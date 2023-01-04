ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, TX

KLTV

Van Zandt County begins issuing grant funds for radio project

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The former Van Zandt County judge and the commissioner’s court made plans to organize funds to put towards the broad band project. The broadband project includes providing cell phone service throughout all of the rural areas within the county. It also includes updating their current dispatch systems for first responders, which was installed in the 1970′s.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Local Bounti Breaks Ground At New High-Tech Controlled Environment Agriculture Facility In Mt Pleasant To Support Growing Demand

Currently operating the largest national distribution footprint in the industry, future operations in Texas signal Local Bounti’s commitment to reduce food miles throughout the United States. – Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL, LOCL WS), a leading U.S. controlled environment agriculture (CEA) company committed to growing local and distributing nationally...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
easttexasradio.com

Emergency Landing At Sulphur Springs Airport

Sulphur Springs Police and Fire Departments waited for a plane at the Municipal airport that reportedly had landing gear issues and expected to make a belly-up landing. However, after circling the airport, they managed to get the wheels down and landed safely.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

City Council Approves 2 Ordinances, Appoints New Public Works Director

Sulphur Springs City Council approved 2 ordinances and appointed a new public works director during the regular January 2023 meeting Tuesday evening. The City Council met at 6:30 p.m. in executive session, just prior to the open portion of the Jan. 3, 2023 meeting, to discuss deliberations regarding economic development for Ashoka Steel, personnel matters — including the public works director position — and to consult with their attorney.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

New Prospect Water Supply reporting outages in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On January 3 the New Prospect Water Supply reported a water outage affecting various customers in Rusk County. Affected customers are those in 211D, FM 782 from 1380, and FM 782 to the intersection of CR 217. Also, from the intersection of SH 43 and...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Officials searching Henderson County property for teen missing since 2009

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in Henderson County are searching a property outside of Athens for a teenager who has been missing since 2009. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, they received a tip that Heather Cannon, who has been missing since Aug. 27, 2009, is buried on the property off Highway 175 W. outside of Athens. Cannon was age 15 at the time of her disappearance.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
ketr.org

Driver dies in two-vehicle accident on I-30 near Caddo Mills

In Hunt County, the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident early Thursday morning on Interstate 30 near Caddo Mills. The incident happened on westbound I-30 near the intersection with FM 1903. That’s the intersection where there are several gas stations and a travel center. A DPS spokesman says a blue Nissan Versa struck a tractor-trailer from behind. The driver of the truck was unharmed but the driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were released.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

JOB ALERT: AppleOne in Longview needs a Remote Inpatient Coder

* Reviews medical records to identify diagnoses, CPT procedures and PCS procedures relative to the patient’s encounter. * Selects the principal diagnosis and principal procedure, along with other diagnoses and procedures using UHDDS definition. * Ensures appropriate DRG assignment. Special Certifications required/requested:. * AHIMA or AAPC coding credential required....
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Kilgore Police Department has new K9 officer named Dodo

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department has announced that they have a new K9 school resource officer named Dodo. According to a Facebook post, Dodo is a 20-month-old German Shepard and is replacing Ruger who has retired for health reasons. Officials said that Dodo was trained by Texas K9 Solutions in Winona. Dodo has […]
KILGORE, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Gorgeous Home For Sale in Tyler, Texas Looks Like a Resort

While this property is not the most expensive that is currently for sale in Tyler, Texas it is as beautiful as anything on the market right now. When I first saw this place my jaw dropped, the only thing more amazing than the home and property is the location within Tyler. I can promise after you look at the photos below, you’re going to fall in love with this Mediterranean-style estate and never want to leave home.
TYLER, TX

