Piedmont Columbus Regional, Georgia DPH, The Food Mill give out free health info, fresh produce
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, Piedmont Columbus Regional, the Georgia Department of Public Health and The Food Mill teamed up to do a pop-up event, said Tenaya Stecker, the mobile farmers market director for The Food Mill. Two vehicles owned by Piedmont Healthcare and The Food Mill stood in a parking lot at the […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Nonprofit that helped rebuild Beauregard after 2019 tornado to build new homes in Opelika
To build three houses in one week may seem like a daunting task. But big challenges are the norm for the Chattahoochee Fuller Center. It’s the same team, after all, that rebuilt 20 new homes in Beauregard after the 2019 tornado. In October of this year, the group plans...
Sunday Conversation: First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Jimmy Elder offers his prayer for Columbus in the new year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Sunday Conversation continues into 2023 with First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Jimmy Elder. He talks about the community he now calls home and what is so unique about Columbus. Elder also shares his prayer for Columbus going into the new year.
DEVELOPING: Columbus Government Center evacuated
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Government Center is being evacuated, Mayor Skip Henderson confirms. The center evacuated as of 10:25 a.m. due to a fire alarm. This building houses courts as well as some city government offices, including the mayor’s office. There is no further information available at this time. WRBL News 3 will […]
WTVM
Columbus man creates, donates 3D printed toys for local kids
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man felt the holiday spirit this season. 30-year-old Montgomery Goldman printed 3D toys for a group of local kids this holiday season. He was part of a group that made them in 2021 and decided to make them for a local group in 2022.
WTVM
Heavy police presence on Hawthrone Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence on Hawthrone Drive in Columbus. Several squad cars with the Columbus Police Department have been spotted in the 2900 block of Hawthrone Drive. There is no official word for the presence at this time. However, crime scene tape is up...
WTVM
INTERVIEW: New university now open in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the height of the pandemic, approximately 57-percent of Americans lost their jobs - that gave them a lot of time to think about their futures. Many decided in 2023 they were going back to school to get a degree or a higher degree. The Chattahoochee...
WSFA
Longtime Auburn barber shop on the move
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Every college town in America seems to have an old-fashioned barber shop. Auburn is no different. “We were at the old location since 1969,” said Campus Barber Shop owner Carl Cochran. Cochran has owned the shop for 17 years. He’s been holding scissors most of...
COLUMBUS: Police presence near Floyd Road and Hunter Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There is police presence near the corner of Floyd and Hunter Road. Police tape is surrounding a vehicle located in front of the “Da Grill King.” This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.
Columbus: CPD capture escaped Alabama inmate
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, at 3:45 p.m., the Columbus Police Department received a call requesting assistance locating and capturing an inmate who escaped from a work detail in Montgomery, Alabama. According to CPD, the suspect stole a vehicle in the same jurisdiction where they fled the work detail. A CPD Patrol Officer found […]
WTVM
One person injured in Columbus shooting on Hawthorne drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Late Friday night, there was a heavy police presence on Hawthorne Drive, in Columbus. Multiple squad cars with the Columbus Police Department were spotted along the 2900 block of Hawthorne Drive. According to authorities, one person was injured, but this incident remains under investigation. This is...
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare welcomes their first New Year’s baby
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– St. Francis-Emory Hospital kicked off 2023 welcoming their very own New Year Baby. Weighing 9 lbs., 9 oz., Brooke and Mason Cardoso brought their second child into the world. Beckham Lane Cardoso was born at 1:36 p.m. on New Year’s Day, a birthday Brooke and Mason were not anticipating. “It was a […]
CPD and MCSO aid statewide operation targeting gang activity resulting in several local arrests
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), along with over 100 state, federal, local agencies conducted warrant searches, 4th Ademendment searches, parol searches, and field interview with multiple verified gang members across Georgia between Dec. 5-9, 2022. The statewide operation resulted in the following: The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee […]
opelikaobserver.com
ALProHealth Funds Pocket Park Dedicated to Civil Rights Activist
TUSKEGEE — Rosa Parks, a civil rights icon, once said, “Memories of our lives, of our works and our deeds will continue in others.”. The memory of Parks and the legacy she left behind now lives on in downtown Tuskegee. Recently, The Rosa Park was officially opened as the newest pocket park in downtown Tuskegee on Westside Street. The park is named in honor of Parks, who was born in Tuskegee. She is best known for refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus in 1955. This event led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a pivotal event in the American civil rights movement.
WTVM
Muscogee County sheriff talks about plan for new jail in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new jail could soon become a reality in Muscogee County. Talk of the project has been happening for years. City leaders have now listened to three proposals to build a new jail that could cost millions of dollars. According to the report presented by the...
citizenofeastalabama.com
History: Country Music award winner spent some early years in Phenix City
He was born Frederick Segrest in Loachapoka in 1926. He was one of 15 children born to sharecroppers. When he was five years old, he learned to play the guitar. At seven years old, he ran away from home. By the time he was 12 years old, he quit school and was sent away by his parents to serve a year in the Civilian Conservation Corps – actually, it was more of a sentence for being a juvenile delinquent. When he was 14 years old, he convinced his parents to lie so he could enlist in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. He saw combat action in both Iwo Jima and Guam. Following the war, he taught self-defense at the Los Angeles Police Academy. He drifted across Texas and New York doing manual labor.
Alabama inmate who escaped from job site recaptured in Georgia after 2 days on the run
An Alabama inmate who escaped from his job at a Montgomery auto shop has been recaptured in Georgia after two days on the lam, authorities said Thursday. Linwood Harris, a 53-year-old state inmate serving a 15-year sentence for burglary out of Russell County, left the site of Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to the the Alabama Department of Corrections.
wrbl.com
LaGrange family celebrates new year with new life
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The new year also brought a newfound bundle of joy to a family in LaGrange who welcomed a 7 pound and 14 ounce baby girl, Kaylor. Kaci Fowler and Cam Cobb are LaGrange residents who began New Year’s Eve with a scary situation and ended it with a new addition to the family. Kaylor originally had a due date of Jan. 15, 2023 but Fowler was rushed to the hospital after contracting a virus and suffering from dehydration.
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Pastor Develops Unique Digital Photo App
OPELIKA — An Opelika resident is changing the way we look at pictures. GrouPixx, a new photo app developed by Alzata Florence, a pastor at Opelika’s Fellowship of Faith Christian Center, makes family or friend portraits without everyone being in the same location. “The purpose of it is...
WTVM
15-year-old becomes Lee County Sheriff for the day
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One lucky 15-year-old got to be the sheriff of Lee County for a day. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office rolled into another day of their Sheriff for the Day program. Dustin Merritt, 15, assumed the duties of Sheriff Jay Jones. The teen learned more...
