Groesbeck, TX

Groesbeck PD Blotter

By December 26, 2022
 3 days ago

10:05 a.m. Officer Cardenas to SH 14 North for reported reckless driver. Unable to locate reported vehicle.

1:20 p.m. Officer Cardenas to 200 block South Ellis for reported civil issue. Complainant reported arriving for appointment but location was closed. Complainant requested documentation for proof of arrival. Referred to appropriate agency.

2:07 p.m. Officer Cardenas to 200 block West Navasota for reported welfare concern. Complainant reported unfamiliar person sitting in vehicle. Reported person located and determined to be eating lunch. No offense.

3:07 p.m. Officer Cardenas to 800 block West Navasota for citizen inquiry. Citizen requested information for car seat installation. Referred to Detective Cox.

4:09 p.m. Officer Cardenas to softball complex for reported open door. Building checked and door secured.

4:59 p.m. Officer Cardenas to 900 block Phyllis for reported intoxicated person. Reported person determined to be intoxicated within their residence. No offense.

December 27, 2022

2:05 a.m. Cpl. Hobbs to undisclosed address for reported person in mental crisis.

2:25 a.m. Cpl. Hobbs to 600 block Parkside for reported disturbance. Complainant reported being assaulted by known suspect. Investigation initiated.

11:04 a.m. Sgt. Bell to 100 block North Tucker for reported disturbance. Resolved on scene.

5:08 p.m. Sgt. Bell to call complainant for reported civil issue. Complainant reported dispute with family member regarding property.

5:24 p.m. Sgt. Bell to call complainant for reported civil issue. Complainant reported child custody dispute with former significant other.

6:40 p.m. Officer Pantalici to 600 block East Navasota for requested agency assist. Other agency requested assistance in locating runaway. Unable to locate reported person.

7:00 p.m. Officer Pantalici to 800 block West Yeagua for reported welfare concern. Complainant reported family member walking away from residence. Family member later located and returned home.

December 28, 2022

3:00 a.m. Officer Pantalici to 900 block West Angeline for reported loud music. Call was unfounded.

1:02 p.m. Sgt. Bell to 600 block East Yeagua for reported welfare concern. Complainant requested check of resident. Reported person located and determined to be okay.

4:45 p.m. Officer Martin to 700 block McClintic for reported identity theft. Complainant reported identifying information used to open utility account. Complainant determined to live outside city limits. Referred to appropriate investigating agency.

7:03 p.m. Officer Martin to 300 block West Yeagua for reported disorderly conduct. Complainant reported belligerent customer. Reported person agreed to leave property as requested by management.

December 29, 2022

7:13 a.m. Officer Cardenas to 200 block North Archer for reported criminal mischief. Complainant reported property spray painted by unknown suspect. Investigation initiated.

10:40 a.m. Officer Cardenas to undisclosed address for reported person in mental crisis.

4:10 p.m. Officer Cardenas to 600 block McClintic for reported disturbance. Determined to be verbal only. Resolved on scene.

7:45 p.m. Officer Martin to call complainant for reported welfare concern. Complaint reported concern for children’s welfare. Children determined to be with parent outside city limits. Referred to appropriate investigating agency.

December 30, 2022

6:08 a.m. Officer Cardenas to 700 block McClintic for reported welfare concern. Complainant reported employee not arriving for work as scheduled. Reported person located and determined to be okay.

12:38 p.m. Officer Cardenas to 1000 block North Ellis for reported burglary of motor vehicle. Complainant reported items missing from vehicle. Investigation initiated.

December 31, 2022

5:30 a.m. Cpl. Hobbs to 400 block South Ellis for reported criminal mischief. Complainant reported damage to vehicle caused by known suspect. Complainant requested suspect be served with criminal trespass notice.

10:23 a.m. Sgt. Bell to 500 block East Yeagua for reported fraudulent activity. Complainant reported receiving counterfeit checks in November. Investigation initiated.

10:45 a.m. Sgt. Bell to 600 block North Ellis for reported business alarm. Determined to be accidental trigger by employee. No emergency.

3:45 p.m. Sgt. Bell to 300 block West Navasota for reported business alarm. Determined to be false alarm. No emergency.

9:00 p.m. Officer Pantalici to 200 block East Trinity for reported fireworks complaint. Unable to locate.

10:53 p.m. Officer Martin to 600 block Faulkenberry for reported fireworks complaint. Responsible party located and cited.

January 1, 2023

12:07 a.m. Officer Martin to 700 block Cherry for reported fireworks complaint. No violation observed.

12:35 a.m. Officer Pantalici to 300 block East Navasota for reported fireworks complaint. Responsible party located and cited.

5:45 a.m. Sgt. Bell to 700 block East Walker for reported disturbance. Determined to be verbal only. Resolved on scene.

7:35 p.m. Officer Pantalici to 800 block West Yeagua for reported reckless driver. Vehicle located and driver determined to be okay. No offense.

8:10 p.m. Officer Pantalici to intersection of Fannin and Jacinto for reported suspicious person. Unable to locate reported person.

This weekly Groesbeck Police blotter is a summary of the calls for service Groesbeck PD has received throughout the week. The blotter does not include all self-initiated activities or traffic stops conducted by the officers.

— Contributed by Groesbeck Police Chief Chris Henson

