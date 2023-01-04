ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

FOX8 News

Parts of Silas Creek Parkway to remain closed into the weekend in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of Silas Creek Parkway will remain closed through Friday and the rest of the weekend, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department. The closure is currently affecting the southbound lanes of Silas Creek Parkway in between the intersections of Miller Street and Lockland Avenue. The closures began in the area […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

County, Mount Airy team up on fire safety

Commissioner Larry Johnson scored a victory Tuesday night during the meeting of the board of county commissioners. Each board member represents a district and so each will, at times, take an especially vested interest in a particular issue facing their constituents. Johnson has reminded his fellow board members repeatedly about...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX8 News

2 minors among 3 killed in wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County

*On Friday, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office reported four fatalities in this wreck. On Saturday FOX8 learned that there were three fatalities from North Carolina State Highway Patrol* DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been killed in a wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Highway 64 partially closed due to deadly crash involving multiple vehicles

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported a deadlycrash on Highway 64 near NC 801 involving multiple vehicles. The NCDOT said the eastbound lanes are closed near NC 801 in Davie County near Mocksville. Troopers said the crash occurred Friday morning around 5:31 a.m. and involved three vehicles including a tractor-trailer. The Highway Patrol said one of the vehicles traveled across the center and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer and then was hit from behind by a pickup truck. They said the driver died at the scene. They said the tractor-trailer and pickup truck drivers had minor injuries.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Structure fire causes road closures in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Keep this in mind for your morning commute. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between East Florida Street and Dale Street is closed today due to a structure fire, City of Greensboro reports on Thursday, Jan. 5. Officials say the road will be closed until further notice.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Winston-Salem fire crews rescue person from house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire crews were able to successfully rescue a person from a house fire. Fire officials say it happened on the 2500 block of Craver Street. Winston-Salem fire officials said the cause of the fire was due to electrical wiring. Now, one adult and four children...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 518 pm EST, Jan 3rd 2023

NCZ001-002-018-019-VAZ009-012-015-016-032245- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Wythe VA- …Strong storms will impact portions of Alleghany, central Wilkes,. Watauga and Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina,. southeastern Smyth, southern Wythe, northwestern Carroll and Grayson. Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 545. PM EST…. At 516 PM EST,...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Road Rage Leads to Shots Fired in Mocksville

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Wednesday around 12:30 p.m., Davie County Sheriffs received a call for road rage incident with shots fired on Wilkesboro Street in Mocksville. Deputies arrived and located the victim, Robert Vandiver, at the intersection of Garner Street and Wandering Lane. The suspect had already left the scene.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County will take over animal shelter, unable to reach an agreement

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County plans to take over the animal shelter in April, officials announced Wednesday. This comes after the County and Humane Society couldn't agree on a new contract. In October of 2022, the Humane Society asked for $1.8 million to run the shelter or it...
horseandrider.com

EIA in Six North Carolina Counties

Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Urban Loop to be completed in mid-January, NCDOT says

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You could be driving on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop (I-840) in just a few weeks. North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said Thursday the last stretch of the highway will open in mid-January. That's ahead of schedule with the previous timeline being spring 2023. This last leg spans from North Elm Street to Highway 29 and makes it easier to connect to I-40.
GREENSBORO, NC

