies, including a guide to the best gifts for Oliver, Oliver's birthday, and Oliver's daily schedule.
Wizards of the Coast OGL Change Draws Ire From Creators and Fans Alike: 'It's Not Right'
The tabletop industry looks to be undergoing a seismic shift based on leaked documents showing that Wizards of the Coast intends to implement a more restricted Open Gaming License (OGL) agreement. According to a recent Gizmodo report, Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast is poised to revoke its longstanding OGL,...
Legions: Exclusive Trailer
A powerful sorcerer, Antonio Poyju (Germán De Silva), is locked away in an asylum and wastes away in his imprisonment as evil, demonic forces take control of Argentina. If Antonio can escape the psychiatric hospital and find his daughter, Helena, their combined strength could save Argentina... but Helena has forgotten her powers. Now Antonio must reteach her the ways of magic... and be humanity’s last hope against ancient evil!
Alhaitham Ascension Materials Guide
Looking for Genshin Impact Alhaitham Ascension Materials? Alhaitham is a Genshin Impact character who comes from Sumeru. Alhaitham's ascension materials are found in the desert parts of Sumeru. Some of his materials also come from defeated eremites and a new boss that's coming to the game with him. Some of these materials can be pre-farmed or you might already have some of them.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for January 6-10
The walking, talking vending machine Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one...
Sera Deck Build Guide
Sera is one of the best cards in Marvel Snap, so we’re here to show you how to build a strong Sera deck that’ll help you climb the ranks. She’s part of the Pool 3 card list, so you’ll need to reach Collection Level 475 to have a chance at adding her to your roster.
HTC Announces Its Standalone VR Headset
HTC has finally unveiled the HTC Vive XR Elite as an all-in-one VR headset meant to compete with the Meta Quest 2. It's available to preorder now at Amazon. The HTC Vive XR Elite looks unlike most gaming VR headsets in that it’s so compact. The front of the headset only juts out from the front of your face by a few inches. The battery has also been placed within the back headrest, so it’s heavier in the back to the weight off your face. Unfortunately the Vive XR Elite is heavier than the 503g Meta Quest 2 with its total weight sitting at 625g.
Safe Codes
Throughout The Last of Us Part 1, you'll discover locked safes that require you to find hidden notes that provide the correct combination in order to open them. Safe code notes are often found in the same area, so if you see a safe that requires a combination, look around the surrounding area for a note. These safes will often reward you with parts and ammunition. Below is a complete list of all four safe code locations that can be found in The Last of Us.
Dead Space and Hogwarts Legacy Have Gotten Massive Preorder Discounts
Okay so here's the gravy; there's a big sale on at eBay at the moment with code NEW15 which can take an extra 15% off your order. That's good, but here's what makes it better; it can be used on preorders via discount gaming retailer The Game Collection. We all...
TCL's 2023 TV Lineup Drops the 6-Series
Forget everything you know about TCL’s TV lineup as the company is completely changing its product line to two distinct Q- and S-Serieses. There is no direct replacement for the 6-Series per se, but the brand’s new flagship TV is the TCL QM8. This 4K TV features a Mini LED, quantum dots, and a HighBright Ultra panel with over 2,300 local dimming zones to drive contrast that rivals OLED TVs.
Stranger Things Defeated by One Piece as Most Watched Show of 2022
For the longest time, Stranger Things has been the most watched TV show of 2022. Since the arrival of Stranger Things season 4, fans just cannot get enough of it. Many fans have also rewatched the entire series during this time. For weeks on end, we saw the series topping the Netflix charts. However, the show couldn't maintain its position as number 1, and it has now been overtaken by a popular anime.
LG's 97-Inch OLED TV Requires No Wires to Function
CES 2023 is usually a prime time for TV makers to tout its upcoming lineup of TVs; this includes ones with features that go above and beyond to really stick out from the competition. LG's latest TV is just one such device that is massive and can receive video and audio without any wires.
