Texas Standard for Jan. 10, 2023: What teachers want to see this legislative session
Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023:. What does record population growth mean for Texas?. Texas leads the nation in population growth, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data. The state, home to over 30 million people, has added half a million new residents since the summer of 2021. Jake Wegmann, associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin’s School of Architecture, and Pia Orrenius, vice president and senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, join us to discuss the population boom.
What does a population boom mean for Texas housing and infrastructure?
Texas leads the nation in population growth, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Lone Star State is now home to 30 million people, adding roughly half a million new residents since the summer of 2021. About half of that growth came from domestic migration from other states in the U.S.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis inspiring plenty of bills in the Texas Legislature this session
Who is the most powerful Republican in Texas? Texas Monthly Senior Editor Michael Hardy’s answer might surprise you. Hardy recently wrote about the influence that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has on the Texas GOP, especially in the wake of his 19-point win to a second term in November. DeSantis...
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas might not cover Ascension Texas hospitals in-network starting next month
Over 60,000 people in Central Texas might not be able to use their health insurance at one of the region’s biggest hospital systems starting next month. Ascension Texas hospitals might no longer be in-network for people who have Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas insurance plans starting on Feb. 1, unless the insurance company and the hospital can negotiate a new contract.
Texas has an unprecedented budget surplus. What can be done with the billions of dollars?
When the Texas Legislature meets for the first time this year on Tuesday, the state will be in a position it has never been in before. The state’s budget surplus is unprecedented, with estimates showing it to be at least $27 billion, and possibly as high as $35 billion.
