Groesbeck, TX

Hurt top defensive lineman, two others first team all-district

 3 days ago
Braden Hurt earned a superlative award and two other Groesbeck football players were first team All-District 8-3A, Division I selections for the 2022 season.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Hurt was voted the Defensive Lineman of the Year in the district. He also made the first team on offense as a tight end.

In addition, running back Chris Cox and linebacker Kenny Bennett were first team selections.

This was the second consecutive year Hurt was voted the district’s top defensive lineman. The senior was dominant on the defensive front and improved his numbers across the board from last year.

He logged 110 tackles this season. That included 20 tackles for loss. He had 16 quarterback pressures and sacked the QB five times. He also forced three fumbles and blocked two kicks for the Goats, who finished with a 6- 4 overall record and barely missed making the playoffs with a 3- 3 district mark.

On offense, Hurt excelled at tight end with his ability to catch passes and block for a potent Groesbeck ground game.

Cox took on a larger role in the Goats’ offense when quarterback Allen Lewis, a two- time district Offensive Player of the Year, was lost for the season with a shoulder injury against Marlin in the third game of the year.

The junior responded with a banner season. Cox was a threat for the Goats both running and catching the ball. He ran for 1,129 yards on 215 carries ( 5.2 average) and nine touchdowns. He also ran in a pair of two- point conversions.

In addition, Cox caught 19 passes for 300 yards ( 15.2 average) and three touchdowns. He also returned eight kickoffs for 191 yards ( 23.9 average) and one touchdown.

Bennett was all over the field for the Goats’ defense. He registered 131 tackles ( 13.1 per game). He had 18 tackles for loss, five quarterback pressures and one interception.

Groesbeck also had three second team alldistrict selections. Receiver Anthony Lewis made the second team on offense. On defense, tackle Ricky Lopez and linebacker Ryder Bagley were second- team choices.

