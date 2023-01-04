Read full article on original website
The Verge
Google’s Nest Wifi Pro router is $40 off for one, $60 off for two
The biggest discount yet is happening for Google’s Nest Wifi Pro, its Wi-Fi 6 and 6E router that’s significantly faster (and shinier) than the original Nest Wifi. You can get a single unit for $159.99 ($40 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store. Previous deals only took some money off the cost of a two-pack, which isn’t necessary if you live in a small apartment. But if you do need more coverage, a two-pack is just $239, a nice $60 deal. (For context, one can cover up to 2,200 square feet, while two doubles that number.) Just remember: you can add more Nest Wifi Pro units to your mesh network down the road.
The Verge
The last-gen Apple TV 4K is almost half off today
Getting back into the swing of things after New Year’s Day always feels like, well, a year in and of itself. Thankfully, if you’re feeling the need to unwind with your favorite show this weekend, the second-gen Apple TV 4K is currently on sale at Best Buy in the 32GB configuration for $99.74 ($80 off) and the 64GB configuration for $109.24 ($90 off).
The Verge
You can finally buy the Ring Car Cam
More than two years after announcing it, the Ring Car Cam is now available for preorder. Starting today, January 5th, you can order the company’s first dashboard security camera at Amazon.com or Ring.com for $199.99, a savings of $50 over the regular price. It will ship to US customers beginning February 15th.
The Verge
Satechi’s new charger delivers 200 watts of power to six ports
At CES 2023, Satechi announced what it calls its most powerful charger yet: a new GaN charging hub capable of delivering 200 watts of power. Basically, it can charge a lot of stuff at once and do it at high speeds, too. The GaN charger comes with six USB-C PD...
The Verge
Sennheiser’s latest earphones offer high-end looks for $150
I mean, sure, if you’re wearing wired in-ear headphones in 2023, you could absolutely buy a pair with the cables going straight down. Or you could get a pair with wires that go up and swoops backward behind your ears like Sennheiser’s latest pair of earbuds, the IE 200, and pretend you’re a musician onstage at Glastonbury every time you’re wearing them.
AOL Corp
10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
The Verge
Amazon confirms its massive layoffs will affect 18,000 employees
Amazon’s ongoing layoffs will affect around 18,000 workers, according to a memo from CEO Andy Jassy, which says that the “majority” of the roles being eliminated will be in Amazon Stores and People, Experience, and Technology organizations. That’s significantly more than previously rumored — in November, The...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: The Zenbook Pro 16X is looking like a serious MacBook Pro alternative
At CES 2023, Asus introduced some impressive updates across its lineup of Zenbook Pro laptops, including its flagship Zenbook Pro 16X, which is starting to look like a serious contender with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Other updated models include the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED, Zenbook Flip OLED, and Zenbook 14X.
The Verge
Razer says its Kiyo Pro Ultra webcam can capture uncompressed 4K footage
Razer’s new 4K webcam, the $299.99 Kiyo Pro Ultra, is available starting today from Razer’s site and at its retail stores. Razer promises DSLR-like video quality with its 1/1.2-inch Sony Starvis 2 sensor, which it claims is the largest ever in a webcam. This webcam offers an f/1.7 aperture that should allow for natural-looking bokeh and hopefully solid low-light performance, too.
The Verge
Where to buy Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti GPU
Nvidia’s latest RTX 4070 Ti graphics card goes on sale in the US and across Europe today. The “unlaunched” 12GB RTX 4080 is now the RTX 4070 Ti, with a $799 starting price point. That price, although still high, is key for this new GPU. AMD’s $899 Radeon RX 7900 XT beats Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti in many titles at both 1440p and 4K, so the $100 price difference really has to hold.
The Verge
Lenovo’s Project Chronos lets you beam yourself into virtual worlds
Lenovo usually shows up to CES with a bunch of laptops and monitors, but this year, it’s bringing along something quite a bit different: Project Chronos, a device that lets you beam an avatar of yourself into virtual worlds. The device, a medium-size gray box powered by a 13th...
The Verge
Sony’s ultra-light LinkBuds S are $70 off at Best Buy
Happy first Saturday of 2023! What, that’s not a thing that people celebrate? Well, it is today because we’ve got some exceptional deals for you to check out. Teeing us off are the Sony LinkBuds S, which are on sale at Best Buy for $129.99 ($70 off) in their desert sand color. This colorway is a Best Buy exclusive, and the current sale drops the active noise-canceling (ANC) earbuds to their lowest price to date.
The Verge
Lenovo’s new Yoga Book 9i laptop has a second screen above its screen
Dual monitor setups are great and all, but how about dual screens in a strangely tall laptop? Lenovo is here to answer that, as it’s announcing the Yoga Book 9i laptop at CES — the first laptop with dual OLED displays. This device is part laptop, part tablet,...
The Verge
Friday’s top tech news: let’s give it up for the laptops of CES
It’s always tempting to focus entirely on the weird and wonderful gadgets that come out of CES, but today I want to take a moment to highlight a few of interesting laptops to have been announced at the show. And if you’re after something less bleeding edge, then Lenovo’s...
The Verge
Audio-Technica straps a microphone onto its popular M50X headphones
Audio-Technica has taken its popular M50X headphones and added a built-in microphone to create a headset that the company claims is perfect for livestreaming content creators. There are two models available in total. The ATH-M50xSTS comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and XLR microphone connector (with a one-fourth-inch adaptor in the box), while the ATH-M50xSTS-USB has a USB-A connector and USB-C adaptor in the box. But the most important spec is that both headphones use the same 45mm drivers that have made the M50X headphones so popular across the internet.
The Verge
Disney Plus IMAX Enhanced streaming is expanding to include ‘signature sound’
Disney Plus has been streaming movies in a taller-than-usual “IMAX Enhanced” format for more than a year now, and now it will roll out a new wrinkle for the home theater certification, with IMAX signature sound by DTS. Set to roll out at some point this year, the format says its intent is “preserving the full dynamic range of the original mix.”
The Verge
Another company has stopped working on smart contact lenses
One of the companies working on smart contact lenses is calling the project off. On Friday, Mojo Vision announced that it’s going to “pivot its business and focus its resources” on the MicroLED display tech it built during its work on the Mojo Lens (via Axios). Unfortunately, part of the pivot includes laying off around 75 percent of its workers as it restructures, according to a news post from the company’s CEO, Drew Perkins. The company had around 150 employees, according to data from PitchBook and LinkedIn.
The Verge
OLED gaming monitors have arrived to kick TVs off your desk
Giant OLED TVs don’t belong on computer desks, despite what my colleague Sean Hollister thinks. A number of gamers use them as monitors since they deliver near-perfect picture quality at a similar price to high-end gaming monitors. It’s hard to blame them, but they’re putting up with lackluster stands, TV-focused interfaces, and having no DisplayPort, a staple for super-fast PC gaming. The pros might outweigh those cons for some, but it’d be great to get rid of most of those cons altogether. Thankfully, better alternatives now exist — a lot of them, actually.
The Verge
Google Maps’ turn-by-turn navigation on Wear OS now works without a phone
Google Maps on Wear OS is getting a big navigation upgrade. On Thursday, Google announced that you can now get turn-by-turn directions in Google Maps on internet-connected Wear OS watches without a smartphone (via Droid Life). That means if you’re out and about with a cellular-connected watch (like, say, the cellular-enabled Pixel Watch) with an active LTE plan or your watch is connected via Wi-Fi, you can get directions right on your wrist even if you don’t have your phone.
The Verge
This Asus Chromebox doubles as a 15W wireless charging pad for your phone
If you want a hockey puck of a computer to easily deploy on a desk or behind a monitor, you’ll find plenty on sale, from the Mac Mini to Intel’s bare-bones NUC. But Asus is adding a “why didn’t anyone think of that?” feature to its new Chromebox 5 this year: a built-in 15W wireless charger for your phone and / or earbud case.
