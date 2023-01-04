Read full article on original website
Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk ReplacementJames TulianoCary, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Courage re-sign Pinto to 3-year dealThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Colorado's transfer class now ranks No. 1 nationally, overall class ranking is No. 22
The Buffaloes have now added 20 scholarship transfers, with former Arkansas safety Myles Slusher and former Florida offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil being the latest to announce their intention to join the herd. While only 12 of those CU additions have received a transfer rating on 247Sports so far, the Buffs' transfer class now ranks No. 1 in the nation.
AP Poll Got Georgia No. 1 Right, But Then…
There is only one champion, and for the 2022 season (2022-23 counting post-season) it is, emphatically, Georgia. So, maybe, nothing else matters, but it still bears examination. I don’t know if it’s a rule or just lazy, but I believe the final polls since the playoff era have placed the...
College football rankings: Final AP Top 25 poll announced after Georgia wins national championship
The final AP Top 25 college football rankings of the season are here, fresh off Georgia's victory over TCU in the national championship game. And while Bulldogs fans celebrate, others shift their focus to 2023. Semifinalists like Ohio State and Michigan as well as big bowl winners like Alabama, Tennessee, Penn State and Tulane have plenty of reason to look at today's final rankings.
Transferring Tennessee RB swaps Pac-12 rivals with new commitment
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers has switched his commitment from one Pac-12 program to its fierce rival. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, who announced a commitment to Stanford in late December after going into the NCAA transfer portal following his freshman season with the Vols, announced via social media on Sunday he had committed to California. The former four-star prospect was announced by the Cardinal after his initial commitment, but instead appears headed to the Bay-area traditional rival Golden Bears, who went 4-8 this season under former Tennessee defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Sonny Dykes Sounds off after TCU gets Crushed by Georgia in the National Championship Game
Hear from TCU's Head Coach Sonny Dykes after TCU's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the National Championship Game.
Kirby Smart details funny text exchange with Mark Richt before national title game
LOS ANGELES — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has a unique relationship with the man he replaced, Mark Richt, given that Smart was an assistant at Georgia under Richt back in 2005. Smart shared after Monday’s national title game victory that he reached out to Richt earlier that day and that Richt had quite the message for Smart and the Bulldogs.
2024 blue-chip safety prospect Jordon Johnson-Rubell trims recruiting list
One of the most sought after 2024 safety prospects trimmed his list of suitors to 12. IMG Academy standout Jordon Johnson-Rubell's list of finalists is a diverse group of programs. He plans to focus his recruiting on Alabama, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Texas, USC and Wisconsin going forward.
Buffs flip safety transfer Myles Slusher
Myles Slusher was announced as a transfer addition by Louisville during the early signing period, but financial aid agreements are not binding until the player enrolls. The Buffaloes made a late run at the experienced safety and were able to flip his commitment this weekend. A four-star prospect ranked No....
Decision time set for Husker target from the portal
One transfer decision involving the Huskers will come in a couple days. Former Baylor Bears offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua tweeted that he will make his pick on 8 p.m. on Tuesday. He's down to Nebraska, Florida and Auburn, schools he all visited in recent days. A left guard at Baylor,...
Former Vols WR announces transfer commitment
Another of Tennessee’s outgoing players has made a transfer commitment to a new program. Wide receiver and return specialist Jimmy Holiday announced via social media on Sunday that he will transfer to Western Kentucky. The one-time quarterback saw opportunities limited on offense during the 2022 season, but was a fixture on special teams and the primary kickoff returner for the Vols and now will be hoping for more playing time for the Hilltoppers, who have had one of the top Group of Five offenses under head coach Tyson Helton – he went to Western Kentucky after the 2018 season when he was Tennessee’s offensive coordinator.
Michigan finishes No. 3 in final AP Poll; caps best back-to-back final poll showing since 1947-48
Last year, the Michigan football team finished the year No. 3 in the AP Poll, posting its highest finish in 24 years. On Monday night, the Wolverines did it again. For the second year in a row, Michigan finished No. 3 in the AP Poll, trailing national champion Georgia and runner-up TCU. The Wolverines' finish is one of just 10 top-three finishes in the 87 years of the AP Poll era. Only Michigan's 1947, 1948, 1985 and 1997 teams finished higher in their seasons' final AP Polls. The Wolverines' third-ranked finishes since the AP Poll era began in 1936 came in 1940, 1943, 1974, 1976 and, of course, 2021.
Alabama WR Christian Leary changes mind on transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has picked a different transfer destination. After initially committing to his hometown UCF Knights on Dec. 13, Leary announced Sunday that he is instead transferring to play at Georgia Tech. For the third year in a row, a Crimson Tide player has joined the Yellow Jackets, who are coached by former UA offensive line coach Brent Key. Kevin Harris (2020) and Pierce Quick (2021) opted to transfer to Georgia Tech, too.
Iowa Football: Tyler Barnes on new quarterback Marco Lainez: "He's an ultimate competitor"
The Hawkeyes are continuing to revamp their quarterback room. With Alex Padilla departing and Spencer Petras unable to play his final year due to injury, Iowa has brought in Michigan transfer Cade McNamara along with Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill. Kirk Ferentz will also be adding freshman Marco Lainez from its 2023 class in June.
247Sports
Iowa Football: Four breakout players to watch in 2023
The Hawkeyes offseason has begun. Now that the 2022 season has come to an end, it's never too early to speculate on how things might look in 2023. That's the beauty of having this job. Iowa will be losing plenty of talented players such as Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Lukas Van Ness among others, but there will be several players that are ready to breakout during the 2023 season. Let's dive into four of the top contenders.
247Sports
BYU officially announces signing of top JUCO quarterback Jake Retzlaff
BYU's 2023 quarterback room is officially started to take shape. Today, the Cougars announced that they have signed the top JUCO quarterback in the country, Riverside City College's Jake Retzlaff. He becomes the second addition to the quarterback room following the signing of Pittsburgh transfer Kedon Slovis a few weeks ago.
Latest NFL Mock Draft Following The 2023 NFL Season
Ryan Wilson joins Hakem Dermish to break down the latest version of the 2023 NFL Mock Draft following Week 18's conclusion.
247Sports
