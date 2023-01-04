ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

AL.com

5 Montgomery colleges, police, sheriff, sign agreement to fight campus crime

Universities and law enforcement agencies in Montgomery signed a memorandum of understanding today that officials said would improve coordination of information, training, and investigations into acts of violence on campus. Alabama State University, Auburn University at Montgomery, Faulkner University, Huntingdon College, and Troy University at Montgomery signed the MOU today...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Tuskegee officially names school’s 18th head football coach

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University has officially named Aaron James, the school’s 18th head football coach. James, who is no stranger to the Golden Tigers, served as the offensive coordinator last season and was the school’s quarterback from 1998-2001. As a starter, he compiled an impressive 42-5 record, three SIAC championships, and a perfect 12-0 season, topped off with an HBCU National Championship in 2000.
TUSKEGEE, AL
lowndessignal.com

White Hall commends White, Hall for bravery, heroic actions

The Town of White Hall commended Sherita White and her son, Keddrick Hall, on Dec. 12 for their actions and bravery while assisting the White Hall Volunteer Fire Department in attempting to save their neighbor, John “Pooh” Whetstone during a March 1 house fire. Lowndes County Emergency Management...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
The Comeback

Former Alabama player credits Nick Saban for acting career

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has had over 70 players who either started or have played in the NFL over the years and he is expected to add a few more after the 2023 NFL Draft. You can also add another thing to the head coach’s list of accomplishments: producing television and movie stars. Former Read more... The post Former Alabama player credits Nick Saban for acting career appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MONTGOMERY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Rodney Rudolph plans for worst, hopes for best

When disaster hits Lowndes County — whether by storm, accident, or another cause — citizens and officials call Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph. He responds to emergencies with a plan of action from early in the morning to late and night and most times in between. “You...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Communications Workers of America, a labor union that represents American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont Airlines, has confirmed the name of the victim killed in a job site accident at Montgomery Regional Airport. Courtney Edwards was killed New Year’s Eve after walking towards a plane and being...
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Alabama Concealed Carry Law Changes/Update: What you Need to Know

For those that have been tracking this and have asked, as of January 1st, the State of Alabama no longer requires residents to have to apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols to be carried on their persons/vehicles. This applies to those persons who are LEGALLY allowed to carry a pistol or handgun (you know who you are if you’re not and for what reason). You can still apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Sheriff’s Office in the county where you reside (not the PD), but it is not required within Alabama anymore.
ALABAMA STATE
wvasfm.org

New homicide report released by MPD

A new homicide report was released by the Montgomery police Thursday. The 2022 document showed a decrease in homicides compared to figures over the past two years. According to the 2022 report, there were 61 homicides with 66 percent of the cases solved. In 2021, 77 homicides were reported with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

WestRock unions reject contract offer from company

UPDATE: Wednesday night a WestRock union representative told Wrbl that a membership vote on the company’s latest contract proposal was rejected. It’s the third time union membership has voted to reject an offer on the three month old lockout. Union leader Bobby Waston tells WRBL the next steps is to go back to the negotiation […]
COTTONTON, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man confirmed dead at Staton Correctional facility

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Staton Correctional facility. Brandon Taylor, a 39-year-old incarcerated man at the Elmore County facility, was found unresponsive in his bed...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Longtime Montgomery County deputy retires

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office celebrated one of its own as he headed into retirement. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office bid farewell to Lt. Robert Irsik, who dedicated nearly three decades of his life to protecting and serving the community. Irsik has always had...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wvasfm.org

Severe weather in Central and South Alabama

Survey teams from the National Weather Service are working in areas across central and south Alabama following Tuesday’s severe weather. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado. Damage has been reported in the Gloucester Mews, Halcyon Boulevard Eastwood...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamawx.com

EXPIRED — Tornado Warning for Portions of Bullock, Macon Co. Until 3:45 pm

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. North central Bullock County in southeastern Alabama…. Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. * At 254 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located near Franklin Field, or 7 miles northwest of Union. Springs, moving northeast at...
MACON COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

‘Cat Ladies of Wetumpka’ charged for feeding + capturing stray cats—hear from local spay/neuter expert

A recent case in Wetumpka has caused quite the stir. Known as the “Cat Ladies of Wetumpka”, Mary Alston, 60, and Beverly Roberts, 84, were found guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct after feeding and capturing/fixing local stray cats in the area. Read on for more about the case and why it’s important to spay/neuter your pets.
WETUMPKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Hail Falls in Parts of Montgomery

WAKA 8 Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler was on the air with severe weather coverage as hail began falling in parts of Montgomery. Shane was able to show some of it on TV, which was dime-sized. It fell between 2:30-2:45PM at our studios on Harrison Road before the storm continued east.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Vigil held for slain Montgomery 14-year-old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community is rallying around the family of a Montgomery 14-year-old shot one day after Christmas. Around 200 people came out to a candlelight vigil for Deanthony Vickers Jr. at the True Word of Life Worship Center. “Kind of heartbroken, but at the same time, I’m...
MONTGOMERY, AL

