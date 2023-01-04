ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

5-star TJ Capers announcing decision on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - 2024 five-star edge TJ Capers of Miami, Fla., Columbus is set to make his college decision this weekend and Louisville is very much in the mix. Cardinal Authority has confirmed with Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports Director of Recruiting, that Capers will announce his decision via a live stream that will air during the NBC broadcast of the All-American Bowl on Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Huskers offer four-star defender with familiar football name

He has a name plenty familiar to football fans and already is regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. The Huskers are in on his recruitment too, with Willis McGahee IV receiving an offer from Nebraska on Friday. He's the son of the former Miami Hurricanes star running back and 11-year NFL standout of the same name.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
247Sports

Texas football: Why the Longhorns could be 'slept on' entering Year 3 under coach Steve Sarkisian

Texas football ended the year a pedestrian 8-5, but it was a step forward in Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era after the Longhorns went 5-7 in 2021. Now comes a pivotal Year 3, one which Josh Pate says could reveal the true colors for the Texas head coach who is still looking for a breakthrough in Austin. And Pate believes the Longhorns might just be "slept on" entering the 2023 season given the talent Sarkisian's staff, now with considerable experience on the Forty Acres, has at its disposal.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Texas A&M offers 4-star Oklahoma DL Xadavien Sims

Texas A&M has one of the most loaded defensive lines in college football and the Aggies are looking to keep it that way moving forward as well. With the majority of the class of 2023 now signed, the coaching staff has its eyes set on the future. And, on Wednesday evening, a new offer was made on the defensive line. It went to Durant, Okla., four-star junior Xadavien Sims.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri

The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their first SEC win of the season with a 74-68 victory over the No. 20 Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks trailed 34-27 after a sluggish first half before outscoring the Tigers by 13 in the second half to secure the win in front of a ruckus crowd in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Reports | Sam Carter to Purdue. What might that do to Jalen Catalon's weekend visit plans?

In the wake of reports that Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Sam Carter was leaving for a position on Ryan Walters' staff at Purdue, as of 10 p.m. CT Thursday night Ole Miss was still expecting to host Arkansas transfer portal safety Jalen Catalon this weekend on a visit. Carter coached Catalon while on the Arkansas staff and was thought to be a key player in his recruitment to Ole Miss. Interestingly enough, Catalon was on a visit to Purdue Thursday night as the news on Carter broke.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard

Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
247Sports

Iowa Football: Hawkeyes add a former Wisconsin quarterback to the roster via the transfer portal

After losing Carson May to the transfer portal on Tuesday, the Iowa Hawkeyes added another quarterback on Wednesday in former Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill. Hill entered the transfer portal in October and committed to Fordham this past month. He also held offers from Northwestern State University, Bryant, Alabama A&M, Valdosta State, and Abilene Christian before committing to Fordham.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

BREAKING: DB Thomas Harper Transferring to Notre Dame

Notre Dame has secured a commitment from Oklahoma State graduate transfer defensive back Thomas Harper. The 5-11, 180-pounder visited South Bend and informed head coach Marcus Freeman that he wanted to play for the Fighting Irish. He announced his intentions today. Last season, Harper totaled 30 tackles, 1.5 tackles for...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Joyner looks back at Gamecocks last three games

South Carolina wide receiver Dakereon Joyner is ready to return for his sixth season in the garnet and black which he announced would be his plan in social media posts on Twitter and Instagram on Jan. 1. Joyner played in all 13 games this season and in those games, he...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Tanner Mordecai discusses decision to transfer to Wisconsin during podcast appearance

When Tanner Mordecai became the latest high-profile quarterback to enter the transfer portal last Thursday, his cell phone almost immediately began ringing to no end. Programs around the country flooded the two-time Davey O'Brien Award semifinalist with interest, an experience Mordecai described as "pretty crazy" during his Tuesday appearance on 365Sports, a sports talk program in Texas.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Tennessee OL transfer RJ Perry commits to USF

Former Tennessee offensive lineman RJ Perry picked his transfer destination Saturday, announcing a commitment to South Florida. Perry was a backup lineman for the Volunteers this year, playing in every game this year on special teams and appearing in seven contests on offense. The No. 62 defensive tackle in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
All Cardinals

NFL TV Coverage Map Week 18

The league's final week of the regular season will be one to watch across the board. Week 18 of the NFL season is here, as viewers will get their final shot at watching some legends such as Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt take the field. It is sure to be...

