A look back on 2022 - Part 2

July 2022

Limestone Medical Center will be begin to offer sexual assault victims, sexual assault forensic exams (SAFE) after a four year pause in the service.

A sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) certified nurse is required to perform the exam. The previous SANE nurse retired in 2018.

Currently a victim in Limestone county would travel to Waco to receive a SAFE exam.

The exam itself lasts between 3-4 hours. A timeconsuming process that for victims traveling to a hospital with trauma lends itself to anxiety.

Groesbeck Enters Stage 1 of Drought Contingency Plan, this week The City of Groesbeck is implementing Stage 1 of the drought contingency plan, effective Wednesday, July 13.

Like many other cities, the ongoing higher than normal temperatures and the lack of rainfall have made it necessary to implement the plan at the same time consumer usage has increased.

On average, the city water plant has to produce approximately 500,000 gallons of water per day to meet demand but the current demand is approximately 700,000 gallons of water per day.

Groesbeck FD Assists In Fighting Massive Wildfire What You Can Do To Prevent And Prepare For Future Fires

Over the weekend, Groesbeck Fire and Rescue (GFR) was one of several fire departments that worked to contain a massive, 350+ acre grass fire near NRG Mine off South Highway 39.

According to Randy Denzer, who served as Incident Commander for GFR, citizens of this area can expect bigger, more frequent fires if weather conditions continue. Fortunately, there are some steps locals can take to help prevent and prepare for the spread of wildfires this season.

Council Announces Stage 2 Of Drought Contingency Plan To Begin Mon, July 25; Approves Sanitation Service Changes

Though Groesbeck City Council was missing its newest members Lee Cox and Sonia Selvera at the meeting on Tuesday, July 19th, a quorum was present and Mayor Matthew Dawley made sure business was handled quickly and efficiently.

One topic that led to considerable discussion before a split vote was regarding a proposed change to services and fees by the city’s current sanitation company, Frontier Waste Solutions. Representative Tim Henderson explained that though commercial costs are going up, his request to shift to a fully automated service would allow residential rates to stay the same for another year.

“I think there’s 1,610 residential homes in the city and all but 92 are currently using a cart (trash can).

GISD Dress Code, Security Plan Changes Approved Evan Ditmore Selected by Board as 22-23 GMS Principal With the school year’s first day less than a month away, the Groesbeck ISD board of trustees used their meeting on Monday, July 25 to cross the t’s and dot the i’s of district policy and other formalities for the 20222023 school year, from the student handbook to dress code. The meeting spanned more than three hours, but a majority of the discussion around possible dress code changes, employment recommendations, the security plan, and other topics took place behind closed doors in an executive session, with only half an hour spent in the open meeting.

August 2022

Woodson Lumber celebrates 30 years Giveaways, burgers and contributions to local orgs Woodson’s has been meeting lumber and hardware needs in Mexia and Groesbeck for 30 years now, and the company celebrated this anniversary with customers in both lumber yards on Saturday, July 30. Fourth-generation Woodson family member and worker Kate Borroni, who handles Human Resources and oversees the Lexington store, shared her fondness for the small town vibes of Mexia and Groesbeck.

“This area was so far out of what we considered ‘our territory’ in the early ‘ 90s, but it’s been so fun seeing it expand and grow and watching what these communities are doing,” Borroni said. “ We love being in the rural communities because we get to know our customers, the families and the people, and that’s really meaningful to us.”

Stage Three Drought Restrictions Effective Saturday in Groesbeck

The effects of the ongoing drought continue to be felt by much of our area and has strained many public water systems. The Stage Two restrictions initiated by the City of Groesbeck helped reduce the daily consumption to approximately 600,000 gallons per day but the extreme heat is causing them to lose approximately five million gallons per day to evaporation. Due to the ongoing drought and weather conditions, it has become necessary to initiate Stage Three water restrictions so the city can continue to provide essential water to its customers and provide for firefighting efforts.

Janis Royal Enge-

Washington Assistant Principal Janis Royal joins the Groesbeck ISD family this year as the Assistant Principal (AP) at Enge Washington Intermediate, replacing Evan Ditmore who moved into position as the Middle School Principal.

Royal has spent the past eight years as AP at the 2nd-5th grade campus in McGregor ISD. Despite the lengthy 50-minute one-way commute, Royal wouldn’t have left for “just anywhere”, so she did lots of homework before agreeing to transfer into Goat territory.

Budget battles continued in Commissioner Court workshop Split vote on additional patrol pay shot down by Judge Duncan The Limestone County commissioners’ last budget workshop focused on the efficiency of the Sheriff’s Office, and in the third workshop, held Tuesday, Aug. 23, commissioners were split on whether or not to provide patrolling officers with additional pay.

To kick off the workshop, County Judge Richard Duncan called on Precinct 1 Commissioner Bill David Sadler, who serves as a member of the Limestone County Senior Citizens Project Board. Sadler noted that the Groesbeck Senior Center building, which acts as the hub for the organization, is “a money pit” and not meeting their needs.

Groesbeck reverts back to stage 2 drought restrictions Due to recent rains and cooler temperatures, the City of Groesbeck reverted back to Stage 2 Drought Restriction on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

“The recent rain has raised water supply levels by approximately four inches and the cooler temperatures should slow the evaporation rate,” shared the City of Groesbeck on Facebook.

September 2022

Waste Ways Groesbeck trash services go automated, no more curbside bulk pickup

The City of Groesbeck transitioned to automated trash services on September 1, after the city council approved sanitation service changes in their July meeting. As of Thursday, Sept. 1, All residential customers will be required to use the Frontier Waste Solutions poly-cart as part of the automated pick-up.

The city has 1,633 residential accounts and 1,541 of those already had their poly-cart(s). Frontier Waste Solutions should have delivered poly-carts to the remaining 92 accounts which will result in a $2.18 increase for those affected customers.

“B” Rating boosts GISD spirits; School Board approves tax rate and budget

Groesbeck ISD recently received a solid “B” accountability rating for last school year, and administrators celebrated the district’s hard-earned success with the School Board at their meeting on Monday, August 29. Director of Instructional Services Cindy Ensminger addressed the board with details about the ‘21-‘22 Accountability Rating of 84 for the district as a whole and called on the principals of each campus to break down the numbers for their respective schools, with performance summaries of student achievement, school progress, and closing the gaps. While an official accountability rating was not calculated for the ‘19-‘20 or ‘20-‘21 school years due to the unanticipated impact of the COVID pandemic, every campus showed improvement since the last rating, which speaks to the hard work and perseverance embraced by the staff and students in recent years.

Pre-game pasta, fuels Goats for game day The Methodist Activity Center in Groesbeck is now carb central for the Groesbeck High School’s football teams as a new Wednesday tradition has started in Groesbeck, “the G.O.A.T. carb-up.”

The carb up is a weekly event on Wednesdays hosted by Dustin Roach and his wife Erica, and they serve up football players with a pasta meal to help fuel them for the upcoming day’s game.

Roach is passionate about making sure his son, Reicher, a member of the junior varsity squad, is loaded up on carbohydrates prior to his games.

“ We wanted to carb up the kids,” Dustin said. “ Doing that

Groesbeck ISD board approves renaming courts to ‘ Jim Longbotham Tennis Facility’; Enge Washington has the first successful Intruder Detection Audit Several students and members of the community showed up to the September School Board meeting on Monday in support of renaming Groesbeck High School’s tennis courts “ Jim Longbotham Tennis Facility” in honor of the legendary, recently retired coach. Five individuals spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, all praising the character, coaching ability and deserving nature of Longbotham both for the decades of hard work he has put into the tennis program and for teaching countless students confidence and life lessons.

GISD plans search for new superintendent Dr. Cowley to retire after fall semester Despite a late start and low board member attendance for the special meeting on Wednesday, September 14, the Groesbeck ISD school board took action to begin the search and hire process for the district’s superintendent position. Current super, Dr. James Cowley, has announced his intention to retire at the end of December, which means the district will need to be efficient in both their hiring process and timeline. Butch Felkner of the Texas Association of School Boards (TASBy) handled GISD’s last super search in the Fall of 2017, which led to Cowley’s start with the district in February of 2018. Felkner is back up to bat for another Groesbeck superintendent search, and he feels confident the district is well-positioned to attract several quality candidates

October 2022

First Baptist Church of Groesbeck to celebrate 150 anniversary this month First Baptist Church of Groesbeck is celebrating its Sesquicentennial Anniversary this month. The church first organized in 1872. They will celebrate this special anniversary on Sunday, October 23. The worship service will begin at 10:45 a.m. with life groups taking place before at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be served following the service.

GISD to pay off bonds early The Groesbeck Independent School District Board of Trustees adopted a resolution authorizing the redemption of outstanding bonds, recognized staff, and received district information during its monthly meeting Oct. 17.

One of the largest items on the agenda was approval to pay off two of the ISD’s four remaining bonds, Superintendent Dr. James Cowley said.

By paying these bonds off early GISD taxpayers will save approximately $228,800, Cowley said.

Burleson takes reigns at Fairgrounds; Supports agricultural opportunities for youth Tiffany Burleson, Limestone County Fairgrounds Show Barn director, is responsible for everything from general maintenance, weekend show preparation and community outreach.

After spending two weeks training with the previous director Kenneth Ellis, Burleson officially took her position Oct. 1, she said.

“We have very good facilities out here. Very good facilities,” she said. “We want to get

City of Groesbeck enters stage three water restrictions

The City of Groesbeck entered Stage Three, or severe water shortage conditions, water restrictions effective Oct. 25.

“Despite the benefit of cooler temps recently, our water supply system is still affected by the lack of significant rainfall,” according to a press release from the city of Groesbeck. “Due to that lack of rainfall, the City has implemented Stage Three water restrictions effective immediately. The restrictions apply to all City of Groesbeck water customers.”

November 2022

Commemorate this Veterans Day by honoring soldiers’ sacrifice, bravery Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11. It is an opportunity to recognize all who served in the United States Armed Forces, said Commander Roger Brooke, of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5872 in Fairfield. “It’s to honor the veterans who have served,” Brooke said. “It’s different from Memorial Day because that’s for the ones who have already sacrificed all. This is to honor all branches.” Memorial Day commemorates those who died, while Veterans Day honors

Commissioners debate, and table road closure Three Limestone county residents debated the closing LCR 383 during a public hearing held Nov. 8 by the Limestone County Commissioners Court.

Resident Garrett Gumm, John Ward, John Dawley and the court discussed if the road should be closed or not.

“At this time, it is nearly impossible to get from where the county road ends to gain access to Dawley’s property,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Stephen Friday.

Road and Bridge Administrator Jerry Herin said the roadway is not the county’s responsibility to maintain and hasn’t been for more than 50 years.

Students donate placemats for Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving

The third through sixth-grade students in the Afterschool Centers on Education (ACE) at Groesbeck Independent School District made placemats to be delivered with the Meals on Wheels America Thanksgiving dinner, ACE Site Coordinator Tracie Killingsworth said.

“It’s kind of challenging to find things that elementaryage students can do, you know, that are meaningful and appreciated,” she said. “I had this idea rolling around in my head for a couple of years.”

The ACE program is an after-school program for Pre-K through sixth-grade students, which provides interactive, hands-on learning aligned

Food For Families helps fill the pantry The Food for Families Drive in Groesbeck and Southern Limestone County collected 30,530 pounds of food and related items last Friday, Nov., 18 and donations are still currently rolling in towards the cause.

The Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry and Groesbeck Church on the Rock would like to thank everyone who participated in the Food For Families food drive.

Another successful holiday season in the box for Kosse Cares, military packages on the way Kosse Cares, an organization focused on giving back to military men and women from the area, completed the bulk of their annual work on Veterans day, Friday, November 11. Winners were drawn for the gun raffle at Kamdans Cafe, where 10 firearms of different sizes and types were given out.

“As usual, the Kosse Cares Gun Raffle was sold out before the time set for the drawing. Only 300 tickets are sold each year at $50 each.,” Said Michelle Latray, President of Kosse Cares. “Our guns were purchased this year from 1033 Firearms, a local business owned and operated by Brett Pledger of Groesbeck.”

December 2022

Groesbeck native fills Housing Authority director position Westhoff retired from education, she took on the role of Executive Director for the Liberty Housing Alliance, Groesbeck Housing Authority to continue to help her community.

Westhoff began training Oct. 17, before officially taking the position Nov. 1.

“I’m thrilled I got the job because I want to help these people,” she said. “ I want to help my community. I’m from Groesbeck. I love my town, and I want to make things better.”

Divisions of the Liberty Housing Alliance include Groesbeck Housing Authority, Groesbeck Housing Development and Liberty Homes and Liberty Properties.

Groesbeck lights up downtown; City holiday celebration brings spirit of the season Groesbeck’s Studio Move Dance Co. entertained the large crowd at the City Holiday Celebration, Dec. 3. The Groesbeck Parade of Lights was a highlight of the City Holiday Celebration, Dec. 3. Pictured in part of the Living Proof Groesbeck’s train entry in the parade.

Groesbeck water restrictions lifted Due to recent rainfall in our area, the city of Groesbeck officially lifted the water restrictions on November 30, 2022.

Location of Washington High designated as historic site The designation of the former Washington High School location as a historic site has been years in the making, with efforts by several individuals to gather enough information for state approval.

Groesbeck City Secretary Brenda Jackson, with the help of the late Joe Phillips, earned the support of Superintendent Dr. James Cowley and the Groesbeck ISD school board to pursue the project. They spent countless hours working with other individuals to see it through, including William Reagan of the Historical Society and the late Elece Tucker, who was a teacher at Washington High School.

GISD moves forward in support of solar farms; Gets good audit report The Groesbeck ISD Board of Trustees held a lengthy meeting on Monday, December 12 to conclude the first half of the school year; it was also the final school board meeting of Superintendent Dr. James Cowley’s career, as his retirement is set to begin with the end of this semester.

The district’s good financial standing was highlighted through two reports in the meeting, the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) and the 2021-2022 audit report conducted by Patillow, Brown & Hill, LLP.

The district scored

Lone finalist for Groesbeck ISD Superintendent announced

The Groesbeck Independent School District Board of Trustees named Anthony Figueroa, of Wolfe City ISD, as the finalist for GISD Superintendent at their meeting on Monday, December 12. By law, the board must now wait 21 days before voting to hire Figueroa. He is slated to replace Superintendent Dr. James B. Cowley, who will begin his retirement after the current semester. The board has followed a lengthy process in determining the finalist.

In October, the board hired Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Executive Search Services to direct the search. The profile developed through online surveys of staff, parents, students, and the community was the yardstick used by the board and consultants in evaluating the applicants for the position.

Wreaths Across America teaches young people to honor veterans’ sacrifices Four-year-old twins Thomas and William Rawlinson clutched circular arrangements and raced through rows of headstones Dec. 17, following the Wreaths Across America ceremony at LaSalle Cemetary.

“I saw a mother with two little ones at a grave, and she explained to them what the wreaths stood for and what this person did,” Honorary Regent Aleece McBay said. “It’s a teaching moment if someone stops and takes the time.”

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s Jonathan Hardin Chapter hosted the Wreaths Across America event to honor deceased veterans in Limestone County.

GHS Carpentry: Building Successful Students CTE Program Recognized as One of 12 Outstanding Programs Statewide

Kevin Ensminger knows his way around a table saw, and as the GHS Carpentry teacher, he is making sure that his students do too. In fact, his older students recently completed building a cabin from start to finish, using pallets, salvaged wood, tin and other scraps that are sometimes easier to lay hands on than more desirable and more expensive materials.

“We used pallets and I wanted to show the kids that they could use other things instead of just traditional lumber,” Ensminger said. “We decided, let’s go gather up pallets, and we were able to show the kids you can do things outside the box.”

The Carpentry Career and Technical Education (CTE) route at Groesbeck High School provides students with a strong foundation in carpentry, covering topics on everything from safety to fine woodworking, also touching on other important components of building like electrical wiring, plumbing, concrete work and more as they advance from beginner classes to more advanced courses.

Superintendent Cowley closes out career in education

When Dr. James Cowley was hired as the Groesbeck ISD Superintendent nearly five years ago, he faced a few challenges and areas that needed improvement, including finances and campus ratings which are largely based on test scores. Though Groesbeck High School and Middle Schools were rated Acceptable, Enge Washington Intermediate and H.O. Whitehurst Elementary were rated IR (Improvement Required), a rating that categorized the district overall.

Without water during Christmas SLC Water crews work through the holiday to regain pressure

A pump failure left several people without water on Christmas Eve, said Jimmy Roe, Board of Directors President for the South Limestone County Water Supply Corporation.

SLC Water customers were alerted via Facebook about the outage “SLC customers, last night we had a situation and lost the water in the standpipe. They are bringing it back up now, but you may have low to no pressure for the next couple of hours.”

It was not an electrical issue, Roe said.

S&S Machining offers turnkey services

Sales manager Steve Posey said that S&S Machining and Fabrication, Inc. in Groesbeck completed a 30,000-square-foot addition, bringing the total manufacturing space to 76,000 square feet. The company produces custom prototypes and production machining, fabrication and repair, and metal casting.

S&S provides its customers with a turnkey service, Posey said.

“Normally, you order the castings from the foundry, you find a shop that does grinding, and then you find a shop that does machining,” he said.

S&S Machining and Fabrication delivers made-to-spec products for industries like electricity generation, oil and gas, mining, textiles, construction and foundries.