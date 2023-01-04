Read full article on original website
Related
Parts of Silas Creek Parkway to remain closed into the weekend in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of Silas Creek Parkway will remain closed through Friday and the rest of the weekend, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department. The closure is currently affecting the southbound lanes of Silas Creek Parkway in between the intersections of Miller Street and Lockland Avenue. The closures began in the area […]
Mount Airy News
County, Mount Airy team up on fire safety
Commissioner Larry Johnson scored a victory Tuesday night during the meeting of the board of county commissioners. Each board member represents a district and so each will, at times, take an especially vested interest in a particular issue facing their constituents. Johnson has reminded his fellow board members repeatedly about...
2 minors among 3 killed in wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County
*On Friday, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office reported four fatalities in this wreck. On Saturday FOX8 learned that there were three fatalities from North Carolina State Highway Patrol* DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been killed in a wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The […]
WXII 12
Highway 64 partially closed due to deadly crash involving multiple vehicles
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported a deadlycrash on Highway 64 near NC 801 involving multiple vehicles. The NCDOT said the eastbound lanes are closed near NC 801 in Davie County near Mocksville. Troopers said the crash occurred Friday morning around 5:31 a.m. and involved three vehicles including a tractor-trailer. The Highway Patrol said one of the vehicles traveled across the center and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer and then was hit from behind by a pickup truck. They said the driver died at the scene. They said the tractor-trailer and pickup truck drivers had minor injuries.
3 people dead in crash on NC-109 in Davidson Co., deputies say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Davidson County Sheriff's Office originally reported four people had died in the crash. Highway Patrol later updated that three people died and one person was taken to a local hospital. Three people were killed in a crash on highway NC-109 in Davidson County,...
Structure fire causes road closures in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Keep this in mind for your morning commute. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between East Florida Street and Dale Street is closed today due to a structure fire, City of Greensboro reports on Thursday, Jan. 5. Officials say the road will be closed until further notice.
One person dead after car found halfway submerged in creek off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a car reportedly flipped and crashed into a creek off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro, according to Greensboro Fire. On Friday morning, a passerby reported a car that was upside down in a ditch. When emergency crews arrived, they found the car upside down in a creek, […]
Motorcycle driver killed in head-on crash in Taylorsville: troopers
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Taylorsville man died Thursday after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed head-on into a truck in Alexander County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 5 on US 64 near Golf Course Lane. A 2001 […]
22 drug dealers arrested in massive Iredell County round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
Silas Creek Parkway lane closed on Thursday in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Repairs on a Winston-Salem water main will close the southbound lane on Silas Creek Parkway on Thursday, Jan. 5. The lane will be closed between Miller Street and Lockland Ave from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Winston-Salem/Forsyth Count Utilities (WSFC Utilities) also writes that if needed,...
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem fire crews rescue person from house fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire crews were able to successfully rescue a person from a house fire. Fire officials say it happened on the 2500 block of Craver Street. Winston-Salem fire officials said the cause of the fire was due to electrical wiring. Now, one adult and four children...
A portion of Main Street to close in Kernersville, takes effect Friday
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A portion of Main Street will be closed in Kernersville Friday. The southbound lanes of Main Street will be closed at Salem Parkway and Old Winston Road for maintenance. The road closures will start at 9 a.m. and they are expected to reopen at 4 p.m.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 518 pm EST, Jan 3rd 2023
NCZ001-002-018-019-VAZ009-012-015-016-032245- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Wythe VA- …Strong storms will impact portions of Alleghany, central Wilkes,. Watauga and Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina,. southeastern Smyth, southern Wythe, northwestern Carroll and Grayson. Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 545. PM EST…. At 516 PM EST,...
abc45.com
Road Rage Leads to Shots Fired in Mocksville
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Wednesday around 12:30 p.m., Davie County Sheriffs received a call for road rage incident with shots fired on Wilkesboro Street in Mocksville. Deputies arrived and located the victim, Robert Vandiver, at the intersection of Garner Street and Wandering Lane. The suspect had already left the scene.
Nicholas Snead found submerged in his car in Greensboro creek, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 20-year-old Nicholas Snead of High Point was found submerged in a car off a heavily traveled road Friday, according to Greensboro police. The car was discovered in Buffalo Creek right by a busy section of Wendover Avenue near South Holden Road in the afternoon. Greensboro Police...
btw21.com
Man breaks into girlfriend's apartment, stabs her: Henry County deputies
On January 4, 2023, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at 755 Stultz Rd., Apt. 303, Martinsville. Upon arrival, the victim came to the door and spoke to the deputies. It was immediately apparent that she had injuries to her neck and face. Due to her...
Man accused of robbing bank in Davie County arrested in parking lot of Lowes Foods, deputies say
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Advance man was arrested on Thursday after a bank was robbed in Davie County, according to a Davie County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 11:24 a.m., Davie County deputies responded to a bank robbery at Allegacy Federal Credit Union at 128 Yadkin Valley Road in Bermuda Run. The reporting […]
WXII 12
Forsyth County will take over animal shelter, unable to reach an agreement
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County plans to take over the animal shelter in April, officials announced Wednesday. This comes after the County and Humane Society couldn't agree on a new contract. In October of 2022, the Humane Society asked for $1.8 million to run the shelter or it...
horseandrider.com
EIA in Six North Carolina Counties
Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
Greensboro Urban Loop to be completed in mid-January, NCDOT says
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You could be driving on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop (I-840) in just a few weeks. North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said Thursday the last stretch of the highway will open in mid-January. That's ahead of schedule with the previous timeline being spring 2023. This last leg spans from North Elm Street to Highway 29 and makes it easier to connect to I-40.
Comments / 0