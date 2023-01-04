ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Dustin Rhodes’ Mother Sandra Runnels Passes Away

Dustin Rhodes’ career in the pro wrestling business has seen many highs and lows. Today, The Natural is dealing with a terrible life event, because his mother passed away. Dustin Rhodes revealed via a tweet that his mother, Sandra Runnels, has passed away. She was dealing with serious health issues, and although he didn’t reveal what was wrong, she is not in pain anymore.
tjrwrestling.net

Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel

A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
ringsidenews.com

John Cena Was Protected During His WWE Return Match

John Cena returned to the ring last week on WWE SmackDown after almost a year. He tagged alongside Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cena was also being protected because of the year-long break. According to a recent story from the Wrestling Observer,...
wrestletalk.com

Update On Who Is Behind ‘Uncle Howdy’ Character

A new report has provided an update on who is behind “Uncle Howdy” character. Ever since his return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Bray Wyatt has captured the imaginations of the fans with his compelling storyline involving “Uncle Howdy”. On the December 30 edition of SmackDown,...
ringsidenews.com

Dominik Mysterio Engaged To Be Married To His Longtime Girlfriend

Dominik Mysterio is a family man just like his father Rey Mysterio, which is why he believes in full commitment to his partner. While Mysterio might be a hated heel in WWE, he is the exact opposite in real life. In fact, Dominik Mysterio is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend.
wrestlingrumors.net

She’s In: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status Following Title Loss

That’s a good sign. We are coming up on the most important time of the year for WWE, as the Road To WrestleMania 39 is set to begin later this month. That means it is going to be an all hands on deck moment for WWE, with all of its biggest stars available ready to go. Now we might be getting a sign that one star whose future is a bit in doubt will be around going forward.
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Shares New Pic Of Face Following Raw Injury

Bianca Belair got busted open on Raw, and she shared a new photo of her face on Wednesday morning. As noted, Belair got three stitches following her match on Raw where Alexa Bliss DDT’d her multiple times into the ring steps, and she shared a new photo showing some swelling to her jaw on her Twitter account.
ringsidenews.com

Stephanie McMahon Addresses Vince McMahon’s WWE Return

WWE is about to change once again, as former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is on his way back to the company. Vince McMahon’s re-appointment is complete and now, the matter has been addressed by none other than his own daughter and the woman in control right now, Stephanie McMahon.
wrestletalk.com

Recently Returned WWE Star Replaces Sasha Banks On SmackDown Advertisement

Months of speculation about Sasha Banks’ WWE future were put to rest yesterday, when Sasha, now known as Mercedes Mone’, made her debut for NJPW at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 show. Since then, Sasha has been moved to the alumni section of WWE.com, seemingly confirming her departure from...
wrestlinginc.com

Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged

Dominik Mysterio has had an eventful few weeks. After getting "arrested" on the Christmas Eve edition of "WWE SmackDown" and spending a few nights doing "hard time in prison", the young WWE star has now gotten engaged to his girlfriend. Mysterio shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of the two holding hands with an engagement ring visible on his significant other. The caption dates their engagement to January 2, and the couple appears to be together on a beach.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Kissing The Undertaker On The Lips After A Match

While answering questions on his "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast, Kurt Angle shared a story about him trying to get The Undertaker to break character. "I got the Undertaker one night, we were over in Japan and we ended up having this match," said Angle. "Afterward, you know, him and I shook hands and then I gave him like, 'Let's hug,' we went to hug, and I kissed him on the lips. He was so freaking mad. He's like, 'It's a long plane ride home, Angle,' that's what he said to me. But I kissed him right on the lips. The only time I ever heard him laugh."
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’

Vince McMahon announced he was electing himself back to WWE’s Board of Directors, and Eric Bischoff weighed in on the big news. As noted yesterday, McMahon announced that he had “taken necessary actions” and elected himself to the board along with former WWE Co-Presidents and Board members Michelle Wilson and George Barrios in order to “capitalize on a unique opportunity to maximize long-term value for all WWE shareholders,” namely negotiating media rights and a possible sale. Bischoff reacted to the situation on the latest episode of After 83 Weeks on Thursday, and you can see some highlights below:
ringsidenews.com

Mercedes Mone’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 Botch Wasn’t Her Fault

After weeks of anticipation, Sasha Banks finally debuted at Wrestle Kingdom 17 under the name Mercedes Mone. She appeared on the show following KAIRI’s successful title defense. Mercedes would then attack KAIRI by grabbing her for the Gory Special. However, when she tried to spin her into the DDT, she failed to grab her head and the move looked botched.
wrestlinginc.com

Teddy Long Says Top WWE Star Doesn't Take Pro Wrestling Seriously

On the year-end edition of "WWE SmackDown," Charlotte Flair made her return to the company after being gone for most of 2022. Flair successfully defeated Ronda Rousey for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, rolling up Rousey for the pinfall victory. Some fans were happy about this, as they had grown tired of Rousey during her title reign — with Rousey putting on a performance at Survivor Series: WarGames against Shotzi that drew jeers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy