5 Montgomery colleges, police, sheriff, sign agreement to fight campus crime
Universities and law enforcement agencies in Montgomery signed a memorandum of understanding today that officials said would improve coordination of information, training, and investigations into acts of violence on campus. Alabama State University, Auburn University at Montgomery, Faulkner University, Huntingdon College, and Troy University at Montgomery signed the MOU today...
WSFA
Tuskegee officially names school’s 18th head football coach
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University has officially named Aaron James, the school’s 18th head football coach. James, who is no stranger to the Golden Tigers, served as the offensive coordinator last season and was the school’s quarterback from 1998-2001. As a starter, he compiled an impressive 42-5 record, three SIAC championships, and a perfect 12-0 season, topped off with an HBCU National Championship in 2000.
lowndessignal.com
White Hall commends White, Hall for bravery, heroic actions
The Town of White Hall commended Sherita White and her son, Keddrick Hall, on Dec. 12 for their actions and bravery while assisting the White Hall Volunteer Fire Department in attempting to save their neighbor, John “Pooh” Whetstone during a March 1 house fire. Lowndes County Emergency Management...
Former Alabama player credits Nick Saban for acting career
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has had over 70 players who either started or have played in the NFL over the years and he is expected to add a few more after the 2023 NFL Draft. You can also add another thing to the head coach’s list of accomplishments: producing television and movie stars. Former Read more... The post Former Alabama player credits Nick Saban for acting career appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
lowndessignal.com
Rodney Rudolph plans for worst, hopes for best
When disaster hits Lowndes County — whether by storm, accident, or another cause — citizens and officials call Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph. He responds to emergencies with a plan of action from early in the morning to late and night and most times in between. “You...
wtvy.com
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Communications Workers of America, a labor union that represents American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont Airlines, has confirmed the name of the victim killed in a job site accident at Montgomery Regional Airport. Courtney Edwards was killed New Year’s Eve after walking towards a plane and being...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Benefits of Hiring an Attorney to Help File for Bankruptcy in Montgomery, Alabama
The bankruptcy process in Alabama follows federal law, so filing isn’t different from filing for bankruptcy in another state. You should know the benefits of hiring an attorney to help you file for bankruptcy. Here are just a few of the top reasons it’s essential. They Can Recommend...
elmoreautauganews.com
Alabama Concealed Carry Law Changes/Update: What you Need to Know
For those that have been tracking this and have asked, as of January 1st, the State of Alabama no longer requires residents to have to apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols to be carried on their persons/vehicles. This applies to those persons who are LEGALLY allowed to carry a pistol or handgun (you know who you are if you’re not and for what reason). You can still apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Sheriff’s Office in the county where you reside (not the PD), but it is not required within Alabama anymore.
wvasfm.org
New homicide report released by MPD
A new homicide report was released by the Montgomery police Thursday. The 2022 document showed a decrease in homicides compared to figures over the past two years. According to the 2022 report, there were 61 homicides with 66 percent of the cases solved. In 2021, 77 homicides were reported with...
Alabama airline ground crew worker who died was reportedly pulled into plane’s engine, NTSB says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An airline ground crew worker at the Montgomery Regional Airport on Saturday was killed after reportedly getting pulled into the plane’s engine, officials say. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement which was obtained by The Associated Press, that an airline ground crew...
WestRock unions reject contract offer from company
UPDATE: Wednesday night a WestRock union representative told Wrbl that a membership vote on the company’s latest contract proposal was rejected. It’s the third time union membership has voted to reject an offer on the three month old lockout. Union leader Bobby Waston tells WRBL the next steps is to go back to the negotiation […]
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man confirmed dead at Staton Correctional facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Staton Correctional facility. Brandon Taylor, a 39-year-old incarcerated man at the Elmore County facility, was found unresponsive in his bed...
WSFA
Longtime Montgomery County deputy retires
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office celebrated one of its own as he headed into retirement. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office bid farewell to Lt. Robert Irsik, who dedicated nearly three decades of his life to protecting and serving the community. Irsik has always had...
wvasfm.org
Severe weather in Central and South Alabama
Survey teams from the National Weather Service are working in areas across central and south Alabama following Tuesday’s severe weather. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado. Damage has been reported in the Gloucester Mews, Halcyon Boulevard Eastwood...
Mississippi lawmaker appeals to public for help in finding daughter last seen in Alabama
A Mississippi State Representative has taken to social media to appeal for help finding his missing daughter. District 66 Rep. DeKeither Stamps posted on Facebook that his daughter Kristian Stamps, 17, was last seen in Enterprise, Alabama driving a 2008 Honda Accord. On Wednesday morning, around 5 a.m., Stamps posted...
alabamawx.com
EXPIRED — Tornado Warning for Portions of Bullock, Macon Co. Until 3:45 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. North central Bullock County in southeastern Alabama…. Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. * At 254 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located near Franklin Field, or 7 miles northwest of Union. Springs, moving northeast at...
Late-night wreck kills Alabama man when SUV strikes embankment, state troopers say
An Alabama man was killed late Wednesday night when his SUV overturned and struck an embankment, state police said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Ramer, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 1996 Ford Explorer driven by Aaron Michael Bridges,...
thebamabuzz.com
‘Cat Ladies of Wetumpka’ charged for feeding + capturing stray cats—hear from local spay/neuter expert
A recent case in Wetumpka has caused quite the stir. Known as the “Cat Ladies of Wetumpka”, Mary Alston, 60, and Beverly Roberts, 84, were found guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct after feeding and capturing/fixing local stray cats in the area. Read on for more about the case and why it’s important to spay/neuter your pets.
alabamanews.net
Hail Falls in Parts of Montgomery
WAKA 8 Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler was on the air with severe weather coverage as hail began falling in parts of Montgomery. Shane was able to show some of it on TV, which was dime-sized. It fell between 2:30-2:45PM at our studios on Harrison Road before the storm continued east.
WSFA
Vigil held for slain Montgomery 14-year-old
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community is rallying around the family of a Montgomery 14-year-old shot one day after Christmas. Around 200 people came out to a candlelight vigil for Deanthony Vickers Jr. at the True Word of Life Worship Center. “Kind of heartbroken, but at the same time, I’m...
