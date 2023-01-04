HAYS — Both the East Wilkes and North Wilkes girls’ basketball teams started out slow in Friday evening’s 2022 finale.

[…]

Both the Forbush and Starmount girls basketball teams tested themselves in a pair of holiday tournaments late last week.

[…]

Both the Forbush and Starmount girls basketball teams tested themselves in a pair of holiday tournaments late last week.

[…]

East Wilkes, Forbush and Starmount boy’s basketball teams all hit the road for holiday tournaments last week and had varying results in their respective games.

[…]

EAST BEND — Kamen Smith fulfilled a dream of playing college football last Wednesday morning when he signed a National Letter of Intent with North Carolina State University. But on Tuesday night, the Wilkes Central senior took care of business on the basketball court and helped the Eagles to an 82-40 win over Forbush. Smith — one of four Eagles in double figures — led the way with a game-high 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

[…]

EAST BEND — A strong start, coupled with proficient 3-point shooting, helped Forbush jumped back into the win column with a 66-27 win over Wilkes Central last Tuesday night in girls basketball.

[…]

ELKIN — The Elkin boy’s basketball team picked up a much-needed 61-55 win over West Wilkes last Tuesday night in the inaugural Rid-A-Bug Classic on Claude Eldridge Court, inside N.H. Carpenter Gymnasium. The victory — the Buckin’ Elks’ third of the winter — snapped a three-game losing skid. They had also dropped four of their previous five games, which included a pair of Northwest 1A Conference tilts.

[…]

RONDA — A pair of big runs, coupled with a 26-point second quarter, proved to be the difference for the East Wilkes boys basketball team in a convincing 59-20 win against rival Elkin on Dec. 13.

[…]

The Lady Elks of Elkin High School travelled the short distance of about 5 miles up highway 268 to Ronda last Tuesday, Dec. 13 to face their rivals, the Cardinals of East Wilkes. The matchup was only the second conference game for the Elks and the first conference game of the season for the Cardinals. Both teams were playing without one of their starters due to injury. The Elks were forced to play without junior point guard Avery Pence while the Cards were without play from Kierstin Johnson

[…]

EAST BEND — The Forbush varsity basketball teams made it a clean sweep of Elkin last Tuesday night.

[…]

RONDA — The East Wilkes boys’ basketball team fell into an early hole, and struggled to find its offensive rhythm in a 37-22 loss to North Wilkes last Tuesday night.

(Feed generated with FetchRSS )