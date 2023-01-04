Read full article on original website
3 injured after 18-wheeler crashes into Chandler Community Center
CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) – Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment Friday morning after a five-car crash involving an 18-wheeler that struck the Chandler City Hall and Community Center. According to police, a car was traveling southbound on Sawmill Road across Highway 31 around 6:10 a.m. when they were hit by an […]
KLTV
Van Zandt County begins issuing grant funds for radio project
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The former Van Zandt County judge and the commissioner’s court made plans to organize funds to put towards the broad band project. The broadband project includes providing cell phone service throughout all of the rural areas within the county. It also includes updating their current dispatch systems for first responders, which was installed in the 1970′s.
easttexasradio.com
Local Bounti Breaks Ground At New High-Tech Controlled Environment Agriculture Facility In Mt Pleasant To Support Growing Demand
Currently operating the largest national distribution footprint in the industry, future operations in Texas signal Local Bounti’s commitment to reduce food miles throughout the United States. – Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL, LOCL WS), a leading U.S. controlled environment agriculture (CEA) company committed to growing local and distributing nationally...
easttexasradio.com
Emergency Landing At Sulphur Springs Airport
Sulphur Springs Police and Fire Departments waited for a plane at the Municipal airport that reportedly had landing gear issues and expected to make a belly-up landing. However, after circling the airport, they managed to get the wheels down and landed safely.
Smith County to hold job fair for county department positions
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Jan. 17 Smith County will be holding a job fair at Workforce Solutions East Texas. A representative from the Smith County Human Resources Department will be there from 10 a.m. to noon to help job seekers with online applications. Workforce Solutions East Texas is located at 4100 Troup […]
City Council Approves 2 Ordinances, Appoints New Public Works Director
Sulphur Springs City Council approved 2 ordinances and appointed a new public works director during the regular January 2023 meeting Tuesday evening. The City Council met at 6:30 p.m. in executive session, just prior to the open portion of the Jan. 3, 2023 meeting, to discuss deliberations regarding economic development for Ashoka Steel, personnel matters — including the public works director position — and to consult with their attorney.
KLTV
East Texas Crisis Center’s emergency shelter closes temporarily due to pipes bursting
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s an emergency shelter for those needing help escaping an abusive situation, but tonight the East Texas Crisis Center’s emergency shelter is closed after pipes burst, causing significant water damage. Crews spent Tuesday afternoon tearing out sheetrock and inspecting baseboards at the East Texas...
KLTV
New Prospect Water Supply reporting outages in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On January 3 the New Prospect Water Supply reported a water outage affecting various customers in Rusk County. Affected customers are those in 211D, FM 782 from 1380, and FM 782 to the intersection of CR 217. Also, from the intersection of SH 43 and...
KLTV
Officials searching Henderson County property for teen missing since 2009
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in Henderson County are searching a property outside of Athens for a teenager who has been missing since 2009. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, they received a tip that Heather Cannon, who has been missing since Aug. 27, 2009, is buried on the property off Highway 175 W. outside of Athens. Cannon was age 15 at the time of her disappearance.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
City leaders approve zoning requests for Priefert and new townhome complex
City leaders approve zoning requests for Priefert and new townhome complex News Staff Wed, 01/04/2023 - 08:22 Image Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr. COURTESY PHOTO Body ...
ketr.org
Driver dies in two-vehicle accident on I-30 near Caddo Mills
In Hunt County, the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident early Thursday morning on Interstate 30 near Caddo Mills. The incident happened on westbound I-30 near the intersection with FM 1903. That’s the intersection where there are several gas stations and a travel center. A DPS spokesman says a blue Nissan Versa struck a tractor-trailer from behind. The driver of the truck was unharmed but the driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were released.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Broken water line causes traffic diversion in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Due to a broken water line, northbound traffic in the 2300 block of McCann Road between HG Mosley Parkway and Bramlett Lane is being diverted. Longview Police have asked travelers to seek an alternate route around this area.
inforney.com
First Black woman physician in Wood County retires after 40 years of service to community
QUITMAN — After more than 40 years practicing medicine in Quitman, Dr. Beverly Waddleton is starting the new year in a new way — retired. Waddleton officially retired Jan. 1 after four decades treating patients in her hometown of Quitman. “It has been a very rewarding 40 years,”...
ketk.com
JOB ALERT: AppleOne in Longview needs a Remote Inpatient Coder
* Reviews medical records to identify diagnoses, CPT procedures and PCS procedures relative to the patient’s encounter. * Selects the principal diagnosis and principal procedure, along with other diagnoses and procedures using UHDDS definition. * Ensures appropriate DRG assignment. Special Certifications required/requested:. * AHIMA or AAPC coding credential required....
Autopsy rules East Texas missing man found in November died by drowning
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas man, whose body was found in November 2022 after he went missing, died by drowning, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. William Chad Martin, 35, of Ore City, was reported missing on Nov. 7, and his body was found on Nov. 16 off Live Oak Road […]
Kilgore Police Department has new K9 officer named Dodo
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department has announced that they have a new K9 school resource officer named Dodo. According to a Facebook post, Dodo is a 20-month-old German Shepard and is replacing Ruger who has retired for health reasons. Officials said that Dodo was trained by Texas K9 Solutions in Winona. Dodo has […]
This Gorgeous Home For Sale in Tyler, Texas Looks Like a Resort
While this property is not the most expensive that is currently for sale in Tyler, Texas it is as beautiful as anything on the market right now. When I first saw this place my jaw dropped, the only thing more amazing than the home and property is the location within Tyler. I can promise after you look at the photos below, you’re going to fall in love with this Mediterranean-style estate and never want to leave home.
Crews responding to crash between truck, motorcycle on Highway 155 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — First responders are on the scene of a wreck between a truck and motorcycle on Highway 155 in Tyler Thursday morning. Officials said the crash happened in the 12400 block of Highway 155 South on Thursday near the Whataburger. There's currently no information regarding injuries. Texas...
Official: Manhunt for suspect in Santa Land called off, locals lock your doors
TYLER, Texas — Santa Land closed early this holiday season due to a search earlier for a suspect on their property which has been called off. According to Sergeant Adam Albritton, as of 8:15pm the scene is cleared but they have not captured the suspect. Albritton urges locals to keep their doors locked.
