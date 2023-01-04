Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023:. What does record population growth mean for Texas?. Texas leads the nation in population growth, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data. The state, home to over 30 million people, has added half a million new residents since the summer of 2021. Jake Wegmann, associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin’s School of Architecture, and Pia Orrenius, vice president and senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, join us to discuss the population boom.

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO