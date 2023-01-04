ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigchevy
6d ago

Are we praying for a giant $$ Payout? This is a sad case of a mental patient armed with a gun, not an innocent person shot and killed for no reason. Police are trained to stop the threat, not to give the threat a chance at taking them out first.

foxwilmington.com

One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is providing an update to a story we told you about Sunday. Investigators said the 14-year-old who was killed and the adult who was shot were both shot at the same location: HV Brown Park. Initial reports said they were shot at...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

Man arrested after shooting at Scotland County deputies, three-hour standoff, sheriff’s office says

GIBSON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested early Monday morning after firing shots at deputies who had gone to his apartment to conduct a welfare check, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies returned fire before Ralph Edmund Goins, 56, barricaded himself inside a residence at the Gibson Manor apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said. […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Shooting in Raleigh leaves man injured

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting on Pender Street in Raleigh Monday night. The Raleigh Police Department responded to a call around 8:50 p.m. about a shooting near the 1700 block of Pender Street, near Waldrop Street. The victim, an adult male, was at the scene when...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Fayetteville police investigating fatal shooting

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night. Police said just before 1:30 p.m., officers responded to Nutmeg Place for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located 20-year-old Julien Wright inside with a gunshot wound; He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Fiery I-95 Crash Kills Driver

DUNN – A massive crash and fire under the Pope Road bridge on Interstate 95 claimed the life of a Florida man Saturday. At 3:35 p.m., a tractor-trailer was passing under the Pope Road bridge headed southbound when for some unknown reason the driver drifted to the right and struck the pilings under the bridge, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The truck then jackknifed and burst into flames.
DUNN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Trial underway in Columbus County for 2016 Murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A trial is officially underway for a 2016 Whiteville murder, with the suspect facing multiple charges. James McKamey is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, assault, and robbery. McKamey is accused of stabbing Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher, to her to death...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Deputies charge man in Ellerbe break-in

ELLERBE — Deputies have charged a man in connection to a break-in from late December of 2022. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies recovered stolen property after stopping 44-year-old Larry Wayne Talley, of Ellerbe, on Dec. 30. Deputies were reportedly able to tie the property...
ELLERBE, NC
WRAL

14-year-old shot near Goldsboro playground

The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday that left a teenager dead and another person injured. The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday that left a teenager dead and another person injured. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Lauren DesArmoWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

15 soldiers questioned in drug investigation at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Military leaders at Fort Bragg confirm they've launched a drug investigation involving soldiers in the U.S. Army Special Operations Command on Post. Sources told WRAL News 15 soldiers were questioned last week after allegations of illegal drug activity surfaced within the command. Two soldiers were...
FORT BRAGG, NC

