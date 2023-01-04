Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Subtle But Powerful Reasons Why You Will Be Crazy Not to Consider Relocating to NashvilleSuccex.ONashville, TN
Community Achieves Program Distributes $1.9 Million to Metro SchoolsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Issue Activists Planning January 10th Rally at State CapitolAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashvilleTed RiversNashville, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Related
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
247Sports
Browns Myles Garrett reacts to Jadeveon Clowney's comments: "We just want volunteers, not hostages"
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns sent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney home on Friday after telling Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he was "95 percent sure" he would not be back in Cleveland next season amongst other things. "I did (send him home)," Kevin Stefanski said after Friday's practice....
247Sports
College football recruiting: Where the top 15 wide receiver prospects for 2023 signed
Nearly all of the top wide receivers in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 15 players at the position putting ink to paper. The class is headlined by six five-stars including Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Hykeem Williams, Jurrion Dickey...
247Sports
5-star TJ Capers announcing decision on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO - 2024 five-star edge TJ Capers of Miami, Fla., Columbus is set to make his college decision this weekend and Louisville is very much in the mix. Cardinal Authority has confirmed with Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports Director of Recruiting, that Capers will announce his decision via a live stream that will air during the NBC broadcast of the All-American Bowl on Saturday.
247Sports
Huskers offer four-star defender with familiar football name
He has a name plenty familiar to football fans and already is regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. The Huskers are in on his recruitment too, with Willis McGahee IV receiving an offer from Nebraska on Friday. He's the son of the former Miami Hurricanes star running back and 11-year NFL standout of the same name.
247Sports
Texas football: Why the Longhorns could be 'slept on' entering Year 3 under coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas football ended the year a pedestrian 8-5, but it was a step forward in Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era after the Longhorns went 5-7 in 2021. Now comes a pivotal Year 3, one which Josh Pate says could reveal the true colors for the Texas head coach who is still looking for a breakthrough in Austin. And Pate believes the Longhorns might just be "slept on" entering the 2023 season given the talent Sarkisian's staff, now with considerable experience on the Forty Acres, has at its disposal.
247Sports
Texas A&M offers 4-star Oklahoma DL Xadavien Sims
Texas A&M has one of the most loaded defensive lines in college football and the Aggies are looking to keep it that way moving forward as well. With the majority of the class of 2023 now signed, the coaching staff has its eyes set on the future. And, on Wednesday evening, a new offer was made on the defensive line. It went to Durant, Okla., four-star junior Xadavien Sims.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their first SEC win of the season with a 74-68 victory over the No. 20 Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks trailed 34-27 after a sluggish first half before outscoring the Tigers by 13 in the second half to secure the win in front of a ruckus crowd in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.).
247Sports
Reports | Sam Carter to Purdue. What might that do to Jalen Catalon's weekend visit plans?
In the wake of reports that Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Sam Carter was leaving for a position on Ryan Walters' staff at Purdue, as of 10 p.m. CT Thursday night Ole Miss was still expecting to host Arkansas transfer portal safety Jalen Catalon this weekend on a visit. Carter coached Catalon while on the Arkansas staff and was thought to be a key player in his recruitment to Ole Miss. Interestingly enough, Catalon was on a visit to Purdue Thursday night as the news on Carter broke.
247Sports
Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard
Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
247Sports
Excerpt: Cronin on USC Playing Small, UCLA's Inability to Guard
Check out this portion of UCLA head coach Mick Cronin's postgame presser after the narrow win over USC about the Trojans playing smaller, giving the Bruins trouble in the second half, and his team's in ability to guard players. For the full video, GO HERE.
247Sports
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes add a former Wisconsin quarterback to the roster via the transfer portal
After losing Carson May to the transfer portal on Tuesday, the Iowa Hawkeyes added another quarterback on Wednesday in former Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill. Hill entered the transfer portal in October and committed to Fordham this past month. He also held offers from Northwestern State University, Bryant, Alabama A&M, Valdosta State, and Abilene Christian before committing to Fordham.
247Sports
BREAKING: DB Thomas Harper Transferring to Notre Dame
Notre Dame has secured a commitment from Oklahoma State graduate transfer defensive back Thomas Harper. The 5-11, 180-pounder visited South Bend and informed head coach Marcus Freeman that he wanted to play for the Fighting Irish. He announced his intentions today. Last season, Harper totaled 30 tackles, 1.5 tackles for...
247Sports
Charles Kelly brings experience as defensive coordinator and elite recruiter
Charles Kelly comes to Boulder as Colorado's new defensive coordinator and safeties coach with two national championships on his resume, at Florida State in 2013 and at Alabama in 2020. During his 33 year coaching career, he has called defenses at every level, from high school to FCS to Power 5.
BREAKING: WVU edge rusher withdraws from NCAA transfer portal
This is one you don't hear very often - a West Virginia Mountaineer has withdrawn from the NCAA Transfer Portal, presumably a sign that he will be returning to the program. In this instance, that would be edge rusher Taurus Simmons. Simmons originally entered the portal back on December 13th.
247Sports
Joyner looks back at Gamecocks last three games
South Carolina wide receiver Dakereon Joyner is ready to return for his sixth season in the garnet and black which he announced would be his plan in social media posts on Twitter and Instagram on Jan. 1. Joyner played in all 13 games this season and in those games, he...
247Sports
Tanner Mordecai discusses decision to transfer to Wisconsin during podcast appearance
When Tanner Mordecai became the latest high-profile quarterback to enter the transfer portal last Thursday, his cell phone almost immediately began ringing to no end. Programs around the country flooded the two-time Davey O'Brien Award semifinalist with interest, an experience Mordecai described as "pretty crazy" during his Tuesday appearance on 365Sports, a sports talk program in Texas.
Tennessee OL transfer RJ Perry commits to USF
Former Tennessee offensive lineman RJ Perry picked his transfer destination Saturday, announcing a commitment to South Florida. Perry was a backup lineman for the Volunteers this year, playing in every game this year on special teams and appearing in seven contests on offense. The No. 62 defensive tackle in the...
Five Georgia Bulldogs Taken In First Round Mock
Ryan Wilson joins Amanda Guerra to discuss the five Georgia bulldogs that are being taken in the first round of his mock draft.
NFL TV Coverage Map Week 18
The league's final week of the regular season will be one to watch across the board. Week 18 of the NFL season is here, as viewers will get their final shot at watching some legends such as Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt take the field. It is sure to be...
Comments / 0