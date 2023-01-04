DUNN – A massive crash and fire under the Pope Road bridge on Interstate 95 claimed the life of a Florida man Saturday. At 3:35 p.m., a tractor-trailer was passing under the Pope Road bridge headed southbound when for some unknown reason the driver drifted to the right and struck the pilings under the bridge, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The truck then jackknifed and burst into flames.

