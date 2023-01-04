ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Defensive Line Transfer, Tennessee Target Sets Commitment Date

Texas State transfer defensive lineman Davon Sears Jr. is announcing his commitment on Jan. 9, the sophomore shared on Twitter Friday night. The Texas State standout announced a top three of Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee earlier this week and shares his commitment date fresh off a visit to Tennessee. Sears visited Oklahoma prior to his trip to Knoxville and is heading to Penn State afterwards before announcing his decision.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Transfer Lineman Shows Off Highlight Reel from Tennessee Visit

Offensive tackle transfer John Campbell posted a short edited video to social media on Friday, highlighting his most recent visit to the Tennessee football program. The quick 20-second video shows Campbell in a few different poses inside the Tennessee facility. “This is orange, don’t say tangerine cause I will get...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee OL transfer RJ Perry commits to USF

Former Tennessee offensive lineman RJ Perry picked his transfer destination Saturday, announcing a commitment to South Florida. Perry was a backup lineman for the Volunteers this year, playing in every game this year on special teams and appearing in seven contests on offense. The No. 62 defensive tackle in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about South Carolina game

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Friday morning to preview Saturday's trip to South Carolina. Barnes discussed first year Gamecocks coach Lamont Paris, freshman guard GG Jackson, the development of Vols freshman guard Julian Phillips and much more. Here's everything he had to say. On...
COLUMBIA, SC
wvlt.tv

Eagles coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Eagles are coming to East Tennessee in April. Thompson-Boling Arena announced early Thursday the group would be making a stop on Saturday, April 1, at 8:00 p.m. as part of their 2023 Hotel California tour. Joe Walsh, Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmidt, along with Vince...
KNOXVILLE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WREG

Fisherman dies after falling into cold Tennessee lake

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — A man who was fishing with his son on an east Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning when Keen fell […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WBIR

2 Years Later: The status of East Tennesseans charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday marked two years since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Hundreds of cases have arisen in the past two years after a mob of supporters for former President Donald Trump stormed the building as Congress prepared to certify President Joe Biden's electoral victory. According to the FBI, at least six people from East Tennessee have been named and charged so far.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Loud boom rattles North Knox homes

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom. The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was. ”It shook the whole house,...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Narcity

You Can Explore A Scary Abandoned Prison In Tennessee & Many Infamous Inmates Where Held There

If you love all things paranormal and enjoy activities that will keep you on your toes, Tennessee might be the perfect destination for you. The state is rich in history, and one incredible way to learn about it is by experiencing historically known locations for yourself. Visiting a famous abandoned prison could be the perfect way to start exploring the Volunteer State.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee

HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
HARRIMAN, TN
bbbtv12.com

Manhunt On-Going in Roane County

An intense Manhunt has been going on in Roane County since around 6:00 p.m. last night, according to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was attempting to pull over a vehicle when the car stopped on the westbound side of I-40 near the Midtown exit, the driver then fled the vehicle and has not been seen since. The search area has been through the Swan Pond Community over to Pine Ridge Road and into the east side of the city limits of Harman. The person was identified as Richard Wright a white male from Cordova Tennessee, according to Chief Deputy Hawn, and has several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. If you see anybody suspicious walking that may look a little flustered and acting suspicious, please contact 911 immediately. We will update when and if more information is given and the person of interest is arrested. The search is on-going at this hour.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
247Sports

