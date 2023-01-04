Lightfoot Defends North Side Police Staffing Levels But Says 911 Response Time, Community Policing Can Improve

Read full article on original website
Mopar Joe
3d ago
The Police Department is extremely understaffed. Officers are retiring at an alarming rate with very few new hires. Mostly do to Lightfoot and her democrat anti police policies
Crook County
3d ago
Gee I wonder why so many police officers have left for retirement or other departments ? Hhhmmm ?
City Council Introduces Ordinance to Change Location of Outdoor USPS Boxes in Response to Recent Robberies
As mail carriers continue to be targeted by thieves, the Chicago City Council has introduced an ordinance that would change the location of outdoor mail collection boxes. Under the proposed ordinance, existing cluster mail boxes with eight or more addresses would have to be moved inside buildings by Oct. 15 – if the ordinance passes.
Tow truck shot up on Chicago's North Side belonged to company with many citations
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men in a tow truck were shot in the middle of the night on the city's North Side. Neighbors ran for cover.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey went to the scene in the Villa neighborhood and learned the tow truck shouldn't have been on the road in the first place.She discovered the tow truck company has been cited dozens of times by both the city and the state and is not even licensed to operate in Chicago, as required by a city ordinance.Surveillance cameras captured the rapid-fire sound of gunshots around 2 a.m. Chicago police said two...
Mayoral hopeful says he has plan to make CTA safer, more reliable
Mayoral candidate Kam Buckner says Mayor Lightfoot and the Chicago Transit Authority are falling short when it comes to safety issues on the trains and buses.
Carjackers strike 3 times in 70 minutes in West Loop, Near North Side
Chicago — Armed carjackers stole three vehicles in just over an hour on Thursday afternoon in the West Loop and on the Near North Side, according to Chicago police. A 6-year-old girl was inside one of the cars when the hijackers struck. Initial indications were that the three crimes might be related.
City Again Stalls Plan To House Migrants At Old Wadsworth School As Woodlawn Residents Push Back, Alderperson Says
WOODLAWN — City leaders again delayed plans to house migrants bused from Texas in a former Woodlawn school after residents pushed back, the local alderperson said. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration has for months planned to house migrants at the vacant building formerly home to Wadsworth Elementary School, 6420 S. University Ave. in Woodlawn.
Group canvassing Chicago in caravan of stolen vehicles, committing armed robberies and carjackings
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a group of suspects who are canvassing the city in a caravan of stolen vehicles and committing various crimes including armed robberies and carjackings. In a community alert issued Friday, Chicago police said the group has been involved in at least eight...
'We're tired, Ms. Lightfoot': Chicago community outraged at decision to use former school to house migrants
CHICAGO - A group of residents in one Chicago neighborhood is demanding answers from the city after they say a decision to shelter migrants at a former elementary school was made without their knowledge. Asylum seekers from the Texas border could be moving into the former Wadsworth Elementary School located...
Good Samaritan shot by group of armed car thieves in Uptown
A Good Samaritan was shot when he came upon a group of armed car thieves in Uptown while riding his bicycle home.
Civil Rights Organization Slams Lightfoot, CPD Supt. Brown For Not Firing Officer Tied to Proud Boys
One of the country’s most influential civil rights organizations has sent a scathing letter to city officials insisting a Chicago police officer be fired for associating with members of the far-right Proud Boys and then lying to investigators. The Southern Poverty Law Center, whose history stretches back to the...
String of crimes near Wicker Park leave residents, alderman looking for answers
CHICAGO — At least a half-dozen armed robberies and two New Years Eve shootings near the Wicker Park neighborhood are leaving residents concerned over the safety of the area. “Obviously we don’t want it to continue getting more frequent,” said Mickey Kelly, a local. “So there’s got to be some police involvement to find out […]
Blacks blast Lightfoot’s plan to house migrants on South Side
With her re-election hopes in doubt, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has ignited a firestorm in the Black community after her administration deceived the media, Woodlawn residents and even Alderman Jeanette Taylor with a plan to house migrant workers at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School. After months of avoiding inquiries, city officials...
Traffic missions along Cicero Avenue announced following gunfire
The 16th (Jefferson Park) and 17th (Albany Park) police districts are conducting traffic missions along Cicero Avenue in response to Dec. 22 gunfire that woke up many Portage Park and Jefferson Park residents. “Why are we doing what we’re doing? The violent crime we’re talking about in this community is...
Civil rights organization blasts Chicago mayor, top cop for not firing officer for his links to Proud Boys
CHICAGO - One of the country’s most influential civil rights organizations has sent a scathing letter to city officials insisting a Chicago police officer be fired for associating with members of the far-right Proud Boys and then lying to investigators. The Southern Poverty Law Center, whose history stretches back...
Bicyclist says he was followed, shot in Uptown after trying to stop car break-in
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bicyclist who was shot during ana attempted car break-in in the Uptown community was out of the hospital Friday – and was speaking out.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza met with the bicyclist at his home Friday. He came out to talk to us wearing the same jacket he says he was wearing Wednesday when he was shot.The jacket is riddled with small bullet holes along the seam.The victim didn't want to show his face for fear of retaliation. He told us off camera that what happened was bad – but it could have been way worse.As police...
Not-so-Happy New Year? 3 charged with firing guns into the air to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in Chicago
Chicago — Every year, Chicago police leaders ask the public not to shoot guns into the air to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. And, every year, in the city where some people show little restraint with firearms at any time, gunfire rattles the town at midnight on January 1.
West Side gas station shooting leaves one teen dead, one critically injured
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot Friday afternoon at a gas station on the city's West Side, and one of them was killed.The shooting happened at 4:09 p.m. at the BP gas station at 601 S. Independence Blvd., right off the Eisenhower Expressway in the Homan Square community.Police said the teens pulled up in a car at the gas station and got out, and for reasons still unknown, someone ran up and fired all those dozens of shots.A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and upper body and was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.A 16-year-old...
2 women found dead amid wellness check in Northwest Indiana
There is currently no one in custody
Chicago residents protest new migrant shelter in their neighborhood, leading to delay in opening
CHICAGO (TND) — Plans to transform an elementary school into a shelter for migrants arriving in Chicago have reportedly been put on hold after residents gathered to protest on Thursday morning. Citizens of Chicago who reside in the Woodlawn neighborhood were seen outside the elementary school advocating that their...
Chicago police: 15-year-old boy shot in the shoulder while sitting in car
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was injured after he was shot while sitting in a car early Saturday morning in Chicago, according to police. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 400 block of South Western Avenue. The boy was a passenger in a car when someone in a black Kia pulled up next […]
3 people shot — 1 critically — in South Side Walmart parking lot
CHICAGO — Three people were shot Wednesday evening in a Walmart parking lot on the South Side of Chicago. According to police, the shooting was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the 10900 block of South Doty Avenue when a dark colored sedan pulled up and occupants inside opened fire, hitting three people who were loading […]
