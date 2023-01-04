Read full article on original website
Details announced for Paducah's 33rd MLK celebration
Details of Paducah's 33rd annual Martin Luther King birthday celebration have been announced. Events on Monday, Jan. 16 begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Robert Cherry Civic Center, 2701 Park Ave., with a march to the King monument at 1900 MLK Blvd. At 10:45, a luncheon program at Paducah Tilghman...
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
Two Marshall County elementary schools will remain closed Monday
Two Marshall County elementary schools will remain closed on Monday, as the rest of the system resumes classes after the holiday break. Benton Elementary and Central Elementary received the worst of the damage from burst pipes in the sprinkler systems, caused by the extreme cold in the area over Christmas. Those two schools will not open on Monday, as repairs are still underway.
Acree sworn in as Trigg County sheriff
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree was officially sworn into office Tuesday for a four-year term in office. Acree was appointed sheriff in 2020 after the resignation of Jason Barnes. WKDZ reported that Sheriff Acree has been the subject of controversy after his indictment on multiple misdemeanor charges, but he still...
McCracken County outdoor warning sirens to be tested Saturday
McCracken County will test outdoor warning sirens on Saturday afternoon. McCracken County Office of Emergency Management Director Rob Estes said that the siren test would take place Saturday at 1 p.m. and that it is only a test.
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
2 arrested after warrant served in Calloway County
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two peole face charges after a Calloway County Sheriff’s deputy served an arrested warrant on January 4. Justin Barnett faces charges for violation of an emergency protective order. Ladon Mohler was with Barnett. She was in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana,...
Woman arrested on animal cruelty charges in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Authorities have arrested a Marshall County, Kentucky, woman accused of cruelty to animals. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says a woman named Melissa Louati on seven counts of second-degree cruelty to animals Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, a deputy responded to Louati's home in...
Murray teenager dies in Graves County single-vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 17-year-old girl, of Murray, Kentucky, was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on KY 464 and Deward Road in Graves County on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:25 p.m., they were dispatched to the area, about 4 miles east of Mayfield.
2 arrested for assault in Caldwell County, KY
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face assault charges after Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a possible domestic disturbance on Wednesday. Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 200 Block of Otter Pond Road at 2:14 a.m. on January 4. After arriving at...
Juvenile detained in Paducah charged with assaulting police officer
A juvenile already detained at the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center has been charged with assaulting a police officer on Wednesday evening. Kentucky State Police were contacted regarding the incident in which Detective Robert Stucki of the Hopkinsville Police Department was explaining and executing a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Judge. The juvenile then reportedly "became combative," and allegedly picked up the detective and threw him to the floor, damaging some of the detective's personal property.
Henry Countians Face Multiple Charges In Stewart County
Dover, Tenn.–Three Henry Countians were arrested on multiple charges on New Year’s Eve in Stewart County. Arrested by the Stewart County Sheriff’s deputies were: Jesse Breaux, age 41, of Paris; Tonya Wallace, age 45 of Paris; and Michelle Armstong, age 48 of Springville. Breaux was charged with...
Many roads reopened, 1 closed due water over roads in western KY
(KBSI) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports water over several roads in western Kentucky as of 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 5. KY 123 at the 14 to 16mm at Obion Creek Bridge in the Hailwell community.
Pair of Paducah traffic stops result in drug arrests
Two unrelated traffic stops by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, this week, led to a pair of drug arrests. During a stop on Tuesday, deputies stopped 48-year-old Holly M. Hyde of Paducah after they said they noticed her vehicle did not have proper registration plates. Deputies reportedly located methamphetamine in her possession and arrested her, charging her with possession of meth and registration violations.
Rivers on the rise after rain; both ferries back open
For the first time in a while, both river ferries are back in operation on the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers. The Dorena-Hickman ferry resumed operations Thursday morning when low river levels recovered quickly after runoff from heavy rains over the eastern half of the U.S. is now moving through our region.
Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to a Paducah hospital Wednesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says her car crashed into a utility pole. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Whittney Stangel of Paducah was driving a 2001 Ford Focus southbound on Oaks Road around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. Investigators say Stangel lost control of the car when it entered a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed the opposite lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The car overturned onto the driver's side, and power lines were resting on top of the car.
Illinois woman arrested on Paducah murder charge
An Illinois woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of her boyfriend in Paducah following a months-long investigation after she initially claimed he died after falling down a flight of steps. Paducah Police said they were called in March of 2022 to an apartment on Berger Road in...
One injured in rollover crash into Oaks Road utility pole
A single-vehicle rollover crash on Oaks Road Wednesday morning left one person injured and a utility pole damaged. McCracken County deputies said 29-year-old Whittney Stangel hit the utility pole in a sharp curve on Oaks Road near Baggett Lane. The vehicle rolled onto the driver's side and utility lines also fell onto the vehicle.
Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water
Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
