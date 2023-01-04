ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mitchell, AL

WTVM

Escaped Alabama inmate captured on Mahan Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An escaped Alabama inmate has been captured on Mahan Drive in Columbus. On Jan. 3, 53-year-old Linwood Harris escaped from police custody during a work detail in Montgomery. The suspect stole a vehicle and then fled the area. Police say on Jan. 5, after a patrol...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

DEVELOPING: Columbus Government Center evacuated

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Government Center is being evacuated, Mayor Skip Henderson confirms. The center evacuated as of 10:25 a.m. due to a fire alarm. This building houses courts as well as some city government offices, including the mayor’s office. There is no further information available at this time. WRBL News 3 will […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Heavy police presence on Hawthorne Drive

Update: Columbus police confirm one person was injured in the shooting. Police say the shooting remains under investigation. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in a taped-off area located on Hawthorne Drive in Columbus, Georgia. There has yet to be any official information released regarding the police presence on Hawthorne Drive. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wtvy.com

Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
DOTHAN, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

History: Country Music award winner spent some early years in Phenix City

He was born Frederick Segrest in Loachapoka in 1926. He was one of 15 children born to sharecroppers. When he was five years old, he learned to play the guitar. At seven years old, he ran away from home. By the time he was 12 years old, he quit school and was sent away by his parents to serve a year in the Civilian Conservation Corps – actually, it was more of a sentence for being a juvenile delinquent. When he was 14 years old, he convinced his parents to lie so he could enlist in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. He saw combat action in both Iwo Jima and Guam. Following the war, he taught self-defense at the Los Angeles Police Academy. He drifted across Texas and New York doing manual labor.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WSFA

Longtime Auburn barber shop on the move

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Every college town in America seems to have an old-fashioned barber shop. Auburn is no different. “We were at the old location since 1969,” said Campus Barber Shop owner Carl Cochran. Cochran has owned the shop for 17 years. He’s been holding scissors most of...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

15-year-old becomes Lee County Sheriff for the day

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One lucky 15-year-old got to be the sheriff of Lee County for a day. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office rolled into another day of their Sheriff for the Day program. Dustin Merritt, 15, assumed the duties of Sheriff Jay Jones. The teen learned more...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Lee County Humane Society waiving fees due to pet overflow

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society is at maximum capacity and needs your help fostering or adopting their dogs at the shelter to avoid having to euthanize them. The shelter had nine intakes - seven strays and two surrenders just yesterday. Due to the overcrowding, many...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Columbus Police Department issuing fines for false alarms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is cracking down on people who make false alarms. Police say they had been responding to about 20,000 calls on average, but those numbers are falling. The False Alarm Reduction Program, or FARP, is in place to decrease the number of police...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

LaGrange Fire Department responds to fire on Callaway Avenue

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On December 29, the Lagrange Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 1000 block of Callaway Avenue. At approximately 6:45 a.m., the shift commander arrived on scene to find a house engulfed in flames. The single-story home was mostly on fire with flames through the roof.
LAGRANGE, GA
opelikaobserver.com

New Additions with New Beginnings at Lee County Humane Shelter

LEE COUNTY — It is with great excitement that the Lee County Humane Society announced it will be expanding the shelter to add much-needed space for large dogs. This endeavor could not be possible without the generous donation and support of Walter and Virginia Woltosz. The Woltoszes are passionate animal lovers and have been active Lee County Humane Society Volunteers since 2014. When an animal is in need, one can bet that the Woltoszes are right around the corner to help.
LEE COUNTY, AL
oglethorpe.edu

Severe storms hit campus on first day after winter break

Oglethorpe University lived up to the reputation of its resilient Stormy Petrel mascot Jan. 4, when strong storms hit the area downing trees, knocking out power and damaging the roofs of buildings on campus. At approximately 5:30 a.m. on the morning of Jan. 4, the day the campus was scheduled...
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

INTERVIEW: New university now open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the height of the pandemic, approximately 57-percent of Americans lost their jobs - that gave them a lot of time to think about their futures. Many decided in 2023 they were going back to school to get a degree or a higher degree. The Chattahoochee...
COLUMBUS, GA

