Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, GA
“Her Kids Were Left By Themselves,” Family Says Missing Georgia Mother Would Never Leave Her Children AloneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
All Conspirators In $12 Mill. Dept. of Ed. Scam Are Going to PrisonTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Nonprofit that helped rebuild Beauregard after 2019 tornado to build new homes in Opelika
To build three houses in one week may seem like a daunting task. But big challenges are the norm for the Chattahoochee Fuller Center. It’s the same team, after all, that rebuilt 20 new homes in Beauregard after the 2019 tornado. In October of this year, the group plans...
Phenix City adds additional red light cameras to Crawford Road, Opelika Road intersection
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City officials contracted with Verra Mobility to add additional red light cameras at the intersection of Crawford Road and Opelika Road, according to the City of Phenix City. The expansion is part of Phenix City’s Red Light Traffic Safety Program. The city says the program aims to enforce red […]
WTVM
Escaped Alabama inmate captured on Mahan Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An escaped Alabama inmate has been captured on Mahan Drive in Columbus. On Jan. 3, 53-year-old Linwood Harris escaped from police custody during a work detail in Montgomery. The suspect stole a vehicle and then fled the area. Police say on Jan. 5, after a patrol...
DEVELOPING: Columbus Government Center evacuated
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Government Center is being evacuated, Mayor Skip Henderson confirms. The center evacuated as of 10:25 a.m. due to a fire alarm. This building houses courts as well as some city government offices, including the mayor’s office. There is no further information available at this time. WRBL News 3 will […]
COLUMBUS: Heavy police presence on Hawthorne Drive
Update: Columbus police confirm one person was injured in the shooting. Police say the shooting remains under investigation. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in a taped-off area located on Hawthorne Drive in Columbus, Georgia. There has yet to be any official information released regarding the police presence on Hawthorne Drive. […]
COLUMBUS: Police presence near Floyd Road and Hunter Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There is police presence near the corner of Floyd and Hunter Road. Police tape is surrounding a vehicle located in front of the “Da Grill King.” This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
citizenofeastalabama.com
History: Country Music award winner spent some early years in Phenix City
He was born Frederick Segrest in Loachapoka in 1926. He was one of 15 children born to sharecroppers. When he was five years old, he learned to play the guitar. At seven years old, he ran away from home. By the time he was 12 years old, he quit school and was sent away by his parents to serve a year in the Civilian Conservation Corps – actually, it was more of a sentence for being a juvenile delinquent. When he was 14 years old, he convinced his parents to lie so he could enlist in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. He saw combat action in both Iwo Jima and Guam. Following the war, he taught self-defense at the Los Angeles Police Academy. He drifted across Texas and New York doing manual labor.
WSFA
Longtime Auburn barber shop on the move
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Every college town in America seems to have an old-fashioned barber shop. Auburn is no different. “We were at the old location since 1969,” said Campus Barber Shop owner Carl Cochran. Cochran has owned the shop for 17 years. He’s been holding scissors most of...
WTVM
15-year-old becomes Lee County Sheriff for the day
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One lucky 15-year-old got to be the sheriff of Lee County for a day. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office rolled into another day of their Sheriff for the Day program. Dustin Merritt, 15, assumed the duties of Sheriff Jay Jones. The teen learned more...
WTVM
Lee County Humane Society waiving fees due to pet overflow
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society is at maximum capacity and needs your help fostering or adopting their dogs at the shelter to avoid having to euthanize them. The shelter had nine intakes - seven strays and two surrenders just yesterday. Due to the overcrowding, many...
Sunday Conversation: First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Jimmy Elder offers his prayer for Columbus in the new year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Sunday Conversation continues into 2023 with First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Jimmy Elder. He talks about the community he now calls home and what is so unique about Columbus. Elder also shares his prayer for Columbus going into the new year.
Chambers County Deputy, driver airlifted to hospital after head-on crash
VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Chambers County Deputy and female driver are both recovering at Piedmont Columbus Regional after a head-on crash Thursday morning along Fob James Parkway. According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was in his work-issued patrol truck and responding to assist another deputy when the head-on collision occurred. The […]
wtvy.com
Damage assessments underway; Power restored to thousands after severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather that moved across Alabama throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday morning caused storm damage and power outages. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.
WTVM
Columbus Police Department issuing fines for false alarms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is cracking down on people who make false alarms. Police say they had been responding to about 20,000 calls on average, but those numbers are falling. The False Alarm Reduction Program, or FARP, is in place to decrease the number of police...
WTVM
LaGrange Fire Department responds to fire on Callaway Avenue
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On December 29, the Lagrange Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 1000 block of Callaway Avenue. At approximately 6:45 a.m., the shift commander arrived on scene to find a house engulfed in flames. The single-story home was mostly on fire with flames through the roof.
opelikaobserver.com
New Additions with New Beginnings at Lee County Humane Shelter
LEE COUNTY — It is with great excitement that the Lee County Humane Society announced it will be expanding the shelter to add much-needed space for large dogs. This endeavor could not be possible without the generous donation and support of Walter and Virginia Woltosz. The Woltoszes are passionate animal lovers and have been active Lee County Humane Society Volunteers since 2014. When an animal is in need, one can bet that the Woltoszes are right around the corner to help.
Court of Criminal Appeals upholds murder conviction in Lee County
From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the murder conviction of Hubert Timothy Sprayberry, 61, of Valley, Alabama, Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Sprayberry was convicted in Lee County Circuit Court on Sept. 28, 2021, for the murder of James Edmund Clarke. Lee County […]
oglethorpe.edu
Severe storms hit campus on first day after winter break
Oglethorpe University lived up to the reputation of its resilient Stormy Petrel mascot Jan. 4, when strong storms hit the area downing trees, knocking out power and damaging the roofs of buildings on campus. At approximately 5:30 a.m. on the morning of Jan. 4, the day the campus was scheduled...
WTVM
INTERVIEW: New university now open in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the height of the pandemic, approximately 57-percent of Americans lost their jobs - that gave them a lot of time to think about their futures. Many decided in 2023 they were going back to school to get a degree or a higher degree. The Chattahoochee...
Comments / 0