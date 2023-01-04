ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

WRBL News 3

DEVELOPING: Columbus Government Center evacuated

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Government Center is being evacuated, Mayor Skip Henderson confirms. The center evacuated as of 10:25 a.m. due to a fire alarm. This building houses courts as well as some city government offices, including the mayor’s office. There is no further information available at this time. WRBL News 3 will […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus man creates, donates 3D printed toys for local kids

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man felt the holiday spirit this season. 30-year-old Montgomery Goldman printed 3D toys for a group of local kids this holiday season. He was part of a group that made them in 2021 and decided to make them for a local group in 2022.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Heavy police presence on Hawthrone Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence on Hawthrone Drive in Columbus. Several squad cars with the Columbus Police Department have been spotted in the 2900 block of Hawthrone Drive. There is no official word for the presence at this time. However, crime scene tape is up...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

INTERVIEW: New university now open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the height of the pandemic, approximately 57-percent of Americans lost their jobs - that gave them a lot of time to think about their futures. Many decided in 2023 they were going back to school to get a degree or a higher degree. The Chattahoochee...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Longtime Auburn barber shop on the move

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Every college town in America seems to have an old-fashioned barber shop. Auburn is no different. “We were at the old location since 1969,” said Campus Barber Shop owner Carl Cochran. Cochran has owned the shop for 17 years. He’s been holding scissors most of...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: CPD capture escaped Alabama inmate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, at 3:45 p.m., the Columbus Police Department received a call requesting assistance locating and capturing an inmate who escaped from a work detail in Montgomery, Alabama. According to CPD, the suspect stole a vehicle in the same jurisdiction where they fled the work detail. A CPD Patrol Officer found […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

One person injured in Columbus shooting on Hawthorne drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Late Friday night, there was a heavy police presence on Hawthorne Drive, in Columbus. Multiple squad cars with the Columbus Police Department were spotted along the 2900 block of Hawthorne Drive. According to authorities, one person was injured, but this incident remains under investigation. This is...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD and MCSO aid statewide operation targeting gang activity resulting in several local arrests

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), along with over 100 state, federal, local agencies conducted warrant searches, 4th Ademendment searches, parol searches, and field interview with multiple verified gang members across Georgia between Dec. 5-9, 2022. The statewide operation resulted in the following: The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee […]
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

ALProHealth Funds Pocket Park Dedicated to Civil Rights Activist

TUSKEGEE — Rosa Parks, a civil rights icon, once said, “Memories of our lives, of our works and our deeds will continue in others.”. The memory of Parks and the legacy she left behind now lives on in downtown Tuskegee. Recently, The Rosa Park was officially opened as the newest pocket park in downtown Tuskegee on Westside Street. The park is named in honor of Parks, who was born in Tuskegee. She is best known for refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus in 1955. This event led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a pivotal event in the American civil rights movement.
TUSKEGEE, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

History: Country Music award winner spent some early years in Phenix City

He was born Frederick Segrest in Loachapoka in 1926. He was one of 15 children born to sharecroppers. When he was five years old, he learned to play the guitar. At seven years old, he ran away from home. By the time he was 12 years old, he quit school and was sent away by his parents to serve a year in the Civilian Conservation Corps – actually, it was more of a sentence for being a juvenile delinquent. When he was 14 years old, he convinced his parents to lie so he could enlist in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. He saw combat action in both Iwo Jima and Guam. Following the war, he taught self-defense at the Los Angeles Police Academy. He drifted across Texas and New York doing manual labor.
PHENIX CITY, AL
AL.com

Alabama inmate who escaped from job site recaptured in Georgia after 2 days on the run

An Alabama inmate who escaped from his job at a Montgomery auto shop has been recaptured in Georgia after two days on the lam, authorities said Thursday. Linwood Harris, a 53-year-old state inmate serving a 15-year sentence for burglary out of Russell County, left the site of Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to the the Alabama Department of Corrections.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wrbl.com

LaGrange family celebrates new year with new life

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The new year also brought a newfound bundle of joy to a family in LaGrange who welcomed a 7 pound and 14 ounce baby girl, Kaylor. Kaci Fowler and Cam Cobb are LaGrange residents who began New Year’s Eve with a scary situation and ended it with a new addition to the family. Kaylor originally had a due date of Jan. 15, 2023 but Fowler was rushed to the hospital after contracting a virus and suffering from dehydration.
LAGRANGE, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika Pastor Develops Unique Digital Photo App

OPELIKA — An Opelika resident is changing the way we look at pictures. GrouPixx, a new photo app developed by Alzata Florence, a pastor at Opelika’s Fellowship of Faith Christian Center, makes family or friend portraits without everyone being in the same location. “The purpose of it is...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

15-year-old becomes Lee County Sheriff for the day

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One lucky 15-year-old got to be the sheriff of Lee County for a day. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office rolled into another day of their Sheriff for the Day program. Dustin Merritt, 15, assumed the duties of Sheriff Jay Jones. The teen learned more...
LEE COUNTY, AL

